Japan Finance Minister warns of severe finances as BOJ struggles to contain yields

Japan's Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki speaks at a news conference after Japan intervened in the currency market for the first time since 1998 to shore up the battered yen in Tokyo
Tetsushi Kajimoto
·2 min read

By Tetsushi Kajimoto

TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan's finances are becoming increasingly precarious, Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki warned on Monday, just as markets test whether the central bank can keep interest rates ultra-low, allowing the government to service its debt.

Japan's public debt is more than double its annual economic output, by far the heaviest burden in the industrialised world.

The government has been helped by near-zero bond yields, but bond investors have recently sought to break the Bank of Japan's (BOJ) 0.5% cap on the 10-year bond yield, as inflation runs at 41-year highs, double the central bank's 2% target.

"Japan's public finances have increased in severity to an unprecedented degree as we have compiled supplementary budgets to respond to the coronavirus and similar issues," Suzuki said in a policy speech starting a session of parliament.

Suzuki reiterated the government's aim to achieve an annual budget surplus - excluding new bond sales and debt-servicing costs - in the fiscal year to March 2026. The government, however, has missed budget-balancing targets for a decade.

The Ministry of Finance estimates that every 1-percentage-point rise in interest rates would boost debt service by 3.7 trillion yen ($29 billion) to 32.5 trillion yen ($251 billion) for the 2025/2026 fiscal year.

"The government will strive to stably manage Japanese government bond (JGBs) issuance through close communication with the market," he said.

"Overall JGB issuance, including rolling over bonds, remain at an extremely high level worth about 206 trillion yen ($1.6 trillion). "We will step up efforts to keep JGB issuance stable."

"Public finance is the cornerstone of a country's trust. We must secure fiscal space under normal circumstances to safeguard trust in Japan and people's livelihood at a time of emergency."

lABOUR REFORM

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida echoed Suzuki's resolve to revive the economy and tackle fiscal reform. He stressed the need for a positive cycle of growth led by corporate profits and private consumption, which accounts for more than half of the economy.

"Wage hikes hold the key to this virtuous cycle," Kishida said in his policy speech. He vowed to push labour reform to create a structure that allows sustainable wage growth and overcome the pain of rising living costs.

"First of all, we need to realise wage growth that exceeds price increases," Kishida added, pledging to also boost childcare support, and push investment and reform in areas such as green and digital transformation.

($1 = 129.5700 yen)

(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by William Mallard)

Recommended Stories

  • Japan's Kishida says he will nominate new BOJ head next month

    Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Sunday he would nominate a new Bank of Japan governor next month, as markets test whether the central bank will change the ultra low-rate policy of the dovish Haruhiko Kuroda. Kishida initially told a TV Tokyo programme that he would decide on Kuroda's replacement by considering the economic situation for April, but when pressed he acknowledged this would likely be in February, "considering parliament's schedule." Kuroda, whose five-year term ends on April 8, has stuck with policies aimed at stoking price rises and growth, even with inflation at 41-year highs and double the BOJ's target, and as central banks elsewhere have been raising interest rates.

  • BOJ's policy tweak drew rare request to adjourn from govt - minutes

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Government officials who attended the Bank of Japan's December policy meeting were given a half-hour adjournment to contact their ministries, minutes showed, underscoring the significance of the central bank's decision to tweak its bond-market peg. At the Dec. 19-20 meeting, the BOJ kept its ultra-easy monetary policy but shocked markets with a surprise change to its yield curve control (YCC) policy that allowed long-term interest rates to rise. Before the nine-member board voted on the steps, the government representatives requested that the meeting be adjourned for about 30 minutes, the minutes showed on Monday.

  • German finance minister warns against quick decoupling from China

    Germany must reduce its dependence on China gradually as decoupling from the Chinese market would costs jobs in Europe's biggest economy, Finance Minister Christian Lindner was quoted as saying on Sunday. Germany is working on a new China strategy that takes a more sober view of relations and aims to reduce dependence on Asia's economic superpower, which has been the country's top trading partner since 2016. "Decoupling our economy from the Chinese market would not be in the interest of jobs in Germany," Lindner was quoted as saying by the Welt am Sonntag newspaper.

  • Active-duty military and families express disillusionment over Republican efforts to restrict timeframe for mail-in ballots

    Data show that in Ohio's most populous county, which includes Columbus, nearly 40% of absentee ballots would have been rejected had a new state law been in effect last year.

  • Businesses see lower odds U.S. in or entering recession, NABE says

    Approximately 53% of those polled by the National Association of Business Economics (NABE) said they had a more than-even expectation the United States would enter a recession over the next 12 months, while 3% indicated they thought the country was already in one. In the NABE's previous poll released in October, 64% of respondents indicated that the U.S. economy was either already in a recession or had a more-than-even likelihood of entering one in the next 12 months. A total of 60 NABE members who work for private-sector firms or industry trade associations responded to the latest survey, which was conducted from Jan. 4-11.

