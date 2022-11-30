Japan’s Government Stayed Out of Currency Markets in November

Yuko Takeo
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Japan stayed out of the foreign exchange market in November, after the yen made gains amid growing expectations that the Federal Reserve will moderate its pace of interest rate hikes.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The finance ministry disclosed Wednesday figures showing that it didn’t intervene in currency markets from Oct. 28 to Nov. 28.

Read more: US Inflation Finally Offers Relief, But There’s a Long Way to Go

US inflation came in weaker than expected in October, enabling the yen to regain some ground this month on expectations that the Fed will temper its aggressive rate hikes as inflation shows signs of peaking around the world. Fed minutes released last week also backed up a more moderate outlook for policy tightening.

The stepping back from intervention removes for now a potential source of conflict between Washington and Tokyo. The US continues to monitor trading partners over their currency policy. So far it hasn’t taken any public action to indicate disapproval of Japan’s decision to prop up the yen for the first time in around a quarter century or the apparent sale of Treasuries to fund it.

“The yen weakening trend shifted after the US CPI results came out, with US yields coming down in November,” said economist Atsushi Takeda at Itochu Research Institute before the data was released. “I see the yen staying between around 135 and 140 for a while, but it’ll take some time before a gradual yen strengthening trend emerges.”

In October the government spent a record 6.3 trillion yen ($45.4 billion) to intervene in the market after the yen tumbled close to 152 per dollar at one point. In recent weeks the yen has been hovering around 138 to 142 to the greenback, far from the zone where the last intervention likely took place.

Still, Takeda warned that a return close to the 150 yen level can’t be completely ruled out.

“One thing that could happen is that views on US monetary policy shift toward hawkishness again,” said Takeda. “Another is that Japan’s trade balance keeps expanding its deficit levels, given faltering exports. That could become a reason to sell the yen again.”

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Rockford theater chooses dark comedy about historic pandemic for holiday show

    A collaboration between Monty Python and Shakespeare. That's how Rockford-resident Carolyn Cadigan described WSSR's latest play, "Red Noses."

  • The golf business continues to ride its pandemic wave: Morning Brief

    What to watch in markets on Wednesday, November 30, 2022.

  • Eurozone Inflation Eased in November, but Further Rate Rises Likely

    Consumer prices in November were 10% higher than a year earlier but down from the 10.6% annual rate of inflation recorded in October as energy prices fell.

  • Citi expects global growth to slow below 2% in 2023

    Strategists at the brokerage cited continued challenges from the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war — which skyrocketed inflation to decades-high levels and triggered aggressive policy tightening — as reasons behind the outlook. "We see global performance as likely (being) plagued by 'rolling' country-level recessions through the year ahead," said Citi strategists, led by Nathan Sheets. While the Wall-Street investment bank expects the U.S. economy to grow 1.9% this year, it is seen more than halving to 0.7% in 2023.

  • UBS not seeking to benefit from crisis at Credit Suisse- chair

    ZURICH (Reuters) -UBS is not actively benefiting from the crisis at rival Credit Suisse, UBS Chairman Colm Kelleher told a Financial Times banking conference on Wednesday. Credit Suisse has reported sharp outflows as wealthy clients turn their back on the embattled Swiss bank. "But clearly we are also in a world of clients moving money around so where clients proactively approach us we either let the money come to us or we let it go to our American competitors and on that basis we do what we can," Kelleher said.

  • China sends astronauts to 'Celestial Palace' in historic mission

    STORY: The spacecraft Shenzhou-15, or "Divine Vessel," and its three passengers lifted off atop a Long March-2F rocket from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre at 11:08 p.m. (1508 GMT) on Tuesday amid sub-freezing temperatures in the Gobi Desert in northwest China, according to state television.Shenzhou-15 was the last of 11 missions, including three prior crewed missions, that began in April 2021 needed to assemble the "Celestial Palace," as the multi-module station is known in Chinese.The trio will take over from the Shenzhou-14 crew who arrived in early June. The previous crew members are expected to return to Earth in early December after a one-week handover that will also establish the station's ability to temporarily sustain six astronauts, another record for China's space program.The space outpost took on its current "T" shape in November with the arrival of the last of three cylindrical modules.The station has a designed lifespan of at least a decade, with resident astronauts expected to conduct over 1,000 scientific experiments - from studying how plants adapt in space to how fluids behave in microgravity.The "Celestial Palace" was the culmination of nearly two decades of Chinese crewed missions to space. China's manned space flights began in 2003 when a former fighter pilot, Yang Liwei, was sent into orbit in a small bronze-colored capsule, the Shenzhou-5, and became China's first man in space and an instant hero cheered by millions at home.The space station was also an emblem of China's growing clout and confidence in its space endeavors and a challenger to the United States in the domain, after being isolated from the NASA-led ISS and banned by U.S. law from any collaboration, direct or indirect, with the U.S. space agency.The Shenzhou-15 mission, during which its crew will live and work on the space station for six months, also offered the nation a rare moment to celebrate, at a time of widespread unhappiness over China's stifling zero-COVID policies while its economy hits the brakes amid uncertainties at home and abroad."Long live the motherland!" many Chinese netizens wrote on social media.

