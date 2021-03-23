Japan Ignores Climate Pressure, Eyes New Overseas Coal Units

Heesu Lee
2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- One of the last countries in the world to support coal-fired generation overseas is considering financing new capacity in Bangladesh.

The Japan International Cooperation Agency said in an email it’s conducting an environmental and social impact assessment for an expansion to the Matarbari power plant. JICA already agreed to finance the first 1.2 gigawatt phase of the project that is scheduled for completion in 2024, but hasn’t decided if it will finance the expansion, which would double the facility’s capacity.

“In spite of difficulties, my government decided to do a survey and research on unit 3 and 4,” Naoki Ito, the Japanese ambassador to Bangladesh, said Thursday during a webinar hosted by the Centre for Policy Dialogue in Bangladesh, referring to the expansion. Changing climate policies have led the country to scrap dozens of plans for new coal plants, he said.

If the expansion moves forward, it may prove awkward for Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, who has pledged to make Japan carbon neutral by 2050. While the country has tightened conditions for participation in overseas coal projects, it has left the door open to new plants if recipient countries commit to long-term decarbonization and support only the highest-efficiency plants.

A spokesperson for Suga’s cabinet office referred the matter to an official with the Foreign Ministry, who didn’t immediately respond to a phone call seeking comment late Monday.

The Governor of Japan Bank for International Cooperation, Tadashi Maeda, said earlier this month that the state-run lender has no immediate plans to finance any new coal-power projects. JBIC in December agreed to provide about $636 million worth of project financing for the Vung Ang 2 plant in central Vietnam.

Japan’s commercial banks, including Mizuho Financial Group Inc. and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc., have pledged to phase out coal power financing amid pressure from environmental groups and investors.

(Updates with attempts to reach government for comment in fifth paragraph.)

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden’s potential tax hikes will likely deal only a temporary blow to U.S. equities thanks to the tide of fiscal spending, including the prospect of growth-friendly infrastructure outlays, strategists said.Stocks are pricing in the good news around infrastructure and showing “little concern about tax hikes,” Goldman Sachs Group Inc. strategists led by David Kostin wrote in a note Friday.The S&P 500 is up about 75% over the past year, helped by huge injections of stimulus. Strategists said Biden’s plans for the first major federal tax hike since 1993 for programs like infrastructure and fighting climate change will weigh on company earnings and equity allocations in the short term.The evaluations are tentative pending more details on how levies will change. Many in Congress remain opposed to tax increases amid the pandemic.Higher corporate taxes are likely to cut S&P 500 earnings by 3% in 2022, the Goldman strategists said, while a JPMorgan Chase & Co. team led by John Normand said they will be a “drag on earnings growth and buybacks.”During his campaign, Biden discussed raising the corporate tax rate to 28% from 21% -- still below the pre-Trump 35% -- as well as increasing the top marginal tax rate to 39.6% and taxing capital gains and dividends at the higher ordinary income tax rate.Higher capital gains taxes for top earners could cut equity allocations, lower stock prices and reverse gains from momentum trading, Goldman said. JPMorgan said they “could trigger pre-emptive selling before the tax year ends.”Normand’s team also pointed to how recent stimulus steps and the reopening of economies should lead to “extraordinary growth and profits momentum.” Capital gains taxes increases in 1987 and 1993 had only a “modest” intra-month impact with a drawdown of less than 5%, according to JPMorgan.Funding the infrastructure plan would imply much less pressure on bond yields than the two recent Covid-19 stimulus packages, according to JPMorgan, because the government wouldn’t have to issue as much debt to pay for it. Lower debt issuance “could prove relatively benign for bonds, the dollar and gold,” the team added.(Updates markets in the third paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.