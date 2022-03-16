Earthquake: Japan hit by shock cutting power to millions

·2 min read

A powerful earthquake has hit north-east Japan, cutting power to two million homes and prompting a tsunami advisory for parts of the coast.

The magnitude 7.3 tremor struck the same region where a major quake triggered the Fukushima nuclear disaster, 11 years ago.

In some areas it was too forceful for people to stand, and buildings rattled in the capital Tokyo, AFP reports.

Aftershocks are possible in Fukushima, Miyagi and Yamagata prefectures.

The quake took place at 23:36 (14:36 GMT), Japanese authorities said.

The country's meteorological agency has issued an advisory for tsunami waves of one metre (3.3ft) for parts of the north-east coast, with local media reporting waves of 20cm (0.7ft) reaching some areas.

There were no immediate reports of damage, but local electricity providers said about 700,000 homes in Tokyo and 156,000 in Japan's north-east had been left without power.

People shopping with torches in Tokyo
700,000 of those without power are in Tokyo, according to the capital's electricity supplier

Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told reporters the government is still trying to assess the extent of any damage.

The event was recorded 57km (35 miles) off the coast of Fukushima at a depth of 60 km (37 miles), not far from the epicentre of the most powerful earthquake in Japan's history, which killed 18,000 people in 2011.

That devastating earthquake triggered a tsunami and destroyed the Fukushima nuclear plant, sparking a major disaster after radiation leaked from the damaged plant.

Map shows the location of Fukushima and Tokyo in Japan
Map shows the location of Fukushima and Tokyo in Japan
Banner saying &#39;Get in touch&#39;
Banner saying 'Get in touch'

Have you been affected by the earthquake? If it is safe to do so, you can get in touch by emailing: haveyoursay@bbc.co.uk.

Please include a contact number if you are willing to speak to a BBC journalist. You can also get in touch in the following ways:

If you are reading this page and can't see the form you will need to visit the mobile version of the BBC website to submit your question or comment or you can email us at HaveYourSay@bbc.co.uk. Please include your name, age and location with any submission.

Recommended Stories

  • Tsunami Warning Issued After 7.3-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Japan

    A powerful 7.3-magnitude earthquake struck off the northeast coast of Japan late on March 16, prompting authorities to issue a tsunami warning.This video, taken by Twitter user @gfjkopimnk, shows shaking in an apartment in Sendai.Japan’s meteorological agency issued a tsunami warning for Miyagi and Fukushima prefectures following the earthquake. Shaking was also felt by residents in Tokyo. Credit: @gfjkopimnk via Storyful

  • Japan earthquake - latest: Tsunami waves force evacuations as bullet train derailed

    Follow live updates below.

  • No reports of major injury after powerful earthquake jolts northeast Japan

    TOKYO (Reuters) -A powerful earthquake with a magnitude of 7.3 jolted Japan's northeast coast on Wednesday, shaking buildings as far away as Tokyo where it left hundreds of thousands briefly without power. The tremor hit off the coast of Fukushima prefecture, some 275 kilometres (170 miles) northeast of Tokyo and at a depth of 60 kilometres, the Japan Meteorological Agency said. While there were no immediate signs or reports of major damage, it revived memories of the devastating quake and tsunami that hit the region 11 years earlier, also in March.

  • Security Footage Shows Home Shaking in Miyagi During 7.3-Magnitude Earthquake

    A 7.3-magnitude earthquake struck off the northeastern coast of Japan at 11:36 pm local time, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).The earthquake was preceded by a 6.4-magnitude one in the same area at 11:34 pm, the USGS reported.Japan’s meteorological agency issued a tsunami warning for Miyagi and Fukushima prefectures following the earthquakes. Shaking was also felt by residents in Tokyo.This footage was published by Instagram user @morino_medaka, who said it was filmed at their home in Sendai, Miyagi Prefecture. Credit: @morino_medaka via Storyful

  • Disney employees stage walkouts over 'Don't Say Gay' bill

    “Due to the lack of compassion and advocacy, TWDC’s LGBTQIA+ community and their allies are determined to take a stand via multiple direct actions, including both virtual and in-person protests.”

