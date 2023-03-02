Japan Firms Add to Spending Despite Global Slowdown, Weak Yen

Erica Yokoyama and Yoshiaki Nohara
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Japan’s businesses continued to increase spending for five straight quarters despite headwinds including a global economic slowdown, an outcome that may nudge up last quarter’s economic growth figures.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Capital expenditure excluding software rose 0.3% in the three months through December from the previous quarter, the finance ministry reported Thursday. Preliminary gross domestic product figures from the cabinet office had shown firms cutting spending by 0.5% in the same period.

The data showed a divide by sector, with manufacturers increasing spending by 1.1%, while service-sector firms slightly cut their expenditures.

While the latest data suggests corporate spending didn’t weigh on last quarter’s growth as previously thought, various setbacks to the economy remain. Profits compared to the year before fell for the first time since the end of 2020, and sales were also weaker than expected. Those developments don’t bode well for future corporate spending plans.

“Capital investment continues to rise, but it’s not gaining much momentum,” said economist Yoshimasa Maruyama at SMBC Nikko Securities. “Non-manufacturers seem to be lacking strength while they should be doing better as society learns to live with Covid.”

While manufacturers showed some resilience, other factors indicated the country still has a long way off before a full recovery. Thursday’s data will be incorporated into revised gross domestic product figures due March 9.

“What’s notable from today’s data is the first decline in profits in a while,” said Taro Saito, head of economic research at NLI Research Institute. “With the level of profits still high, we don’t have to worry too much about wage increases this year but if this continues, it would cool momentum for sustainable wage growth. That would affect the Bank of Japan’s outlook for achieving its stable inflation goal.”

Japan faced a number of setbacks during the last three months of 2022, including the global slowdown, whose effects have gradually become apparent. Other central banks have aggressively raised interest rates, worsening the economic climate for Japan’s business partners.

China’s sudden turnaround in its virus control measures resulted in a sharp resurgence of cases at the end of last year. Exports to China have sunk for two consecutive months since December.

Another headache for the Japanese economy was the falling yen, which inflated import costs.

Read more: Japan Stepped Into Forex Market Twice in October to Prop Up Yen

The historic yen slide led to the government intervening in the foreign exchange market twice in October to prop up the currency. Although the yen gained to some extent through November and December, the impact of the embattled yen still lingers through inflated import costs.

The various factors combined could mean that the central bank may remain cautious about pivoting away from supporting the economy.

“Japan isn’t at a stage to tighten its monetary policy,” said SMBC Nikko’s Maruyama. “I think it’s appropriate to keep the easing policy framework largely intact.”

--With assistance from Toru Fujioka.

(Updates with additional details from report, economist comments)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • SoftBank-Backed Arm Rules Out UK Listing for Now to Focus on US IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- Arm Ltd. has decided against selling shares on the London Stock Exchange for now, dealing a blow to UK politicians who were lobbying the home-grown technology giant ahead of its initial public offering. Most Read from BloombergSorry, Twitter. Elon Found His Next Shiny Object.How to Get a Free Flight to Hong Kong in 500,000 Airline Ticket GiveawayWorld’s Rich Take Advantage as $1 Trillion Property Market CratersLightfoot Is First Chicago Mayor to Lose Reelection in 40 YearsMusk Was

  • 8 Things I Wish I Knew Before Starting Octopath Traveler II

    In a lot of ways, Octopath Traveler II can feel like a pretty straightforward turn-based RPG, but when you take into account its eight characters’ original mechanics, its non-linear storytelling, and how unapologetic it can be about throwing you into the deep end, there’s a lot of complexity under the hood. Whether it’s prioritizing recruiting party members early or making the most out of certain systems, here are some tips to get you started in your Octopath Traveler II journey.

  • Egypt to use daylight saving time again in a bid to save energy

    Egypt will again use daylight saving time this summer after a seven-year gap, the cabinet said on Wednesday, the latest in a series of government efforts to save energy. Last year the Egyptian government announced a raft of rules to reduce government and commercial energy use so that the country could export more natural gas, a key foreign currency earner. The practice, which has been introduced and abolished at varying points in Egypt's history, was last used in 2014, and is seen by some as a relic of the country's previous regimes.

  • Bitcoin Higher Amid Upbeat China Manufacturing Data; Deribit To Offer Bitcoin Volatility Futures

    Bitcoin (BTC) traded higher on Wednesday as upbeat China manufacturing data alleviated global growth concerns and improved risk appetite in global financial markets. Crypto options exchange Deribit will soon launch BTC volatility futures, offering investors a simpler way than options to hedge against market volatility. Plus, Mt. Gox creditors are about to recover some of their funds following a 10-year liquidation process. Still, concerns that large amounts of BTC will be released onto the market are overdone, according to UBS.

  • Japan corporate capex rises despite weaker profits

    Japanese companies raised spending on plant and equipment for a seventh straight quarter in the final three months of 2022, data released on Thursday showed, offering relief to policymakers counting on a private demand-led recovery from COVID. Ministry of Finance (MOF) data out on Thursday showed Japanese firms raised capital expenditure in October-December by 7.7% from the same period a year earlier. It was the seventh straight quarter of annual gains.

