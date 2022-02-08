Japan halts shipment of black rockfish caught off Fukushima over radiation

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's health ministry said on Tuesday it had ordered the suspension of shipments of black rockfish caught off Fukushima prefecture after radiation exceeding an upper limit was detected in a catch late last month.

The development comes on the heels of an announcement by Taiwan that it would relax a ban on food imports from Japan put in place after the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster.

The suspension means the targetted fish would not be shipped, regardless of the destination, a ministry official said.

(Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by Andrew Heavens)