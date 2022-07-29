Japan On Track for Modest Recovery for Now After Output Jump

(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Japan’s economy likely made a moderate recovery in the second quarter as factory output rebounded strongly after China eased Covid lockdown curbs in Shanghai, reducing supply disruptions that had rippled through regional manufacturing activity.

Output of cars, electronics parts and communications equipment led an 8.9% gain in industrial production in June from the previous month’s sharp drop, according to the trade and industry ministry Friday. That was more than double the gain forecast by economists.

Other data showed inflation in Tokyo continued to pick up speed beyond the central bank’s target while retail sales fell from relatively high levels a month earlier. The labor market showed some signs of tightening.

The solid rebound in production shows factory activity won’t have dented the economy’s recovery in the spring quarter by as much as feared.

But the slip in retail sales flashes an early warning signal that the pent-up demand that has been driving consumption may give way to concerns over rising prices and a re-escalation of virus cases in the summer quarter.

Fears over a global slowdown also cloud the economy’s path going ahead.

“Japan’s data weren’t that bad, showing the economy remains on a rebound stage, and I think GDP will recover as expected,” said economist Yuichi Kodama at Meiji Yasuda Research Institute. “But we will have to be careful about the outlook as China continues to experience a slowdown and the US struggles to engineer a soft-landing.”

Story continues

Japan’s economy is forecast to have grown at an annualized 3.6% pace in the second quarter following a 0.5% contraction in the previous quarter at the height of the omicron wave. Gross domestic product figures will be released on Aug. 15.

Production got a boost after Shanghai began loosening its pandemic lockdowns from June after two months of strict restrictions that contributed to China’s economy growing at the slowest pace in the second quarter since the country was first hit by the coronavirus outbreak.

The supply chain snarls caused by the lockdowns contributed to Japan’s factory output falling 2.8% over the quarter, for the worst drop since the height of the pandemic.

How the recovery in China evolves after the initial rebound will be among the key factors influencing Japan’s growth over the coming months. The US economy has meanwhile entered a technical recession as fears mount over the possibility of a wider-reaching slump.

What Bloomberg Economics Says...

“A bigger-than-expected rise in June, a higher plan for July and a forecast for another increase in August point to a strong third quarter. It’s not clear, though, that it will all pan out -- a higher probability of a U.S. recession and a jump in Japan’s virus cases pose downside risks to 3Q output.”

-- Yuki Masujima, economist

Click here to read the full report.

Earlier this week the International Monetary Fund cut its global growth outlook for this year and next, warning that the world economy may soon be on the cusp of an outright recession. The IMF reduced its projection for China’s economy in 2022 by 1.1 percentage point to a 3.3% expansion and cut Japan’s by 0.7 percentage point to 1.7%.

While demand stored-up during the pandemic is likely to offer some support for consumption in the domestic economy, the impact of soaring energy and food prices will likely limit spending.

Another factor likely to curtail shoppers’ appetite to splash out is the sharp resurgence of Covid in Japan. Daily infections have topped 200,000 nationwide, an almost tenfold increase from the beginning of July.

Read More: JAPAN INSIGHT: Record Virus Surge Is Keeping Shoppers Home

For now the government hasn’t reinstalled curbs on businesses and consumers to curb the spread as the number of serious cases and deaths has not risen to the same degree.

“Consumer spending will drive Japan’s GDP recovery, but pent-up demand won’t last for ever and we will likely see a slowdown in the summer with the impact of inflation looming,” Kodama added. “I think Kishida will take additional measures to deal with rising prices such as wheat.”

More details from the reports:

Japan’s manufacturers see their output rising 3.8% in July and by another 6% in August. Those projections tend to be overly optimistic.

Retail sales fell 1.4% in June from May, compared with a 0.2% rise forecast by analysts; outlays were still up 1.5% from a year ago.

Consumer prices excluding fresh food in Tokyo rose 2.3% in July from a year ago; economists had expected a 2.2% gain.

The jobs to applicant ratio was 1.27 in June, meaning there were 127 jobs offered for every 100 applicants, compared with 124 a month earlier. The jobless rate held steady at 2.6% in June.

(Adds economist comment)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.