  • Poland pushes to help Ukraine forces obtain modern tanks they need

    Germany gives Poland the green light to send advanced German-made Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine.

  • On Anniversary of Roe , Biden Says MAGA Republicans ‘Waging a War’ on Abortion

    On Sunday, the anniversary of the now-overturned Supreme Court decision Roe v. Wade, President Biden urged Congress to enshrine abortion rights into federal law to stop the "war" that MAGA GOP politicians are waging on women.

  • China still grappling with COVID surge as Lunar New Year celebrations kick off

    Most COVID restrictions in China have been lifted as the country prepares to celebrate the Lunar New Year. But the virus continues to spread and some fear the country is undercounting the death toll. Elizabeth Palmer reports.

  • Americanas' billionaire shareholders say they were unaware of accounting problems

    Americanas SA three largest shareholders, the billionaire founders of 3G Capital, said on Sunday they had not known of $4 billion in accounting 'inconsistencies' at the Brazilian retailer. In their first official statement since Americanas filed for bankruptcy this month, Jorge Paulo Lemann, Carlos Alberto Sicupira and Marcel Telles said they were "sorry for investor and creditor losses". It said Americanas had been audited by PwC and that the retailer's "banks and auditors never reported any problems".

  • China’s Reopening Complicates Global Fight Against Inflation

    A stronger Chinese economy would boost demand for commodities but could also ease supply-chain bottlenecks—resulting in mixed signals for central bankers

  • Monterey Park Mass Shooting: Suspect identified, dead after apparently shooting himself inside van

    The suspect in the mass shoot was identified Sunday evening by Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna as 72-year-old Huu Can Tran.

  • Kawhi Leonard and Paul George can't do it all. Clippers held back by their defense

    Kawhi Leonard is once again showcasing the skills that make him one of the NBA's elite players, but the Clippers' defensive struggles are a concern.

  • Local Reporter Calls Atlanta Protest ‘Largely Peaceful’ despite Violence, Arson, Multiple Arrests

    A local reporter in Atlanta, Ga. called a violent protest in the city's downtown—in which six people were arrested, at least one police car was lit on fire, and multiple buildings were smashed and vandalized—"mostly peaceful" in his Saturday night broadcast.

  • Exclusive-Geely plans to turn maker of London black cabs into EV powerhouse

    China's Geely is planning a big investment to turn the maker of London's iconic black taxis into a high-volume, all-electric brand with a range of commercial and passenger vehicles, executives at the unit told Reuters. London Electric Vehicle Company (LEVC) also aims to expand its suite of services, which include cars arranging their own maintenance and recognising their owner's interests to help them book activities. "Geely will make consistent investments into LEVC because this is a very unique project."

  • Elon Musk says Twitter now has 2,300 'active, working employees' – and just 10 are from his other companies

    Since Elon Musk took over Twitter in late October, he's laid off thousands of workers and brought in reinforcements from Tesla and SpaceX to assist.

  • With 81% ownership in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO), institutional investors have a lot riding on the business

    Every investor in Valero Energy Corporation ( NYSE:VLO ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. We...

  • Jaxson Dart’s future at Ole Miss is uncertain after Lane Kiffin grabs two high-profile transfer QBs

    Does Jaxson Dart really want to battle Spencer Sanders for QB1 at Ole Miss? We'll find out soon enough.

  • Treasury's Yellen breaks ground on rural electrification project in Senegal

    U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Saturday helped kick off a new rural electrification project in Senegal that will bring reliable power to 350,000 people, while supporting some 500 jobs in 14 U.S. states. Yellen traveled to the site of the project, led by Illinois-based engineering firm Weldy Lamont, as part of a three-country trip to Africa that aims to expand U.S.-African ties and address challenges such as climate change, food security and debt. The new project received technical assistance from the U.S. Power Africa initiative, capacity building through the U.S. Agency for Trade and Development, and a $102.5 million loan guarantee from the Export-Import Bank, Yellen said.

  • Exclusive-Goldman Sachs to cut asset management investments that weighed on earnings

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Goldman Sachs Group Inc's asset management arm will significantly reduce the $59 billion of alternative investments that weighed on the bank's earnings, an executive told Reuters. The Wall Street giant plans to divest its positions over the next few years and replace some of those funds on its balance sheet with outside capital, Julian Salisbury, chief investment officer of asset and wealth management at Goldman Sachs, told Reuters in an interview. "I would expect to see a meaningful decline from the current levels," Salisbury said.

  • Report: Former Ed Orgeron assistant returning to LSU as a defensive analyst

    Gerald Chatman — an analyst at LSU last fall — spent the 2022 season at Colorado, where he was promoted to interim defensive coordinator midway through the season.