Japan to fully lift COVID-19 restrictions as infections slow

MARI YAMAGUCHI
·3 min read

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Wednesday announced plans to fully lift coronavirus restrictions on March 21 as new infections driven by the highly contagious omicron variant slow.

The COVID-19 restrictions currently in place in 18 prefectures, including the Tokyo area, will end on Monday as planned, Kishida said at a news conference on Wednesday, as his government seeks to cautiously expand consumer activity to help the badly hurt economy get back on track.

“This will be a transitional period so that we can return to our normal daily lives as much as possible by taking maximum precautions,” Kishida said.

It will be the first time Japan has been free of virus restrictions since early January. The plan will be formally adopted after an experts’ panel endorses it on Thursday.

Daily caseloads have steadily declined in Japan in recent weeks after surging to new highs exceeding 100,000 in early February. New cases have fallen by about half.

The lifting of restrictions will allow more domestic travel, as well as parties and larger gatherings for people with vaccination records and negative virus tests, Kishida said.

But Japan is not opening its border to foreign tourists yet.

Kishida on Wednesday did not mention further easing of Japan’s border controls. His government has eased border restrictions by increasing the limit on daily new arrivals to 7,000 in order to allow in foreign scholars, students, business people and interns after criticisms from inside and outside Japan that locking them out is exclusionist and unscientific.

While omicron causes mild symptoms in most people and the fatality rate remains low, the latest wave is the deadliest one so far in Japan because the total number of patients were many times higher than in earlier waves. Still, deaths in Japan total about 26,000 since the pandemic began two years ago, significantly lower than many other countries.

Most victims were elderly patients whose underlying illnesses rapidly worsened after contracting the virus, experts said.

Kishida has faced criticism that he delayed booster shots until all municipalities were ready, allowing the virus to quickly spread in the country.

His government has since opened mass inoculation centers to speed up the booster program. About 72% of people aged 65 or older have received their third jabs, but overall booster vaccines have reached only one-third of the population.

Experts urge caution after the lifting of restrictions due to the possibility of a resurgence of infections. A subvariant of omicron is gradually replacing the primary strain around the country.

In some areas, hospital bed occupancy rates still exceed 50%, and oral antiviral pills are not reaching as many people as expected. Although Kishida's government has pledged to secure millions of doses of the two imported oral pills, they are not widely used. One is rather large and hard to swallow, and another cannot be combined with many other drugs.

The ongoing COVID-19 restrictions are largely limited to eateries, where shorter service hours are requested. The general public is also asked to work from home and avoid parties and large events, as well as to wear masks while in public places and follow other basic anti-virus measures.

Recommended Stories

  • Ukraine leader says Russia's positions in talks "sound more realistic"

    Putin's relentless assault on Ukrainian cities continues to take a devastating toll, but both Moscow and Kyiv are hinting at possible progress in negotiations.

  • Where Will AT&T Be in 1 Year?

    AT&T (NYSE: T) was once considered a solid stock for conservative income investors. AT&T claims that as a slimmed-down company, it will focus on expanding its 5G and broadband networks to keep pace with Verizon and T-Mobile in the telecom market. The market doesn't seem impressed by AT&T's plans so far, but the company recently provided a clearer update during its analyst and investor day on March 11.

  • Eugene man pleads guilty to illegally importing, mailing hundreds of live scorpions

    One of Drake's scorpion parcels intercepted by U.S. Customs and Border Protection was falsely labeled as "chocolates," the DOJ said.

  • Texas Governor Touts American ‘Freedom Fuel’ as Prices Spike

    (Bloomberg) -- Texas Governor Greg Abbott scolded the Biden administration for entreating Iran and other foreign oil producers to increase supplies in the face of surging energy prices. Most Read from Bloomberg7.3 Magnitude Quake Hits North Japan, Tsunami Risk RecedingUkraine Update: Russia Keeps Up Shelling Ahead of More TalksKremlin Embrace of Neutral-Ukraine Plan Sparks Hope on TalksXi Spurs Frantic Stock Buying With Lifeline for China MarketLuxury Cruise Ship Runs Aground While Leaving Carib

  • Arizona's Lloyd pulling all the right strings in first year

    TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) Tommy Lloyd has an unpretentious manner forged during formational years in rural southern Washington, professional years in Spokane. This outwardly easygoing nature masks an undercurrent of confidence, determination and an attention to detail that has fueled No. 2 Arizona's accelerated ascension under its first-year coach. ''He knew what he wanted to do and came in with a plan,'' Arizona associate head coach Jack Murphy said.

  • Cleanup begins after 7.4 quake shakes north Japan, killing 4

    Residents in Fukushima and Miyagi were cleaning their homes after a sleepless night following a powerful 7.4-magnitude earthquake that struck off the northern Japanese coasts, smashing furniture, knocking out power and killing four people. Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told reporters Thursday morning that four people died during the quake and the cause of their deaths are being investigated, while 107 others were injured. The Japan Meteorological Agency early Thursday lifted its low-risk advisory for a tsunami along the coasts of Fukushima and Miyagi prefectures.

  • More Afghans going hungry, fewer jobs available - World Bank

    The number of people in Afghanistan who cannot afford food and other essentials has doubled since the Taliban takeover of the country in August 2021 as unemployment rises and wages fall, a World Bank survey showed on Tuesday. The Afghanistan Welfare Survey, conducted by phone and covering the October-December 2021 period, found that 70% of respondents said their households were unable to cover basic food and non-food needs, up from 35% in May 2021. The share of Afghan households switching to lower-quality or less expensive food rose to 85% from 56% in the July-August 2021 period, it found.

  • Puerto Rico exits bankruptcy after grueling debt negotiation

    Puerto Rico's government formally exited bankruptcy Tuesday, completing the largest public debt restructuring in U.S. history after announcing nearly seven years ago that it was unable to pay its more than $70 billion debt.

  • Doctor who worked on COVID vaccine​ talks changing the game in science

    At just 36 years old, Corbett worked night and day with a team of scientists developing Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine​ in record time.

  • It's a vile distortion to claim Israelis are no different than Russian invaders

    Some celebrities and human rights groups exploit Russia's invasion of Ukraine to argue that Israel also is like an invading army. They're wrong.

  • Pentagon to request fewer Lockheed F-35 warplanes in next budget - report

    "The Department (of Defense) cannot confirm specific budget details until after the FY23 President's Budget is released," a Pentagon spokesperson said. Reuters reported last month that U.S. President Joe Biden was expected to ask Congress for a defense budget exceeding $770 billion for the next fiscal year, compared with $778 billion in 2022. The budget is expected to benefit the biggest U.S. defense contractors, including Lockheed, Northrop Grumman Corp and General Dynamics Corp.

  • Opinion: Zelenskyy is the leader of the free world now

    In his urgent appeal to the U.S. Congress, Ukranian President Volodomyr Zelenskyy stakes his claim to the moral leadership of democratic nations

  • Since 2013, Indian billionaires have created more wealth than London’s GDP

    The star of Indian billionaires continues to rise, the pandemic-led slump aside. India added 51 billionaires in 2021, ranking it third among countries with the most number of new wealthy business persons, according to the M3M Hurun Global Rich List for 2022. India now has over 250 billionaires, compared to China’s 1,133 and the US’s 716.

  • Hong Kong leader says scope to further delay chief executive election

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said on Wednesday that there were no plans to further tighten COVID-19 rules as the city battles to contain an escalating outbreak but said a chief executive election, set for May, had scope to be further delayed. Lam told a daily press briefing that "legally speaking" there was room to further delay the election for the global financial hub's next leader. "A further delay cannot be decided by the Hong Kong special administrative region itself, it depends on how the central government sees it," she added.

  • Myanmar army engaged in torture, mass killings, war crimes - U.N

    Security forces have shown a flagrant disregard for human life, using air strikes and heavy weapons on populated areas and deliberately targeting civilians, the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet, said. "The appalling breadth and scale of violations of international law suffered by the people of Myanmar demand a firm, unified, and resolute international response," Bachelet said.

  • Heartbreaking interview gets moment of levity from Ukrainian kids

    A couple of Ukrainian children sheltering in a Kyiv basement provided a brief moment of levity in an otherwise tragic situation during an interview on Anderson Cooper 360 Wednesday night. As he’s been doing throughout the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Cooper interviewed Olena Gnes. In previous interviews, Gnes only had her four-month-old daughter with her. This time, during a 35 hour curfew due to the Russian bombardment of Kyiv, Gnes’s seven-year-old daughter and five-year-old son were at her side. They had a lot of energy and there was little Gnes could do about it. What started as the kids making faces at the beginning of the interview turned into both of them repeatedly jumping at the camera and growling. “They are full of energy and they don’t know where to give this energy,” Gnes said, later adding, “For children it’s pretty, pretty hard. And they feel how stressed we are, adults, and they hear what we are talking about, so yes, they are pretty stressed. But they are coping with this invasion pretty well.” Though the children’s antics caused both Cooper and Gnes to laugh, it was just a brief respite from the knowledge that the interview was taking place just hours after Russia bombed a theater in Mariupol that was sheltering hudreds of people, including children. Seeing these children doing their best to have fun despite their situation was just a reminder of the kind of humanity that Russian Vladimir Putin is wiping out every day in Ukraine.

  • Anirban Lahiri's runner-up finish at Players Championship earns big respect, big money

    Though an errant tee shot on No. 8 ended up derailing his Players Championship push, Anirban Lahiri of India far surpassed expectations.

  • Alibaba and JD.com soar as China pledges to support markets

    Chinese- and Hong Kong-listed stocks soared on Wednesday after China's government pledged to support beleaguered markets.

  • Scientists claim hairy black holes explain Hawking paradox

    Researchers say they have solved one of science's biggest paradoxes, first identified by Prof Stephen Hawking.

  • Canadian Forces Snowbirds to be replaced by U.S. Navy fighter jets in Titusville air show

    The Space Coast International Air Show takes place May 21 and 22 at Space Coast Regional Airport in Titusville.