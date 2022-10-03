Japan firms eye ammonia, methanol projects in Canada, Alberta minister says

FILE PHOTO: An LNG tanker is tugged towards a thermal power station in Futtsu
1
Yuka Obayashi
·2 min read

By Yuka Obayashi

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese companies are looking to invest in the Canadian province of Alberta to produce ammonia and methanol in the effort to build global supply chains of greener energy to fight climate change, a provincial minister said.

Home to Canada's oil sands, Alberta aims to become a hub for hydrogen production as well as carbon storage, as the world tries to cut climate-warming carbon emissions.

As part of such efforts, Japan wants to step up investment in liquefied natural gas (LNG) and low-carbon fuels such as hydrogen and ammonia to ensure stable supply and reach a goal of carbon neutrality by 2050.

"We are having LNG conversations with Japanese companies as well, but most of their interests are around new projects for hydrogen, meaning ammonia or methanol," said Dale Nally, Alberta's associate minister of natural gas and electricity.

"Japan wants diversified clean energy portfolio and they also want a diversity of jurisdictions that they get that energy from," he told Reuters on Friday.

The resource-poor Asian nation views Alberta as a secure provider of diversified clean energy products, he added.

Japanese trading company Itochu Corp and Malaysia's state energy firm Petronas are already exploring the feasibility of one of the world's largest production facility of low-carbon ammonia and methanol in Alberta.

They aim to start construction there in 2024, with commercial production to follow in 2027.

Itochu's rival, Mitsubishi Corp, and Shell Canada signed a pact last year to produce low-carbon hydrogen in Alberta.

"There are other Japanese companies that are looking to get into ammonia and methanol space in Alberta," Nally said, though he declined to give specific names.

"These companies looking to produce clean hydrogen need carbon capture utilization storage (CCUS) to do that, so they will be also looking to invest in CCUS," he added.

(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Recommended Stories

  • 30+ Halloween sales you can shop now—save on candy, costumes and so much more

    Get ready for spooky season by shopping the best Halloween sales available now at Amazon, Walmart, Target and more. Save on candy, costumes and more.

  • China Giant Edges Out Goldman as World’s Top Share Sale Arranger

    (Bloomberg) -- A surge in China’s initial public offerings propelled Citic Securities Co. to the top spot in the global league tables for equity issues, giving the state-backed brokerage a taste of global recognition. Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Shares Hit Record Low as CEO Fails to Calm MarketsTesla Deliveries Miss Estimates, Slowed by Logistic SnarlsOPEC+ to Consider Output Cut of More Than 1 Million BarrelsUkraine Latest: Zelenskiy Says Lyman ‘Fully Cleared’ of RussiansGet Ready for

  • Italy's Meloni vows government action to tackle soaring energy prices

    Italy's next government will direct its efforts to trying to tame soaring energy prices, Giorgia Meloni, who is widely expected to be named prime minister, said on Saturday. Meloni's Brothers of Italy party and allies Forza Italia and the League face a daunting list of challenges, including the spike in energy prices largely caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine. "I still think this is a primary responsibility of the new government, and we are obviously committed to working on this," said Meloni, who was speaking in Milan at an event held by Italy's biggest agriculture lobby Coldiretti in her first public appearance since the election night.

  • Got $2,000? Buy These 2 Bear Market-Beating Growth Stocks

    With the market down by more than 21% in 2022, we're officially in a bear market, and many investors are scrambling to protect themselves. AbbVie's (NYSE: ABBV) stock is up 9.9% this year, and with a bunch of recently reported clinical trial results and green lights from regulators, it isn't too surprising why. Most recently, on Sept. 10, it announced that a pair of its phase 3 trials of Skyrizi, a psoriatic arthritis drug that's already on the market, showed that the drug was performing favorably in long-term followup studies.

  • The best October Prime Day 2022 deals so far — including fan-favorite pants for $27

    Fan-favorite walking flip flops, a robot vac, a popular cutting board set and more — it's all on sale right now!

  • Hurricane Orlene roars toward Mexico's Pacific coast

    Hurricane Orlene roared toward Mexico’s Pacific coast between the tourist towns of Mazatlan and San Blas on Monday, with authorities there suspending classes and setting up shelters. After growing into a hurricane Saturday, Orlene quickly added power, peaking as a Category 4 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 130 mph (215 kph) early Sunday, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center. Orlene was forecast to hit Mexico's Pacific coast along a sparsely populated, lagoon-dotted stretch of mainland south of Mazatlan by late Monday.

  • UK's Truss forced into humiliating tax U-turn

    British Prime Minister Liz Truss was forced on Monday into a humiliating U-turn, reversing plans to cut the highest rate of income tax that helped to spark a rebellion in her party and turmoil in financial markets. Truss, and her finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng, announced a new "growth plan" on Sept. 23 that would cut taxes and regulation, funded by vast government borrowing to snap the economy out of years of stagnant growth. But the plan triggered a crisis of investor confidence in the government, hammering the value of the pound and government bond prices and jolting global markets to such an extent that the Bank of England had to intervene with a 65 billion pound ($73 billion) programme to shore up the markets.

