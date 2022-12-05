Japan’s Households Spend More Despite Accelerating Inflation

(Bloomberg) -- Japan’s households boosted spending in October for a second straight month despite accelerating inflation and falling real wages, marking a better-than-expected start to the final quarter of the year.

Outlays rose 1.1% from September, led by gains in clothing and entertainment, the ministry of internal affairs reported Tuesday. Spending increased 1.2% from a year ago, more than the increase forecast by analysts.

The solid spending data suggests some resilience in the country’s recovery path. Economists forecast that Japan’s economy will begin to grow again this quarter, pushed up by private sector spending and services consumption.

A travel subsidy program for residents and the reopening of Japan’s borders to international visitors has boosted demand for tourism, resulting in airline operator ANA Holdings’s 91% upward revision of its net income view for the fiscal year 2023.

Retail sales also climbed in September from the prior month, reflecting brisk demand for shopping.

-- Yuki Masujima, economist.

A separate report showed real wages kept decreasing for a seventh month, falling by the most since 2015. The 2.6% real decline, and the nominal gain of 1.8% both fall far short of Bank of Japan’s Governor Haruhiko Kuroda’s wage hopes.

He has maintained that Japan needs paychecks to grow at around 3% to get to the central bank’s 2% sustainable price goal.

