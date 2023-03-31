Japan FM to visit China, first time in over 3 years

AFP
·1 min read

Japan's top diplomat Yoshimasa Hayashi will visit China this weekend, the first such visit in over three years, the foreign ministry in Tokyo announced Friday.

The April 1-2 trip will include talks with Hayashi's Chinese counterpart Qin Gang, the ministry said, and will be the first time a Japanese foreign minister has visited since December 2019.

Ties between Tokyo and Beijing have been tense in recent years, with Japan wary of China's growing military power in the region.

But last November, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Chinese President Xi Jinping met on the sidelines of a summit in Bangkok and pledged to continue high-level contact.

Tokyo has accused Chinese vessels of increasing incursions into Japanese waters, including near the disputed islands that Japan calls the Senkakus and Beijing the Diaoyus.

This week, Tokyo also called for Beijing to release a Japanese businessman held by Chinese authorities on unspecified allegations of violating domestic laws.

Wary of growing Chinese military clout, and spurred by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Japan has overhauled its defence and security strategy.

Last year, it announced plans to lift defence spending to two percent of GDP by 2027.

As the world's second and third-largest economies, China and Japan are key trading partners, and before the Covid-19 pandemic, there had been plans for Xi to make a state visit to Tokyo.

But relations have soured significantly since, as Beijing bolsters its military, projects power regionally and beyond and takes a harder line on territorial rivalries.

nf-sah/kaf/cwl

Recommended Stories

  • How to Find Strong Retail-Wholesale Stocks Slated for Positive Earnings Surprises

    Why investors should use the Zacks Earnings ESP tool to help find stocks that are poised to top quarterly earnings estimates.

  • Top plays from Golden State Warriors vs. New Orleans Pelicans

    Top plays from Golden State Warriors vs. New Orleans Pelicans, 03/28/2023

  • South Korean Opposition Leader’s Legal Woes Cause Rifts in Bloc Before Elections

    (Bloomberg) -- South Korea’s prosecution of the opposition leader on criminal charges has caused rifts in the progressive bloc, with lawmakers worried it could hurt their chances of keeping control of parliament in next year’s elections.Most Read from BloombergTrump Faces Fingerprints, Mug Shots After Historic Indictment$52 Billion Chipmaking Plan Is Racing Toward FailureNew Yorkers Are Moving to These Three Florida Cities$335,000 Pay for ‘AI Whisperer’ Jobs Appears in Red-Hot MarketA $3 Trillio

  • Markets build on gains as bank, rate concerns ease

    Most Asian markets built on a global rally Friday as worries about the banking sector fade and traders grow optimistic central banks are near the end of their interest rate hiking cycle.Investors are now awaiting the release of US and eurozone inflation data later in the day, which should provide a better insight into how much impact rate hikes are having in taming prices.

  • China seeks to woo foreign firms as tensions with West swirl

    BOAO, China (Reuters) -Chinese Premier Li Qiang said on Thursday that he was committed to opening up and reforming the world's second-largest economy, seeking to win over foreign investors even as trade and geopolitical tensions with the West loom large. His keynote speech, delivered at a business and political summit in the island province of Hainan, came in a week Beijing has mounted a charm offensive on overseas firms as it seeks to shore up an economy battered by years of pandemic restrictions. But the prospects for a speedy recovery are clouded by strained relations with the U.S. and its allies over issues including its cosy ties with Russia, muscular stance towards Taiwan and fears about its use of sensitive technologies.

  • Fuel-Tanker Demand Is Booming as Asia, Middle East Refine More Oil

    (Bloomberg) -- The center of gravity in the global oil-refining complex is shifting sharply eastward — and that’s spurring a boom in the business of building ships to haul fuel around the globe. Most Read from BloombergTrump to Be Arraigned Early Next Week After Historic Indictment$52 Billion Chipmaking Plan Is Racing Toward FailureNew Yorkers Are Moving to These Three Florida Cities$335,000 Pay for ‘AI Whisperer’ Jobs Appears in Red-Hot MarketA $3 Trillion Threat to Global Financial Markets Loo

  • Canada mass shooting inquiry identifies many police failings

    A public inquiry has found widespread failures in how Canada’s federal police force responded to the country's worst mass shooting and recommends that the government rethink the Royal Canadian Mounted Police’s central role in the country's policing. In a seven-volume report released Thursday, the Mass Casualty Commission also says the RCMP missed red flags in the years leading up to the Nova Scotia rampage on April 18-19, 2020, which left 22 people slain by a denture maker disguised as an RCMP officer and driving a replica police vehicle.

