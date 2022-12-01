Resurgent Yen Faces Extra Boost From Insurers Chasing Hedges

Masaki Kondo and Hiroko Komiya
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- A rush by Japan’s life insurers to protect themselves against a stronger yen may have the paradoxical effect of accelerating gains in the currency.

Most Read from Bloomberg

A Bloomberg analysis of the earnings reports of nine so-called lifers showed just 49.6% of their combined $310 billion of dollar assets was currency hedged at the end of September, down from 54.1% six months ago. That level of exposure -- known as half-naked in the jargon -- is the lowest in data going back to 2010 and market participants suggest it will have to rise.

When investors like the lifers, a group which includes Nippon Life Insurance Co. and Dai-ichi Life Insurance Co., raise their hedging levels, counterparts on the other side of the trade usually sell dollars for yen to minimize their own foreign-exchange risk. That puts upward pressure on the Japanese currency.

“Considering the prospects for US monetary policy, investors have no choice but think about the risk of a stronger yen,” said Kengo Suzuki, chief market strategist at Mizuho Bank Ltd. in Tokyo. “The hedge ratio is more likely to rise.”

The tide has already started to turn for the once-beleaguered yen as the Federal Reserve signals a slower pace of rate hikes and falling oil prices ease downward pressures on Japan’s trade balance. They were the key factors that sent the yen tumbling almost 25% this year but it has now appreciated about 12% since touching a 32-year low in late October.

Japan’s currency traded around the 135.30 per dollar level on Friday in Tokyo.

The drop in hedging came as the insurers dumped foreign bonds in favor of local equivalents amid this year’s global debt selloff. Japan’s balance-of-payments report showed they offloaded 6.26 trillion yen ($45.8 billion) of the overseas securities in the six months through September, the most in data going back to 2014.

Hedging remains expensive and the cost for Japanese investors to protect against moves in the yen has soared amid the currency’s slump. An estimate for a three-month hedge stood at close to 5% this week, near the highest since 2008.

Still, Mizuho’s Suzuki said hedging demand will return as investors reconsider buying overseas bonds and that points to further upside for the yen.

“New investments in foreign assets with hedges will reduce yen depreciation pressures, while hedges for existing positions will be yen-buying flows,” he said.

(Updates levels.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Chicago marks 64th anniversary of fire that killed 96 people in Humboldt Park

    Thursday marked 64 years since the fire at Our Lady of the Angels in Humboldt Park. The fire started at the base of a stairway and quickly spread, cutting off the escape for 93 students and three nuns, all of whom were killed.

  • Syrian refugees enjoy World Cup in Jordan's Zaatari camp

    STORY: Huddled in a tent and anxiously following a match between Tunisia and France, the refugees cheered, each rooting for a different team."The youth are excited about the games," Salamat said. The ‘Qatar FIFA 2022 for All: Celebrating Football with Refugees and Displaced people’ initiative kicked off in conjunction with the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.The initiative aims to share the World Cup with refugees and internally displaced persons living in camps by setting up fan zones in several countries, the charity’s website says.Opened in 2012, Zaatari camp currently hosts around 80,000 people. It remains the largest refugee camp in the Middle East, according to the UNHCR’s website.

  • Best Growth Stocks to Buy for December 1st

    STNG, ADM and HDSN made it to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) growth stocks list on December 1, 2022.

  • 12 Best Defensive Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will take a look at 12 best defensive stocks to buy now. If you want to see more of the best defensive stocks to buy, go directly to 5 Best Defensive Stocks to Buy Now. Defensive stocks are stocks that generate relatively stable performances regardless of the market cycle. Defensive stocks […]

  • McDonald’s tests drive-thru for digital orders in Fort Worth

    Yahoo Finance reporter Brooke DiPalma shares how McDonald's is trying out a drive-thru for digital meal orders in Fort Worth, Texas.

  • Investors with $30 trln to push companies on human rights, social issues

    More than 220 investors managing $30 trillion have signed up to a plan to push companies over social issues and human rights, with an initial focus on firms in the mining, metals and renewables sectors. Dubbed 'Advance', the coalition is the largest such stewardship initiative, said the organiser, the U.N.-backed Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI), in a statement on Thursday. Each member of the group has signed a public statement "acknowledging the urgency and systemic nature of human rights issues" and the need to meet their own responsibilities under international standards, it added.

  • LPL Financial to buy Fort Mill-based Financial Resources Group Investment Services

    LPL Financial, one of the Charlotte-area's largest financial-services employers, recently announced its plans to purchase its Fort Mill-based Financial Resources Group Investment Services.

  • Bear of the Day: C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW)

    C.H. Robinson Worldwide reported disappointing Q3 2022 results in early November. The company's earnings outlook has slipped since then and CHRW shares have now lagged the market over the past three months.

  • Global factory activity shrank in November but price pressures ease

    WASHINGTON/LONDON (Reuters) -Global factory output fell widely last month with U.S. manufacturing activity contracting for the first time in 2-1/2 years and the impact of China's COVID-19 lockdowns weighing, although the downturn eased in Europe, surveys showed on Thursday. There were also encouraging signs that inflation may have peaked, or be close to doing so, in many economies as global demand ebbs, although steep price rises and increased borrowing costs as central banks tighten policy aggressively have left indebted consumers feeling the pinch and forcing them to cut spending. In the world's largest economy, U.S. manufacturing activity contracted for the first time in 2-1/2 years in November as higher borrowing costs weighed on demand for goods, but a measure of prices paid by factories for inputs fell for a second straight month, supporting views that inflation could continue trending lower.

