Japan, Indonesia seek to improve Myanmar situation

  • Japan's Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi, right, and Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi, wearing protective face masks, pose for a photograph prior to the Japan Indonesia Foreign Ministers meeting in Tokyo on Monday, March 29, 2021. Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi and Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto are in Japan from March 28-30, 2021. (David Mareuil/Pool Photo via AP)
  • Japan's Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi, left, welcomes Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi, center, at the entrance of the meeting room prior to the Japan-Indonesia Foreign Ministers meeting in Tokyo on Monday, March 29, 2021. Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi and Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto are in Japan from March 28-30, 2021. (David Mareuil/Pool Photo via AP)
  • Japan's Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi, right, and Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi, left, wearing protective face masks, speak during the Japan Indonesia Foreign Ministers meeting in Tokyo on Monday, March 29, 2021. Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi and Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto are in Japan from March 28-30, 2021. (David Mareuil/Pool Photo via AP)
  • Indonesia's Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi, left, walks with Japan's Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi as they head to the Japan Indonesia Foreign Ministers meeting in Tokyo on Monday, March 29, 2021. Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi and Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto are in Japan from March 28-30, 2021. (David Mareuil/Pool Photo via AP)
  • Indonesia's Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi speaks with Japan's Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi, not seen, during the Japan Indonesia Foreign Ministers meeting in Tokyo on Monday, March 29, 2021. Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi and Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto are in Japan from March 28-30, 2021.(David Mareuil/Pool Photo via AP)
1 / 5

Japan Indonesia

Japan's Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi, right, and Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi, wearing protective face masks, pose for a photograph prior to the Japan Indonesia Foreign Ministers meeting in Tokyo on Monday, March 29, 2021. Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi and Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto are in Japan from March 28-30, 2021. (David Mareuil/Pool Photo via AP)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
MARI YAMAGUCHI
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi denounced Myanmar's escalating crackdown on pro-democracy protests in talks Monday with his Indonesian counterpart, who is visiting Tokyo for security discussions focusing on China's growing assertiveness in regional seas.

Motegi “strongly criticized" the growing military crackdown on civilian protesters in Myanmar, and welcomed efforts by the Association of Southeast Asian Nations to respond to it, his ministry said in a statement.

Motegi and Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi, who have discussed the Myanmar situation twice by phone since the Feb. 1 military coup in that country, agreed Monday to cooperate closely to improve the situation there, the ministry said.

The military government's violent crackdown has escalated in recent days. At least 114 people, including several children, were killed by security forces on Saturday alone. The toll prompted a U.N. human rights expert to accuse the junta of committing “mass murder” and criticize the international community for not doing enough to stop it.

Japan has not joined the United States and some other Western nations in imposing sanctions on Myanmar, but has stepped up verbal protests.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato on Monday said the Japanese government will study "measures that would be effective in calming down the situation and restoring democratic systems.”

The two foreign ministers are to join defense ministers from the two countries for “2 plus 2” security talks in Tokyo on Tuesday.

They also shared “grave concern" about Chinese attempts to change the status quo in the East and South China seas, the ministry said.

Japan, which has a territorial dispute with China over a cluster of East China Sea islands, sees China as a security threat and is discussing the stepping up of military cooperation with Indonesia and signing of an arms and technology transfer agreement.

Recommended Stories

  • Thousands flee Myanmar airstrikes, complicating crisis

    Thai soldiers began sending back some of the thousands of people who have fled a series of airstrikes by the military in neighboring Myanmar, people familiar with the matter said Monday. The weekend strikes, which sent ethnic Karen people seeking safety in Thailand, represented another escalation in the violent crackdown by Myanmar’s junta on protests of its Feb. 1 takeover. The violence by the Myanmar military — both on the border and in cities around the country — raised the question of whether the international community would respond more forcefully than it has thus far to a coup that ousted the government led by Aung San Suu Kyi and reversed years of progress toward democracy.

  • Palestinians get Chinese-donated COVID-19 vaccines

    Palestinians on Monday received 100,000 doses of Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine donated by China to help broaden an initial campaign to vaccinate medical staff, the elderly and the chronically ill. Palestinian health authorities have been mounting a limited vaccination drive among the 5.2 million people living in the Israel-occupied West Bank and Gaza, using vaccines provided by Israel, Russia, the United Arab Emirates and the global COVAX vaccine-sharing initiative. So far, more than 69,000 Palestinians have received their first dose of the vaccine, and around 7,600 people have had both shots, according to a health ministry statement.

  • China cuts taxes to spur semiconductor development

    China announced tax breaks Monday to spur growth of its semiconductor industry following U.S. sanctions that alarmed the ruling Communist Party by cutting off access to American processor chips for tech giant Huawei and some other companies. Leaders declared accelerating efforts to transform China into a self-reliant “technology power” to be this year’s top economic priority after the tariff war with Washington highlighted its reliance on U.S. components for smartphones and other industries Beijing wants to develop.

  • The 15 Best Cuticle Oils for Dry and Damaged Nails

    Thousands of reviewers swear by these nourishing formulas. Key attributes: Take it from us—or the 58,734 five-star reviews—The Cuccio oil is an Amazon gem for eternally dry cuticles. What makes this formula so effective is that it contains a mix of nourishing natural ingredients like safflower oil, vitamin E, milk, and honey (the scent is legit intoxicating).