  • ESPN writer says Jets are “most likely landing spot” for Odell Beckham

    ESPN writer says Jets are "most likely landing spot" for Odell Beckham

  • See Marvin Bagley’s resort-like Elk Grove home: Jumbotron, court, scoreboard and more

    The former Kings center is selling the home for nearly $2 million after being traded.

  • Has San Diego State’s Final Four run secured its move to the Pac-12? | College Basketball Enquirer

    Yahoo Sports’&nbsp;Dan Wetzel&nbsp;and Sports Illustrated’s Pat Forde and Ross Dellenger discuss San Diego State’s run to the 2023 Final Four, and debate how it may have affected the Aztecs’ future conference alignment.

  • U.S. at risk of mpox surge even worse than last year, CDC modelers warn

    Most jurisdictions have low levels of vaccination coverage, the CDC says.

  • Where to buy Kate Middleton's eternity ring - and it's less expensive than you may think!

    Kate Middleton's eternity ring that the Princess wears with her engagement ring is available to buy from this British jeweler

  • San Diego County supervisor to resign after assault lawsuit

    The chair of San Diego County’s board of supervisors said he will resign amid accusations that he sexually assaulted a government employee, completing a swift and shocking fall for a decorated Marine combat veteran whose star rose with his Democratic Party’s ascendancy in the nation’s eighth-largest city. Nathan Fletcher, who defected from the Republican Party in 2012, was elected to a second term with 65% of the vote in November, two years after Democrats won a board majority that eluded their grasp for decades. Fletcher, 46, was the face of the San Diego region’s muscular response to COVID-19 at daily news conferences.

  • Are Chinese cranes being used for surveillance at US ports? House GOP visits Port of Miami to find out

    Members of the House China Select Committee will inspect Chinese-made cranes at the Port of Miami, in light of fears they might be used for surveillance.

  • CNN preaches patience as ratings tank during turnaround

    CNN's leadership is preaching patience even though thousands of viewers are abandoning the network during its attempted turnaround, with no indication yet whether it will be rewarded. Cable news ratings are down across the board compared to 2022, when Russia's invasion of Ukraine was fresh in the news. CNN's dip is most dramatic — 61% in prime time in March, with Fox News Channel down 27% and MSNBC off by 12%, according to the Nielsen company.

  • Colorado spring football: Five Buffs turning heads early

    With the first week of spring practice complete, here are five Buffs who've been turning heads early on

  • China renews warnings as Taiwan's Tsai stops over in US

    As Taiwan's president began a stopover in the United States on her way to Central America, China said it was closely watching and would “resolutely safeguard our sovereignty and territorial integrity.” China claims Taiwan as its own territory, to be brought under its control by force if necessary, and portrays the self-governing island democracy of 23 million people as the most sensitive issue in its increasingly fraught relationship with the U.S. On Thursday, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning reiterated China's furious objections to any meetings between Tsai Ing-wen and U.S. officials.

  • Dear Mar-a-Lago Club members: My indictment is going to cost you

    Frank Cerabino's column imagining how Trump will capitalize on his New York indictment to Mar-a-Lago Club members

  • Trump Rages at Hush-Money Indictment in Misspelled Truth Social Rant

    Carlos Barria/ReutersMinutes after it was reported that a Manhattan grand jury had voted to criminally indict him, former President Donald Trump issued a wrathful response, denouncing it in a lengthy statement as “political persecution and election interference at the highest level in history.”He also issued another furious rant on his social media platform Truth Social, complete with an unfortunate, all-caps misspelling saying he had been “INDICATED.”“From the time I came down the golden escala

  • Enraged Fox News Host Warns After Trump Indictment: ‘People Better Be Careful’

    Fox NewsOn the heels of the historic indictment of former President Donald Trump on Thursday, an enraged Fox News host Jesse Watters went on a rant seemingly warning of impending political violence.The Fox host branded the indictment, which was announced during the latter half of The Five broadcast, “the stupidest thing I’ve ever seen” and a “disgrace” before seemingly threatening future violence. “There’s going to be a major ‘rally around the flag’ feeling. I’m starting to feel it right now. I’