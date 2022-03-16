Japan feels the effects of earthquake

The AV Club

As of this weekend, Spider-Man: No Way Home has made $792 million. It is the third highest grossing film of all time and undeniably the beneficiary of some lightning-in-a-bottle magic due to the fact that it hit at the perfect moment in our COVID-ravaged world. It seems like its specific success will be impossible to ever replicate, if only because of the timing of its release and the huge groundswell of hype over its—spoiler alert!—inclusion of multiple different generations of Spider-Man actor