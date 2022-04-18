Japan health ministry panel approves Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine

TOKYO (Reuters) -A Japanese Health Ministry committee said on Monday it has approved Novavax Inc's COVID-19 vaccine, setting the stage for full approval of the country's fourth shot for the coronavirus.

The Japanese government has agreed to purchase 150 million doses of Novavax's recombinant protein type vaccine, which is to be manufactured domestically by Takeda Pharmaceutical Co..

Most of Japan's COVID vaccinations have been carried out with the mRNA types made by Pfizer Inc and Moderna Inc. Astrazeneca Plc's shot has also been approved, but most domestically produced supplies have not been used in Japan and instead donated overseas.

(Reporting by Daniel Leussink; Editing by Toby Chopra and Hugh Lawson)

