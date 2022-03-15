Japan Inc expected to announce modest wage hikes after annual talks

Office workers wearing protective face masks head home during the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Tokyo
Tetsushi Kajimoto
·2 min read

By Tetsushi Kajimoto

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's top firms are set to offer pay rises of around 2% or more as annual labour talks wrap up on Wednesday, a boost from last year's razor-thin increase that is still unlikely to kick-start domestic demand in a moribund economy.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has piled pressure on profitable firms to raise pay by 3% or more as part of his drive to spread wealth more widely.

Low wages remain one of the most pressing problems for the world's third-largest economy, where companies and households tend to hoard cash instead of spending thanks to years of deflation. The annual wage increases by large firms set the tone for the rest of the economy and are therefore closely watched.

This year, analysts are focused on whether companies will raise pay by 2% or more. Blue chip firms last year offered their lowest pay increases in eight years, at 1.86%. Economists say any boost for workers is likely to be offset by recent increases in fuel and food prices.

The Rengo trade union confederation has gone so far as to call for a 4% increase. But, as ever, Japanese firms remain cautious.

While corporate Japan is already sitting on a record $2.8 trillion in cash and deposits, managers point to the Ukraine crisis, spiking oil prices, a weakening yen and the COVID-19 pandemic as reasons to save money.

Last year's pay rises were hampered by the pandemic, further complicating the central bank's drive to see 2% sustainable inflation.

Automobile companies, which have strong influence on nationwide wage talks, have already agreed to meet their union demands in full.

Some companies are shifting away from uniform wage hikes towards a more varied approach on remuneration. More of them are adopting merit-based wages, rather than seniority-oriented pay, to lure skilled talent.

The move coincides with structural changes in the labour market. About 40% of workers consist of part-time staff and contract workers, double the proportion seen in 1990, many of whom do not belong to labour unions.

Improving working conditions and minimum wages for these low-paid "non-regular" workers are also a focus of the labour talks. Apart from wages, labour productivity and work-style reform are topics that will likely be discussed.

(Editing by David Dolan and Jacqueline Wong)

Recommended Stories

  • Japan March manufacturers' mood up, Ukraine crisis clouds outlook - Reuters Tankan

    Japanese manufacturers' business confidence improved for the first time in three months in March, as automakers became less pessimistic, though firms feared a fresh surge in energy prices due to the Ukraine crisis, the Reuters Tankan poll showed. Service-sector sentiment turned negative for the first time since October due to COVID-19 curbs and as global inflation squeezed corporate profits, according to the poll, which tracks the Bank of Japan's (BOJ) closely watched "tankan" quarterly survey. While the mood among manufacturers remained positive for the 14th straight month, managers voiced concerns about a wide array of downside risks that cloud the outlook for the world's third-largest economy, days before the BOJ's next policy meeting.

  • Ardern Opens Border to Foreigners as ‘Fortress New Zealand’ Ends

    (Bloomberg) -- New Zealand will begin reopening its border to the world next month, bringing an end to the “fortress” settings that kept Covid-19 out for much of the pandemic.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Kyiv Sees ‘Contradictions’ in Russia TalksLuxury Cruise Ship Runs Aground While Leaving Caribbean PortRussia Is Spiraling Toward a $150 Billion Default NightmareUkraine Update: China Seeks to Avoid Russia Sanctions SideswipeU.S. Sewer Data Warns of a New Bump in Covid Cases After Lull

  • China’s Goal With Putin Is to Resist U.S. Without Economic Pain

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s support for Russia in the war in Ukraine is showing its limits as the domestic costs for President Xi Jinping start to outweigh the benefits of confronting the U.S. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Kyiv Sees ‘Contradictions’ in Russia TalksLuxury Cruise Ship Runs Aground While Leaving Caribbean PortRussia Is Spiraling Toward a $150 Billion Default NightmareUkraine Update: China Seeks to Avoid Russia Sanctions SideswipeU.S. Sewer Data Warns of a New Bump in Covid Cas

  • Gasoline, food lift U.S. producer prices in February

    U.S. producer prices increased solidly in February as the cost of goods like gasoline surged, and further gains are in the pipeline following Russia's war against Ukraine, which has made crude oil and other commodities more expensive. The report from the Labor Department on Tuesday offered more evidence that inflation would remain uncomfortably high in the months ahead, despite underlying price pressures at the factory gate rising moderately last month. The Federal Reserve is expected to raise interest rates on Wednesday for the first in just over three years, with inflation running way above the U.S. central bank's 2% target.

  • Westport (WPRT) Q4 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Flat Y/Y

    Westport (WPRT) registers consolidated revenues of $82.7 million for Q4'21, on par with the Zacks Consensus Estimate and the year-ago level.