  • Bull of the Day: JinkoSolar (JKS)

    JinkoSolar stock is trading way below its highs and its valuation levels are extremely enticing for a growth-focused company in a potentially game-changing industry. Plus, JKS stock soared above a key moving average on Wednesday.

  • Ex-Theranos President Sunny Balwani faces 15-year prison sentence in fraud trial

    Yahoo Finance legal reporter Alexis Keenan shares the latest on the trial for ex-Theranos executive Sunny Balwani, who faces up to 15 years in prison.

  • German retail sales fall in October as inflation takes hold

    German retail sales fell more-than-expected in October, data showed on Thursday, as inflation had consumers holding back on non-essential purchases at the start of the fourth quarter. Retail sales were down 2.8% on the month in October, a further drop than the 0.6% dip in price-adjusted terms expected by analysts polled by Reuters. Compared with October 2021, retail sales were down 5.0%.

  • GoTo Plumbs New Low After Early Backers’ Lock-Up Expires

    (Bloomberg) -- Shares of GoTo Group plunged to yet another record low after a lock-up on its major shareholders’ stakes expired, freeing early backers to reduce their holdings.Most Read from BloombergMusk’s Neuralink Hopes to Implant Computer in Human Brain in Six MonthsAn Arizona County’s Refusal to Certify Election Results Could Cost GOP a House SeatScientists Revive 48,500-Year-Old ‘Zombie Virus’ Buried in IceNew York, Singapore Are the World’s Most Expensive Cities Right NowFTX Missing Billi

  • Yen, Won Lead Asia FX Surge as Traders Gird For Slower Fed Hikes

    (Bloomberg) -- Japan’s yen and Korea’s won spearheaded a surge in Asian currencies Thursday, as prospects for a slower pace of Federal Reserve rate hikes triggered broad weakness in the dollar.Most Read from BloombergMusk’s Neuralink Hopes to Implant Computer in Human Brain in Six MonthsAn Arizona County’s Refusal to Certify Election Results Could Cost GOP a House SeatScientists Revive 48,500-Year-Old ‘Zombie Virus’ Buried in IceFTX Missing Billions Remain Mystery After Bankman-Fried GrillingNew

  • Euro zone factory downturn eased in November, inflationary pressures moderated

    The downturn in manufacturing activity across the euro zone eased in November, according to a survey which suggests while the bloc's factories still face a harsh winter it may not be as bad as initially feared. S&P Global's final manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rose to 47.1 from October's 46.4, but was below a preliminary reading of 47.3 and under the 50 mark separating growth from contraction. "The PMI signals some welcome moderation in the intensity of the euro zone manufacturing downturn in November, which will support hopes that the region many not be facing a winter downturn as severe as previously anticipated by many," said Chris Williamson, chief business economist at S&P Global.

  • China's factory activity shrinks in Nov amid widespread COVID curbs - Caixin PMI

    China's factory activity shrank in November as widespread COVID-19 curbs disrupted manufacturers' output, a private sector survey showed on Thursday, weighing on employment and economic growth in the fourth quarter. The Caixin/S&P Global manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI) rose slightly to 49.4 in November from 49.2 the previous month and beat expectations of a Reuters poll of 48.9. Analysts see mounting downside risks to China's economic growth in the fourth quarter despite a flurry of policies to shore up activity, including reserve requirement ratio cuts and support to rescue the sluggish property sector.

  • BofA warns hot inflation might run rampant for another 10 years — here’s the 1 shockproof sector that could preserve your wealth under that worst-case scenario

    Think price levels will be back to normal soon? Think again.

  • HSBC CEO ratchets ups cost-cutting target for next year

    HSBC has identified $1.7 billion of extra costs that can be stripped out next year, Chief Executive Noel Quinn said on Friday, as the bank battles to improve returns amid calls for it to be broken up by its biggest shareholder. The cuts - on top of existing targeted savings - are needed to help HSBC control costs amid high inflation, Quinn told a Financial Times conference in London, adding the bank's overall target of costs rising 2% next year remained unchanged. "That's how I'm going to deliver 2%," Quinn said.

  • Ex Brevan Howard Money Manager to Start $400 Million Hedge Fund

    (Bloomberg) -- Asfandyar Nadeem, a former money manager at Brevan Howard Asset Management, is preparing to start his own macro hedge fund as the trading strategy racks up gains in volatile markets. Most Read from BloombergMusk’s Neuralink Hopes to Implant Computer in Human Brain in Six MonthsAn Arizona County’s Refusal to Certify Election Results Could Cost GOP a House SeatScientists Revive 48,500-Year-Old ‘Zombie Virus’ Buried in IceFTX Missing Billions Remain Mystery After Bankman-Fried Grilli

  • Biden Tempts Battery Makers Balking at Steep German Energy Bills

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergMusk’s Neuralink Hopes to Implant Computer in Human Brain in Six MonthsAn Arizona County’s Refusal to Certify Election Results Could Cost GOP a House SeatScientists Revive 48,500-Year-Old ‘Zombie Virus’ Buried in IceNew York, Singapore Are the World’s Most Expensive Cities Right NowFTX Missing Billions Remain Mystery After Bankman-Fried GrillingEurope’s energy crisis and the allure of US incentives are complicating Germany’s efforts to build up a leading el