  • 2 Bank Stocks to Sell in March

    Shares of Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan Chase tend to underperform in March

  • The NASCAR fans guide to enjoying Chicago

    This July, NASCAR comes back to the Windy City for the inaugural Chicago Street Race on Sunday, July 2 (5:30 p.m. ET, NBC, MRN, Sirius XM, NBC Sports App). While this isn‘t the first time the sport has held races in the area, as suburban Joliet hosted Cup Series events at the 1 1/2-mile Chicagoland […]

  • COVID pandemic subcommittee to hold hearing on alleged lab leak in China

    The hearing looks designed to echo revived accusations that the COVID virus came from a lab leak in China.

  • Michigan Legislature opens debate on gun safety bills following MSU shooting

    Committee members heard testimony advocating for a series of gun policy changes introduced in the aftermath of the mass shooting at MSU in February.

  • 16-year-old fatally stabbed in fight at California high school

    Suspect is in custody

  • South Korea February factory activity shrinks for eighth month

    South Korea's factory activity contracted for an eighth month in February, a survey showed on Thursday, highlighting weak domestic and global economic conditions even though the downturn in output and orders eased slightly. The S&P Global's seasonally adjusted purchasing managers' index (PMI) for South Korean manufacturers stood at 48.5 in January, unchanged from December and remaining below the 50-mark since July, 2022. Sub-indexes showed output fell for a tenth month but at a slightly milder pace than a month before, while new orders shrank for an eighth month, with its pace also easing.

  • Modest Australia house price correction unfazed by rising rate expectations: Reuters Poll

    Expectations for a 16% fall in Australian home prices from their peak have held steady despite growing expectations over the past few months the Reserve Bank will raise interest rates to a higher peak, a Reuters poll of analysts found. They were expected to decline another 9% this year, according to a Feb. 17-March 1 Reuters survey of 11 analysts, broadly unchanged from a poll in November. Analysts predicted a small 2.5% rise in 2024.

  • Editorial: He spent 38 years in prison for a crime he didn't commit. It's a stain on our justice system

    The wrongful conviction and imprisonment of Maurice Hastings for nearly four decades underscores the justice system's responsibility to be careful when prosecuting defendants and the importance of reopening cases when exonerating evidence appears.

  • The Memo: Lightfoot is latest Democrat to fall to anger over crime

    Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is the latest Democrat to fall to public concerns over crime. Lightfoot suffered an ignominious fate Tuesday when she failed to even make the runoff in her bid for a second term. Paul Vallas, a centrist Democrat who topped the Chicago poll by a comfortable margin, has promised to grapple more…

  • Musk Sets Path to Renewable Future, Is Mum on New-Car Debuts

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk said the next phase of Tesla Inc.’s growth will be built around a sustainable energy future, one that can serve a larger world population and be achieved without great economic sacrifice.Most Read from BloombergSorry, Twitter. Elon Found His Next Shiny Object.How to Get a Free Flight to Hong Kong in 500,000 Airline Ticket GiveawayWorld’s Rich Take Advantage as $1 Trillion Property Market CratersLightfoot Is First Chicago Mayor to Lose Reelection in 40 YearsMusk Was Right

  • Musk Tamps Down Speculation That Tesla Will Mine Lithium

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. is more focused on refining lithium than on mining the battery metal, Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said amid speculation the automaker is mulling the takeover of a miner.Most Read from BloombergSorry, Twitter. Elon Found His Next Shiny Object.How to Get a Free Flight to Hong Kong in 500,000 Airline Ticket GiveawayWorld’s Rich Take Advantage as $1 Trillion Property Market CratersLightfoot Is First Chicago Mayor to Lose Reelection in 40 YearsMusk Was Right About Tesl

  • Kenny Payne 'disappointed, discouraged, hurt' by Louisville basketball's Senior Night showing

    Kenny Payne was "disappointed, discouraged, hurt" and questioned his team's energy and fight after Cardinals' 17th double-digit defeat of the season.

  • New York City police looking for Travis Scott after alleged nightclub rampage

    New York police are searching for rapper Travis Scott after he allegedly punched a sound engineer and caused $12,000 of damages at Club Nebula in Manhattan.

  • Here’s where things stand between Patriots and Jonathan Jones

    Whether Jonathan Jones stays or goes could be decided in a few weeks.

  • Finnish parliament passes NATO bill with large majority

    HELSINKI (Reuters) -Finland's parliament on Wednesday overwhelmingly backed its bid to join NATO, the assembly's speaker said. In response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine a year ago, Finland last May applied to join NATO, having until now relied solely on its own armed forces to defend the 1,300-kilometre (800 mile) border it shares with Russia. New NATO entrants must be approved by all existing members of the Western military alliance, and support for Finland's application remains pending from Turkey and Hungary.