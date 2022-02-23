Japan imposes sanctions on Russia over actions in Ukraine

Japan's Prime Minister Kishida attends a news conference in Tokyo
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Fumio Kishida
    100th~101st Prime Minister of Japan

TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan is imposing sanctions on Russia over its actions in Ukraine, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Wednesday, terming Moscow's moves an unacceptable violation of Ukrainian sovereignty and international law.

Western nations on Tuesday imposed new sanctions on Russian banks and elites after Moscow ordered troops into separatist regions of eastern Ukraine.

Japan's sanctions include prohibiting the issuance of Russian bonds in Japan and freezing the assets of certain Russian individuals as well as restricting travel to Japan, Kishida said.

"Russia's actions very clearly damage Ukraine's sovereignty and go against international law. We once again criticise these moves and strongly urge Russia to return to diplomatic discussions," he said.

"The situation remains quite tense and we will continue to monitor it closely."

Details of the sanctions will be worked out and announced over the coming days, he added.

Japan has sufficient reserves of oil and liquefied natural gas (LNG) so that there will not be a significant impact on energy supplies in the short term, Kishida said.

Should oil prices rise further, he said he would consider all possible measures to limit the impact on companies and households.

Kishida said Japan would remain in close contact with other G7 nations and the international community.

"Should the situation worsen, we'll move quickly to take further action," he added.

Japanese markets were closed on Wednesday for a national holiday.

Japan's toughening stance contrasts with the softer diplomatic approach to Moscow taken by Japanese governments in the past, attempts to secure the return of islands occupied by Russian forces at the end of World War Two.

Japan's relations with Moscow have also been shaped by its reliance on Russia for energy needs. In 2021, Russia provided more than 12% of Japan's thermal coal, and almost a tenth of its LNG.

(Reporting by Elaine Lies and David Dolan; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Russian diplomat dismisses sanctions: 'We're used to it'

    Russian diplomat Sergey Lavrov on Tuesday dismissed increased calls for sanctions against the country as tensions with Ukraine ratchet up, noting that Russia is "used to it.""Well, we're used to it. We know that sanctions will be imposed anyway, in any case. With or without reason," Lavrov said of the threats of sanctions from Western countries, according to Reuters.The comments from Lavrov come amid reports that Russian troops have moved into...

  • Factbox-Britain publishes full list of Russia sanctions

    Britain published sanctions against five banks and three individuals on Tuesday, part of a package of measures in response to Russia's recognition of two breakaway regions of eastern Ukraine as independent. Britain said Bank Rossiya expanded in Crimea after Russia's 2014 annexation and supported Russia's consolidation of the peninsular.

  • Biden announces new sanctions against Russia for Ukraine 'invasion'

    On Tuesday, President Biden announced that the United States will impose new sanctions against Moscow after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered troops into two Ukrainian territories. Biden added that “there is no justification” for Russia’s aggression in the region.

  • The Russian oligarchs threatened with 'unprecedented' sanctions amid Ukraine crisis

    The three oligarchs now placed under sanctions were branded Vladimir Putin’s “cronies” by Boris Johnson. One of them is reported to have attended the KGB’s elite spy training school with Mr Putin and they remain lifelong friends, while another has known the Russian president since childhood.

  • Biden puts sanctions on Russian banks and elites as he says Ukraine invasion has begun

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the United States was imposing a first tranche of sanctions against Russia for launching an invasion of Ukraine and promised that more would come if there are further incursions. Biden, speaking to reporters at the White House, said the United States would impose sanctions against two large Russian financial institutions and Russian sovereign debt. Sanctions were imposed against Russian elites and their family members as well, administration officials said.

  • China sanctions Raytheon, Lockheed over Taiwan deal

    The move is in response to a $100 million deal approved by the U.S. for maintenance of Taiwan’s missile defense systems by the two companies.

  • Russia to evacuate embassy staff from Ukraine as Putin signals war is coming

    Russia's foreign ministry announced it will evacuate its embassy staff from Ukraine as soon as possible, citing "repeated attacks" by Ukrainians since 2014.The big picture: The evacuation comes as Russian President Vladimir Putin gave his clearest indication yet that Russian troops would launch an invasion further into Ukraine, saying the borders of the separatist "republics" he recognized on Monday extend to territory currently controlled by Ukrainian forces. [Read the latest updates.]Stay on t

  • Russian banks imported $5 billion in foreign cash in December -ACRA estimates

    Dollars traditionally dominate such imports which, along with other currencies, many Russians like to hold as a hedge against any drop in the value of the rouble or rise in inflation, both potential outcomes of foreign sanctions. Valery Piven, senior director at ACRA, told Reuters that calculations based on technical reports which banks submit to Russia's central bank each month showed that they had also imported $2.1 billion in foreign banknotes in November. The United States is considering new sanctions against Russia, proposing to cut some of its top banks from dollar transactions and reducing their ability to service dollar-denominated obligations, sources told Reuters.