  • ‘It was not sustainable or real’: Tech layoffs approach Great Recession levels

    As tech companies deal with lower stock prices, inflation, rising interest rates and a possible recession, they've announced tens of thousands of job cuts.

  • 'Cash is king' right now, says strategist

    Rallies within the bear market are a good time to reallocate portfolios— and staying in cash isn’t a bad idea, says one strategist.

  • ‘Patience Pays Off’: Billionaire Ken Fisher Loads Up on These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    Investors looking for a guiding hand to steer them safely through the current hazardous stock market landscape could do worse than listen to what billionaire Ken Fisher has to say. The Fisher Investments founder famously started his independent money management firm with $250 in 1979, a company that is now a $197-plus billion going concern, while Fisher’s own net worth stands north of $5 billion. So, for those getting restless from 2022’s unrelenting bear, Fisher has some very simple advice: "Th

  • Cathie Wood and Warren Buffett Seem to Agree on These 2 Stocks Heading Into 2023

    Cathie Wood and Warren Buffett have extremely different approaches when it comes to investing. While Wood tends to invest in high-flying growth stocks, Buffett is usually seen as a value investor who also loves companies that return capital to shareholders. Buffett has said in the past that he wouldn't buy all of the Bitcoin in the world for $25.

  • Snap is ordering employees back to the office 4 days a week. CEO Evan Spiegel wants workers to sacrifice ‘individual convenience’ for ‘collective success’ in a policy called ‘default together’

    “We’ve forgotten what we’ve lost—and what we could gain—by spending more time together,” wrote CEO Evan Spiegel.

  • Analysts love these energy stocks — and give one upside of more than 60%

    Energy is everywhere, in everything we do; we can’t avoid it. The sheer ubiquity of the sector is one major factor drawing investors to it. After all, energy companies will always be able to find customers for their products, and will never lack for sales. Energy companies have also been seen as a hedge against inflation. The energy sector has been riding high this year, with the S&P 500 energy index up 61% year-to-date. So the question for investors is, do energy stocks have more room to run? A

  • Seeking at Least 12% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    Standing here at the tail end of 2022, we can see the next year through the mist of uncertainty – and for now, that view is dominated by high inflation, rising interest rates and potential recession. Looking at the market situation, Goldman Sachs strategist Christian Mueller-Glissmann writes: "We remain defensive for the 3-month horizon with further headwinds from rising real yields and lingering growth uncertainty... The growth/inflation mix remains unfavorable – inflation is likely to normaliz

  • Generac Catches Another Downgrade. This Time Ford’s Electric F-150 Is to Blame.

    Jefferies analyst Saree Boroditsky downgraded shares of Generac to Sell from Hold. Her price target goes to $85 a share from $95.

  • Stock market could see ‘fireworks’ through the end of the year as headwinds have ‘flipped,’ Fundstrat’s Tom Lee says

    Several headwinds that pummeled the stock market in 2022 have turned into tailwinds, setting the stage for a rally in U.S. equities heading into year-end, according to Tom Lee of Fundstrat Global Advisors.

  • It Pays to Procrastinate: The New 6.89% I bonds Will Beat the Old 9.62% Bonds in Just 4 Years

    With a yield of 9.62%, the recently expired Series I bond was understandably popular. With interest rates rising, bond funds are down this year and banks continue to offer miserly rates on deposit accounts. So it's no wonder that a … Continue reading → The post It Pays to Procrastinate: The New 6.89% I bonds Will Beat the Old 9.62% Bonds in Just 4 Years appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 2 Stock-Split Stocks That Could Soar in 2023

    This year, some of the most talked-about companies completed stock splits. These operations offer existing shareholders more shares -- but the value of their investment and the market value of the company remain the same.

  • China's Nio Will Sell Next-Generation EVs in the U.S.

    If you’re not familiar with Nio, that’s OK. It can be hard to keep up with all the electric startups that have popped up over the years, especially in China. But Nio’s been around since 2014 (back when it was known as NextEV) and currently has a lineup of six different models. And soon, Nio plans to enter the U.S. market.

  • Analysts are Downgrading These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we will check out the 10 stocks receiving downgrades from analysts. If you want to see more such rating downgrades, go directly to Analysts are Downgrading These 5 Stocks. Stock markets are under pressure ahead of Jerome Powell’s speech on Wednesday and Beijing’s renewed mobility restrictions. Meanwhile, protests broke out across several […]

  • 2 Growth Stocks to Buy No Matter What Happens in 2023

    Several economic problems could carry into the new fiscal year, to say nothing of the fact that some experts are still predicting a recession. Let's consider two examples: Adyen (OTC: ADYE.Y) and PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL). Netherlands-based Adyen is a leading payment processing specialist.