  • Russians shell civilian convoy in Ukraine, killing 20

    Russians shell civilian convoy in Ukraine, killing 20

  • Germany's RWE buys Con Edison clean energy in $6.8 billion U.S. shift

    FRANKFURT (Reuters) -Germany's largest power producer RWE has agreed to buy Con Edison's Clean Energy Businesses for $6.8 billion, nearly doubling RWE's renewables portfolio in the United States, the world's second-biggest renewables market. The purchase will be partly funded by RWE issuing a $2.43 billion convertible bond to a Qatar Investment Authority unit, through which the QIA will become a 9.1% shareholder in RWE.

  • French plant-based food maker Bonduelle's full-year profit falls

    The war between Russia and Ukraine, once known as the breadbasket of Europe, has sent food and energy prices to record highs, while summer drought in key agricultural regions such as France shrunk grain harvests and cut inventories. In addition, the ready-to-eat fresh activities of Bonduelle's Fresh Americas division declined over the year due to price increases aimed at preserving margins, a less dynamic market, and the cessation of sales of non-contributing ranges to certain clients, which was not offset by new contract wins. The decline of the ready-to-use fresh food business in North America, which is weighing on the group's performance in the short term, "does not call into question the relevance of this acquisition", CEO Guillaume Debrosse said.

  • Kwasi Kwarteng defends sudden U-turn on scrapping 45p rate tax

    'What changed ?', A BBC presenter grilled Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng as he addressed the sudden U-turn on scrapping 45p rate taxBBC Breakfast

  • What $5 million in welfare money bought Southern Miss volleyball

    Here's a look inside the Wellness Center, which hosts Southern Miss volleyball's home games and is a product of a large Mississippi welfare scandal.

  • Firefly Aerospace reaches orbit for the first time

    The company’s small payload Alpha rocket reached orbit successfully early on Saturday morning after taking of from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California. This is a major achievement for Firefly, which has been a lot to get here: The company originally began operations as Firefly Space Systems, which went bankrupt and was then reborn as Firefly Aerospace after its assets were acquired by Max Polyakov’s Noosphere ventures in 2017. Tom Markusic, who founded the company and led it as CEO, also departed the post in June.

  • Nord Stream pipeline sabotage beneficial only to Russia, says ex-Ukrainian FM

    The sabotaging of the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines is beneficial only to Russia, Ukrainian diplomat and former Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin said in an interview with Radio NV on Sept. 30.

  • The end of a way of life? Ranchers struggle to survive the south-west’s megadrought

    Farmers are increasingly being forced to sell off parts of herds and seeing cows perish as drought conditions worsen

  • Pollsters Fail to Capture Bolsonaro Support Again in Brazil Vote

    (Bloomberg) -- Four years later, Brazilian pollsters once again underestimated support for Jair Bolsonaro. Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse CEO Seeks to Calm Markets as Default Swaps ClimbTesla Deliveries Miss Estimates, Slowed by Logistic SnarlsOPEC+ to Consider Output Cut of More Than 1 Million BarrelsGet Ready for Another Bear-Market Rally, Strategist Emanuel SaysUkraine Latest: Zelenskiy Says Lyman ‘Fully Cleared’ of RussiansWith just over 99% of votes tallied on Sunday evening, the rig

  • Ukraine Latest: US Sees Russia Pullout From Lyman as Encouraging

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse CEO Seeks to Calm Markets as Default Swaps ClimbTesla Deliveries Miss Estimates, Slowed by Logistic SnarlsOPEC+ to Consider Output Cut of More Than 1 Million BarrelsGet Ready for Another Bear-Market Rally, Strategist Emanuel SaysUkraine Latest: Zelenskiy Says Lyman ‘Fully Cleared’ of RussiansUkrainian forces on Saturday entered a strategic eastern town after encircling Russian troops, challenging President Vladimir Putin’s claim to have annexe

  • The Seahawks’ defense was so bad Geno Smith had to beat it AND Detroit’s. Oh, the issues.

    Missed tackles. Inexperience. Lack of formation and game awareness. You name it, it’s going wrong for the Seahawks’ defense.

  • The Fed gets a 'D' grade from Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel

    Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel rips the Fed in a Yahoo Finance Live interview.

  • Pound forced back as Kwasi Kwarteng says he won’t resign - live updates

    Tory Party Conference latest: Kwasi Kwarteng scraps 45p tax cut Bank of England monitors Credit Suisse amid market turbulence FTSE 100 slumps 1pc Roger Bootle: It will spark strikes and protests, but public sector pay has to fall Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter