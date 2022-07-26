Japan gives Kioxia and Western Digital $680 million to boost memory chip production

·1 min read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's government on Tuesday said it will provide as much as 92.9 billion yen ($680 million) to Kioxia Holdings and Western Digital Corp to help them boost production and ensure a stable supply of memory chips in Japan.

The subsidy is part of a broader effort to revive chip production in Japan, as tensions between China and the United States and COVID-19 pandemic disruptions spur concern that Japanese companies such as automaker Toyota Motor Corp could be hobbled by semiconductor shortages.

"We believe the investment will help stabilize advanced memory chip production in Japan," economy and trade minister Koichi Hagiuda said at a press briefing. "It will contribute to Japan-U.S. cooperations in semiconductors."

The financial assistance comes ahead of a planned trip to the United States this week by Hagiuda and Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi for their first ever two-plus-two talks with U.S. counterparts on broadening security cooperation to industrial and economic policy.

Kioxia, which was spun off from Toshiba Corp, and Western Digital operate a joint flash memory chip plant in Yokkaichi in central Japan.

Japan's government is also investing in a semiconductor plant being built by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co in Western Japan along with Sony Corp and autopart maker Denso Corp.

($1 = 136.5400 yen)

(Reporting by Mayu Sakoda and Tim Kelly; Editing by David Holmes)

Recommended Stories

  • The U.S. wants to spend $52 billion to become a chips powerhouse. Experts say that hundreds of billions—and decades—is needed to crack its reliance on Asia

    Congress may soon vote on the CHIPS Act to fund more semiconductor plants in the U.S. Critics say the bill might not be able to achieve its goals.

  • Chinese manufacturers in Shenzhen, including Huawei and SMIC, go under 'closed-loop' operating mode amid Omicron outbreak

    Major Chinese manufacturing enterprises in Shenzhen, including Huawei Technologies Co, Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC) and drone maker DJI, have been advised to go under a "closed-loop" production system that restricts movement of employees, according to industry sources with knowledge of the local government directive. The initiative, which started on Sunday and concludes after seven days, comes as the southern Chinese tech hub doubles its efforts to stave off a fresh outb

  • Asia's biggest oil refiner has cut its purchases of Russian crude as it's unwilling to pay the higher prices that customers in India and elsewhere are offering

    Asia's biggest refiner got outbid for Russian ESPO crude at $20 below the Middle East benchmark price, meaning it will lift fewer cargoes this month.

  • AI, machine learning tech promises US$600 billion annually for China economy as it pervades industries, says McKinsey

    Wider use of artificial intelligence (AI) technologies in industrial processes, medical research, autonomous vehicles and many other applications will create economic value of US$600 billion a year for China, but additional investment is needed to unlock that windfall. According to McKinsey & Co, AI-enabled offerings including facial recognition and machine learning will boost economic output and reduce costs as financial, consumer, manufacturing and technology companies meld them into processes

  • Why the U.S. thinks plan to force cap on Russian oil prices could actually work

    The US still remains ‘a ways away’ from reaching an international agreement to impose a price cap on Russian oil exports, with limited enthusiasm from the world’s largest energy buyers India and China, so far, a Senior Biden energy advisor said. But Amos Hochstein, Special Coordinator for International Energy Affairs for President Biden, said he remains optimistic that Russia would ultimately continue its output despite a price limit, in large part because ‘their economy has nothing else.’

  • Toyota to hold off asking suppliers for lower prices

    Toyota Motor Corp will not unilaterally press its suppliers for lower prices for the second half of its fiscal year and is also considering supporting their energy bills, an executive said on Monday. The move reinforces an attempt by the world's largest automaker by sales to shoulder more of the burden faced by suppliers as global supply chain woes continue and energy costs soar. Like other automakers, Toyota has been battered by the global shortage of semiconductors and COVID-19-related lockdowns, prompting repeated cutbacks in vehicle production and frustrating suppliers.

  • GM joint venture to receive $2.5B government loan for US battery plants

    The U.S. Department of Energy is reviving an old loan program and its first recipient is the joint battery venture between General Motors and LG Energy Solution. The $2.5 billion loan issued to GM and LG Energy will be used to help finance the construction of new lithium-ion battery cell manufacturing facilities. The loan to Ultium Cells, the name of the GM-LG joint venture, is expected to close in the coming months and will be used for its upcoming facilities in Ohio, Tennessee and Michigan.

