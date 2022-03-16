Earthquake: Japan hit by shock cutting power to millions

A powerful earthquake has hit north-east Japan, cutting power to two million homes and prompting a tsunami advisory for parts of the coast.

The magnitude 7.3 tremor struck the same region where a major quake triggered the Fukushima nuclear disaster, 11 years ago.

In some areas it was too forceful for people to stand, and buildings rattled in the capital Tokyo, AFP reports.

Aftershocks are possible in Fukushima, Miyagi and Yamagata prefectures.

The quake took place at 23:36 (14:36 GMT), Japanese authorities said.

The country's meteorological agency has issued an advisory for tsunami waves of one metre (3.3ft) for parts of the north-east coast, with local media reporting waves of 20cm (0.7ft) reaching some areas.

There were no immediate reports of damage, but local electricity providers said about 700,000 homes in Tokyo and 156,000 in Japan's north-east had been left without power.

Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told reporters the government is still trying to assess the extent of any damage.

The event was recorded 57km (35 miles) off the coast of Fukushima at a depth of 60 km (37 miles), not far from the epicentre of the most powerful earthquake in Japan's history, which killed 18,000 people in 2011.

That devastating earthquake triggered a tsunami and destroyed the Fukushima nuclear plant, sparking a major disaster after radiation leaked from the damaged plant.

Map shows the location of Fukushima and Tokyo in Japan