  • Fed To Throw Its Pandemic Emergency Measures Into Reverse: Reuters

    Reuters revisits March 15, 2020, when the U.S. Federal Reserve, in the words of its boss Jerome Powell, "crossed a lot of red lines that had not been crossed before." Powell cut interest rates to zero, announced huge asset purchases to deflect bond market stress, and opened dollar supply lines for other central banks, fearing a pandemic that threatened recession on a scale not seen since the 1930s. Fed is expected to throw its pandemic emergency measures into reverse, as on Tuesday it starts a t

  • Democrats Unveil Plan for New Quarterly Stimulus Checks

    On March 10, a group of Democrats introduced legislation that would provide more stimulus money for Americans. The legislation providing more stimulus money was introduced on March 10 by Rep. Ro Khanna of California and Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island. The proposed bill would impose a new tax on large oil companies.

  • How will Newsom’s gas tax relief work? At $100 per car, that's $3B out of state budget

    Would $100 per car — enough, perhaps for one 20-gallon fillup — sufficiently impress Californians that their politicians’ hearts are in the right place?

  • Leonard Greene: Stop whining about gas prices — freedom costs, and we have to pay our share

    It’s three days after President Joe Biden announced a Russian oil ban, and I’m at a full-service station in my large SUV getting $20 worth of gas. I tell him how much I want, he squeezes on the handle and three seconds later he’s asking me for my money. I start to cry. Because it wasn’t that long ago when a $20 bill would get you a four-second squeeze. But these are heady times, and the world ...

  • Russia may be cut off from the world's lender of last resort as bonds head toward default

    G7 nations want to cut off Russia's access to emergency funding from organizations like the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank.

  • Stockpiling Russians buy electronics, pharmacy goods as crisis deepens -PSB

    Many of the world's top companies have suspended operations in the country and it is largely excluded from the international financial system. Spending on electronic goods increased by 40%, pharmacy sales added 22%, and demand for clothes, shoes and spending in supermarkets increased by 16%, said PSB. Adjusting for inflation, demand for these types of goods increased by between 14% and 21%, PSB said.

  • Federal Reserve to begin risky pursuit of a 'soft landing'

    The Federal Reserve on Wednesday will launch one of the most difficult tasks a central bank can attempt: Raise borrowing costs enough to slow growth and tame high inflation, but not so much as to topple the economy into recession. With a war raging in Europe and price increases at a four-decade high, Fed Chair Jerome Powell will seek to engineer a “soft landing”: A gradual slowdown in economic activity that helps curb surging prices, while keeping the job market and economy expanding. “You’ve got to be both lucky and good” to avoid causing a downturn, said Alan Blinder, a Princeton University economist who served as vice chair of the Fed from 1994 to 1996, when the central bank was widely seen as achieving a soft landing.

  • Dow jumps nearly 600 points, U.S. stocks close sharply higher as oil prices fall with Fed decision ahead

    U.S. stocks end sharply higher, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite snapping three-day losing streaks, after a smaller-than-expected rise in a measure of wholesale inflation and a slump in oil prices which had earlier soared on Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

  • Russia temporarily bans grain exports to ex-Soviet countries

    Russia is the world's largest wheat exporter with Egypt and Turkey among the main buyers. It competes mainly with the European Union and Ukraine. Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin on Monday signed an order banning the export of white and raw sugar until Aug. 31, and banning wheat, rye, barley and maize exports to neighbouring Eurasian Economic Union states until June 30.

  • Florida company sent H-2A workers elsewhere, abused them, underpaid them by $165,000

    The owners of an Avon Park harvesting business brought in H-2A visa workers purportedly for work in Florida, shipped them to Missouri instead, didn’t pay them or feed them properly and housed them in what was once a county jail, the U.S. Department of Labor announced.

  • Oil Prices Drop Below $100 — Will Gas Prices Decrease Too?

    In late February -- as the world faced the prospect of Russia invading Ukraine -- oil prices rose to just under $100 a barrel. By March 7, 2022, Brent crude, the world oil benchmark, had reached...

  • Fed to hike interest rates Wednesday, undeterred by lack of visibility on Russia-Ukraine war’s impact

    The Federal Reserve will raise interest rates on Wednesday even though the outlook for the economy is incredibly uncertain.

  • Surging oil prices won't drive stagflation in the US but investors should focus on 'snapping up' quality stocks in 5 key sectors, Morgan Stanley says

    US gas prices have hit an average of $4.32 a gallon since Russia began its invasion of Ukraine at the end of February.

  • Stocks rise as oil price continues to fall after record highs

    European stocks were in the green as investors gauged sharp declines in commodity prices as markets rebound.

  • East St. Louis cops want police chief held accountable for ‘hostile work environment’

    Union members voted on no-confidence measure.