  • 7.3 magnitude earthquake hits Japan

    It happened off the coast of the northern part of the country.

  • Japan to fully lift COVID-19 restrictions as infections slow

    Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Wednesday announced plans to fully lift coronavirus restrictions on March 21 as new infections driven by the highly contagious omicron variant slow. The COVID-19 restrictions currently in place in 18 prefectures, including the Tokyo area, will end on Monday as planned, Kishida said at a news conference on Wednesday, as his government seeks to cautiously expand consumer activity to help the badly hurt economy get back on track. “This will be a transitional period so that we can return to our normal daily lives as much as possible by taking maximum precautions,” Kishida said.

  • Who wanted to blow up two Publix stores? Florida police are looking into threats

    A bomb threat investigation is underway at two Publix stores in Bonita Springs Wednesday afternoon, just weeks after one of the stores had a similar scare.

  • Japan Inc hikes pay by more than 2%, not enough for a big economic boost

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan's top firms have offered pay rises of more than 2% at annual wage talks that wrapped up on Monday, marking an uptick from the previous year but still falling short of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's request for a bigger increase to spur growth. Kishida, who has called for a wider distribution of wealth, pressed companies to boost pay by 3% or more at the annual "shunto" spring wage talks with unions. The average increase for big companies won't be known for a few more days, but economists said it looked likely to be north of 2%, a bump from last year's eight-year low of 1.86%.

  • Power goes out as earthquake rocks Tokyo

    Tokyo, Japan, felt the effects of a powerful 7.3 earthquake that rocked the northeast coast of the country on March 16. Many city streets ended up in the dark from the quake.

  • 13 students injured after school bus rolls over on highway, Alabama cops say

    “We are very fortunate that the injuries were not worse,” the school board wrote.

  • Moxy Dental expansion denied by Zeeland Planning Commission

    After receiving numerous letters in opposition to a proposed dental office expansion on Main Avenue, the Zeeland Planning Commission has officially denied the request.

  • The Perfect Mother's Day Gifts For All The Patient Moms

    Looking for the best gift idea for the mother who has everything? Here are 68 meaningful gifts for mom this Mother's Day, including useful and thoughtful ideas.

  • Florida brings in impressive amount of recruits for first day of spring practice

    Florida kicked off spring practice on Tuesday and a host of impressive recruits were in attendance.

  • Samuel L. Jackson's Life and Career in Photos

    With more than 100 films under his belt, the venerated actor and this week's PEOPLE cover star has led an illustrious, 50-year career

  • Fears Russia will not be able to pay its debts mount

    The country may be about to default on its debts as Western sanctions over Ukraine bite.

  • U.S. prosecutors accuse China of spying on dissidents living in U.S

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. prosecutors have accused Chinese government agents of trying to spy on and intimidate dissidents living in the United States, including a congressional candidate, according to court documents unsealed on Wednesday. At a news conference convened to detail the accusations in a series of criminal cases, U.S. Justice Department official Matthew Olsen cited what he called an alarming rise in "transnational repression" by authoritarian governments. "We will not tolerate such repression here when it violates our laws," Olsen said.

  • Daniil Medvedev may be banned from Wimbledon unless he denounces Putin

    Criticizing the Russian president can be a dangerous move.

  • EU's Vestager aims for March deal on tech rules

    The European Commission aims to clinch a fast-tracked deal with EU lawmakers and countries by the end of March on new rules to rein in the powers of Alphabet's Google, Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Microsoft, Europe's antitrust chief said on Wednesday. Margrethe Vestager, who had proposed the Digital Markets Act more than a year ago with a list of dos and don'ts for U.S. tech giants, said there has been good progress in negotiations. Another issue is whether the EU executive should be solely responsible for the proposed law's enforcement at the expense of national watchdogs.

  • Beached pygmy whale rescued in the Gulf of Mexico

    STORY: Volunteers with a group called ‘Youth allied to the environment’ helped carry the orca out of the sea and into a tub to await a medical examination.The head of Yucatan Autonomous University’s Marine Biology Department, Raul Diaz, said the orca appeared to have some pulmonary problems.The pygmy killer whale (Feresa attenuata) is a poorly known and rarely seen oceanic dolphin.