  • Biden is worried about Putin’s war on … American drivers

    Biden is preparing Americans for higher energy prices and other collateral damage from the west's confrontation with Russia over Ukraine. Don't expect Americans to like it.

  • April-like warmth to quickly disappear in Northeast

    Mother Nature has sent much of the East on a temperature roller coaster ride so far this month, but AccuWeather meteorologists say one last dip in temperature is expected before the end of February. The warmest air is expected to spread from the Ohio Valley and interior Northeast on Tuesday to the Interstate 95 corridor and Atlantic Coast on Wednesday. During this time, temperatures are forecast to peak in the middle 60s degrees Fahrenheit on Wednesday for Boston and New York City, while Philade

  • Stocks regroup as investors hold their breath on Ukraine

    Asian stocks steadied on Wednesday and demand for safe-havens waned a little as investors regarded Russian troop movements near Ukraine and initial Western sanctions as leaving room to avoid a war, while a rate hike lifted New Zealand's dollar. Commodity prices remain elevated, however, and traders are still nervous over the situation on Europe's eastern edge. S&P 500 futures were up 0.4% in early Asia trade, after U.S. President Joe Biden left the door open to diplomacy as he announced sanctions on two Russian banks and some elites close to President Vladimir Putin.

  • White House won't say if Lia Thomas' dominance changes Biden's position on trans athletes in girls' sports

    The White House won't say whether Lia Thomas' dominance in NCAA women's swimming changes President Biden's position on transgender athletes competing in female sports.

  • Live updates: Russia-Ukraine crisis escalates as troops advance

    The latest:Markets sound alarm amid Ukraine crisisBlinken cancels meeting with Russian counterpart over Ukraine invasionLawmakers urge Biden to get congressional approval before sending troops to UkraineBiden sanctions Russian banks and declares Ukraine invasion has begunRussia to evacuate embassy staff from Ukraine as Putin signals war is comingGermany halts Nord Stream 2 certification over Russia's actionsGet market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.How we got her

  • Global stocks slide after Russia claims to have killed 5 Ukrainian soldiers on its soil

    The constant swings in good and bad news make it difficult to value and trade the market at the current time, an analyst said.

  • Japan ready to join sanctions on Russia

    Japan has announced it will join the U.S. and other Group of Seven (G-7) nations to implement sanctions on Russia if the country goes through with its invasion of Ukraine, Reuters reported.Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told reporters on Tuesday that Russian President Vladimir Putin's actions are "unacceptable and a violation of international law" and urged the Russian leader to show restraint. Reuters reported that Kishida's office had phone...

  • Ukraine wants peace but won't give up its land to Russia, president says

    KYIV (Reuters) -Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy accused Russia of wrecking peace efforts and ruled out making any territorial concessions in an address to the nation in the early hours of Tuesday. Zelenskiy spoke after Russia's decision to formally recognise two Moscow-backed regions of eastern Ukraine as independent and send troops to the region, accelerating a crisis that the West fears could unleash a major war. After chairing a security council meeting, Zelenskiy accused Russia of violating Ukraine's sovereign territory and said it could mean Moscow pulling the plug on the Minsk peace talks aimed at ending the separatist conflict in eastern Ukraine.

  • European stocks muted as Germany pulls plug on Nord Stream 2 pipeline

    UK prime minister Boris Johnson is chairing an emergency meeting to agree on a series of sanctions against Russia after the US imposed sanctions against the rebel territories.

  • How Ukraine’s president felt about Biden's Russia sanctions speech

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky sees President Biden's announcement of tougher sanctions against Russia as "a powerful first step" — though he's not starry-eyed about them changing Vladimir Putin's calculus, people close to Zelensky tell Axios.Why it matters: Zelensky has previously criticized Biden for being too soft on the Russian president. This included an extraordinary interview with Axios in June that infuriated the administration and strained the bilateral relationship.Stay on top

  • Erdogan tells Zelenskiy Turkey opposes targeting of Ukraine's territorial integrity

    President Tayyip Erdogan told his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Tuesday that Turkey opposed any decision targeting Ukraine's territorial integrity, after Russia said it was recognising two regions in eastern Ukraine as independent. The move by Russian President Vladimir Putin has prompted the United States and European Union to mull potential sanctions against Russia.

  • Jen Psaki Recounts How Biden Reacted To Trump's Oval Office Letter

    The White House press secretary said the letter was "very long" and the script "lovely."