Japan feels the effects of earthquake
A magnitude 7.3 earthquake was felt in regions of Japan, including Tokyo, on March 16.
A magnitude 7.3 earthquake was recorded off the coast of Fukushima and Miyagi, Japan, on Wednesday, tripping tsunami alerts in the northeastern regions, according to the country's meteorological agency.The big picture: The earthquake struck just days after the 11th anniversary of the 9.0 magnitude earthquake and tsunami that devastated Fukushima and triggered a nuclear crisis.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.A magnitude 7.3 earthquake off the coast of Fu
The 7.3-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Fukushima, the epicenter of the 2011 quake-borne tsunami and nuclear disaster.
A powerful 7.3 magnitude earthquake shook off the coast of Fukushima in northern Japan on Wednesday evening, triggering a tsunami advisory.
Mike Thomas has the FOX 5 Weather forecast for Wednesday, March 16
More than 600 students gathered in New York City Wednesday for a "We Say Gay" rally to denounce Florida's "Don't Say Gay" bill.
Officials with the National Weather Service in Seattle said that a tsunami is not expected for Washington after a powerful earthquake hit Japan on Wednesday.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a new law on Monday that stops one of the nation's most prestigious universities from having to turn away thousands of students from its incoming freshman class. Just 11 days ago, the state Supreme Court ordered the University of California, Berkeley, to reduce its enrollment. The court sided with a neighborhood group that had sued the school, arguing university officials did not consider how adding more students would affect the environment, as a state law requires.
TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan said on Wednesday it is lifting COVID-19 restrictions imposed on Tokyo and 17 other prefectures as a wave of infections caused by the Omicron variant ebbs. An Omicron wave led to record infection rates in the capital and throughout Japan in February, the nation's deadliest https://www.datawrapper.de/_/yydPj wave of the pandemic so far. Tokyo logged 10,221 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, down 13.6% from a week earlier.
"He was saying that he can't lose her, that whatever it takes, he wanted the best medical treatment available," a source said.
The New York Jets opened the second day of the NFL’s legal tampering period by addressing their shaky secondary. Former Seattle Seahawks cornerback D.J. Reed and former Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Jordan Whitehead agreed to terms on deals with the Jets on Tuesday. A person with direct knowledge of Reed's contract confirmed the agreement to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team had not announced it; deals are not made official until the NFL’s league year begins Wednesday.
Finland will store nuclear waste in a new underground tomb starting in 2024. The tomb is located deep beneath the rural village of Eurajoki. The permanent nuclear disposal site is called Onkalo, which is Finnish for “deep pit”. If nothing goes wrong within the next couple of years, the site will become home to spent … The post This crazy underground tomb will store nuclear waste for 100,000 years appeared first on BGR.
As of this weekend, Spider-Man: No Way Home has made $792 million. It is the third highest grossing film of all time and undeniably the beneficiary of some lightning-in-a-bottle magic due to the fact that it hit at the perfect moment in our COVID-ravaged world. It seems like its specific success will be impossible to ever replicate, if only because of the timing of its release and the huge groundswell of hype over its—spoiler alert!—inclusion of multiple different generations of Spider-Man actor
The brand new iPad Air 5 is a big nightmare for Google’s renewed Android tablet push, as I said a few days ago. At the time, I highlighted Apple’s decision to use the M1 chip inside the new Air and the 2021 iPad Pro models. Now we have the first benchmark test results for the … The post iPad Air 5 benchmarks confirm huge performance improvements appeared first on BGR.
The actress attended the event alongside other celebrities like Florence Pugh and Rebel Wilson.
Located in Truckee, California, the family oasis was designed by Nicole Hollis Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest
To contain the latest outbreak of Covid, Chinese authorities locked down the entire Chinese province of Jilin.
With a sleek wooden top, this brilliant Amazon find will minimize your mess and look good at the same time.
Japanese accountant Masamitsu has not travelled or gone to the cinema in years and rarely eats out. Instead, his annual salary of about $34,000 goes to support his family and has risen by just $4 a year for nearly a decade. Masamitsu's plight mirrors that of many workers at small and medium-sized firms in Japan, where the average salary in 2020 was $38,515, little changed from the 1990s and well below the average of $49,165 in countries of the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).