  • Shops leaving doors open while pumping out air conditioning face $767 fine as crackdown begins in Europe

    France warns that the higher usage of air conditioning during the heatwave is contributing to spiking electricity demand at the worst possible time.

  • Russian oil exports have fallen for 5 straight weeks and are down 13% since mid-June, as Asian customers trim purchases

    A rolling four-week average shows that shipments are now down by 480,000 barrels a day since mid-June, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

  • GM Earnings Miss Estimates. Supply-Chain Issues Hit Profits.

    The auto maker reports second-quarter earnings of $1.14 a share, below analysts' estimates of $1.31.

  • Egyptian B2B e-commerce platform Cartona raises $12M to scale and explore new verticals

    Startups that solve the supply-chain and operational challenges of players in the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) industry -- by helping buyers access products from sellers on a single platform -- keep attracting venture capital from investors. Cartona, one of the major players digitizing the traditional trade market, including mom-and-pop stores, FMCG producers, wholesalers and distributors in Egypt, has raised $12 million in Series A funding. Jordan- and U.S.-based, early-stage venture capital firm Silicon Badia led the round, which also welcomed participation from the SANAD Fund for MSME, an impact investment fund for the Middle East and North Africa, Arab Bank Accelerator and Sunny Side Ventures.

  • Wall Street Says Disney+ Is Worth 1/10 of Netflix, According to an Analyst

    The Wells Fargo analyst also says, in so many words, that’s crazy.

  • Top Dividend Stocks for August 2022

    These are the top dividend stocks in the Russell 1000 with the highest forward dividend yield for August.

  • What Does Gas Cost Today Where You Live?

    Fuel prices reached record highs this year, due to the war in Ukraine and global supply issues. Here’s an interactive map of the current average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline in each state.

  • Natural-gas futures rally by more than 5%; oil prices finish higher

    Natural-gas futures climbed by more than 5% on Monday, supported by hotter-than-usual weather throughout much of the U.S., which has boosted demand for the commodity as a power source, analysts said. The rise in U.S. prices also follows a rally in European prices for the commodity, with

  • Global LNG Competition Intensifies on New Russia Supply Cut

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s latest move to cut natural gas supply to Europe is intensifying global competition for seaborne shipments of the fuel, threatening higher prices and shortages from Asia to South America.Most Read from BloombergWho Is Nicole Shanahan, Woman at Center of Musk-Brin Drama?Trump Is Plotting to Blow Up the ConstitutionShallow Recession Calls Are ‘Totally Delusional,’ Roubini WarnsChina’s Gen Z Is Dejected, Underemployed and Slowing the EconomyCoinbase Faces SEC Investigation on

  • Oil rises for a second day on supply tightness concerns

    Oil prices rose on Tuesday for a second day on increasing concerns about tightening European supply after Russia, a key energy supplier to the region, cut gas supply through a major pipeline. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures increased $1.31, or 1.4%, to $98.01 a barrel, having gained 2.1% on Monday. Russia tightened its gas squeeze on Europe on Monday as Gazprom said supplies through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to Germany would drop to just 20% of capacity.

  • Koss settles headphone patent dispute with Apple ahead of trial

    Yahoo Finance Live's Rachelle Akuffo breaks down the latest in Koss' patent dispute between Apple.

  • Oil Rallies as Tight Supplies Counter Expectations of a Slowdown

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil rose as tight near-term supplies outweighed expectations of another rate hike this week and an eventual economic slowdown.Most Read from BloombergWho Is Nicole Shanahan, Woman at Center of Musk-Brin Drama?Trump Is Plotting to Blow Up the ConstitutionShallow Recession Calls Are ‘Totally Delusional,’ Roubini WarnsChina’s Gen Z Is Dejected, Underemployed and Slowing the EconomySergey Brin Ordered Sale of Musk Investments After Affair: WSJWest Texas Intermediate rose 2.1% to settl

  • Elon Musk and Tesla in Singapore: 8 things you may not know

    Tesla's CEO Elon Musk is in the news over an alleged affair with the wife of Google's co-founder. But did you know Musk and Tesla have been making waves in Singapore for a while?