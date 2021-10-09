Japan Gold Corp. (CVE:JG) insider upped their holding by 12% earlier this year

From what we can see, insiders were net buyers in Japan Gold Corp.'s (CVE:JG ) during the past 12 months. That is, insiders acquired the stock in greater numbers than they sold it.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Japan Gold Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Chairman & CEO John Proust for CA$226k worth of shares, at about CA$0.35 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than CA$0.27 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. It is encouraging to see an insider paid above the current price for shares, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels. John Proust was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months. We note that John Proust was both the biggest buyer and the biggest seller.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership of Japan Gold

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. From our data, it seems that Japan Gold insiders own 6.5% of the company, worth about CA$3.9m. Overall, this level of ownership isn't that impressive, but it's certainly better than nothing!

What Might The Insider Transactions At Japan Gold Tell Us?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Japan Gold shares in the last quarter. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. While we have no worries about the insider transactions, we'd be more comfortable if they owned more Japan Gold stock. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Japan Gold. To that end, you should learn about the 4 warning signs we've spotted with Japan Gold (including 1 which is a bit unpleasant).

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