  • Canada charges man for murder after fatal stabbing at North Vancouver library

    Canadian authorities charged a suspect with murder in the fatal stabbing of a woman and the wounding of six others in an early afternoon attack at a library in a Vancouver suburb on Saturday, police said. Yannick Bandaogo, 28, was charged with second-degree murder, North Vancouver's Royal Canadian Mounted Police homicide team said on Sunday. The female victim was in her late 20s, but was not named in a police statement.

  • Latest indictment says Ghislaine Maxwell groomed girl as young as 14 for Epstein’s abuse

    Ghislaine Maxwell was indicted Monday on federal sex trafficking charges involving a victim who says she was 14 when she was groomed by Maxwell to be sexually abused by Jeffrey Epstein at his Palm Beach mansion.

  • Japan and US equities win over UK investors as Europe fades

    Japan is now the most attractive market for UK investors, with US also seen as a good option for investment, according to a survey.

  • Utica Queen ate the RuPaul's Drag Race runway... and Clara the cow

    Season 13's lovable oddball reveals Clara's fate, the origins of Bob Ross' squirrel wig, and how it felt to get two middle fingers from RuPaul.

  • Vintage Photos of Presidents Celebrating the Holidays Through the Years

    Between the White House Easter Egg Roll and the elaborate decorations for Christmas, the president and first lady typically go all out for holidays while living in the White House. President Warren G. Harding and First Lady Florence Harding watch the White House Easter Egg Roll from the balcony in 1922. President Calvin Coolidge and First Lady Grace Coolidge host the annual New Year's Reception at the White House in 1927.

  • Rookies lead Pistons over Raptors 118-104

    Saben Lee scored 14 of his 19 points in the first half in his second career start, and the Detroit Pistons beat the Toronto Raptors 118-104 on Monday night. Saddiq Bey, another Detroit rookie, also scored 19 points and Hamidou Diallo added 19 of his own. Fred VanVleet scored 22 for the Raptors, who lost for the 12th time in 13 games.

  • 'This is brutal savagery': Myanmar sees bloodiest day since coup

    Mourners and protesters take to the streets after the country suffered its deadliest weekend since the February 1 military coup. Funerals are being held for some of the more than 100 victims who were killed by soldiers and police, as the regime staged a major show of might for Armed Forces Day. The violence over the weekend that took the lives of a number of child victims was ‘brutal savagery’ that showed ‘the real face of the Burmese military’ according to Human Rights Watch, but there will be ‘continued resistance and protests’.

  • Indonesia raids find explosives, militant suspects after church attack

    Indonesian police discovered powerful explosives and arrested more suspected Islamist militants on Monday, after a series of raids following a suicide attack a day earlier outside a cathedral on the first day of the Easter Holy Week. The two bombers were the only fatalities in Sunday's attack in the city of Makassar on Sulawesi island, which wounded 19 people and took place as mass was finishing. Police said the bombers were a married couple who belonged to Jamaah Ansharut Daulah (JAD), an Islamic State-inspired group suspected of suicide attacks on churches and a police post that killed at least 30 people in the city of Surabaya in 2018.

  • Humans director China Moo-Young: "I just didn’t see it coming that my gender would be an issue"

    The challenges of being a female director.

  • Italy's prime minister got the AstraZeneca vaccine, as Europe struggles to convince people to take the shot

    Mario Draghi and his wife, both 73, were given their first shot of AstraZeneca's jab on Tuesday after its use was resumed in Italy.

  • Myrtle Beach businesses can’t find enough workers to fill — or even apply for — jobs

    “We don’t know what we’re going to do,” one restaurant owner says.

  • Hungarian and Polish PMs to meet Italy's League leader to discuss new alliance

    The prime ministers of Hungary and Poland will meet the leader of Italy's rightist League party on Thursday for talks on forming a European political alliance, Hungarian state news agency MTI said on Tuesday. The talks between Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, Italy's League leader Matteo Salvini and Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki will take place in Budapest, it said.

  • Jimmy Kimmel Brutally Mocks Trump’s ‘Drunken Wedding Toast’

    ABCIt’s almost as if Jimmy Kimmel is having more fun making jokes at Donald Trump’s expense now that he’s no longer president than he did while he was still in office.After taking on his “bowl of mashed potatoes in pants” post-presidency body earlier this month, the late-night host turned Monday to the bizarre speech about China, Iran, and the 2020 election that Trump unleashed on an unsuspecting wedding party at his Mar-a-Lago resort over the weekend.“One of his friends-slash-club member donors got married at Mar-a-Lago on Saturday and the former president had some beautiful words for the bride and groom,” Kimmel said before playing a clip of Trump’s unhinged rant. “You know what? I said the same thing at my brother’s wedding,” the host added. “It was word for word.”“I love this so much,” he continued. “Watch the band behind him as he goes on and on about how great he was. They’re like, ‘Can we just play ‘Dancing Queen’ and get the hell out of here?’”Comedy Central Roast Countdown Kicks Off With Brutal Justin Bieber Diss“It’s a wedding! It is a wedding!” Kimmel marveled. “I used to be a DJ at weddings when I was in college. I’ve seen some weird toasts, never have I seen one like this. How do you give a drunken wedding toast when you don’t even drink?!”Finally, after sharing the clip of Trump demonstrating just how little he understands about how voting works, Kimmel told viewers, “This is what he does now. He babbles at weddings. He complains. Whenever someone plays the song ‘YMCA,’ he magically appears like Beetlejuice. So he ended the speech by instructing the guests to violently storm the buffet table.”For more, listen and subscribe to The Last Laugh podcast.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Asian countries scramble for vaccine supplies after India export curbs

    Several Asian countries scrambled to find alternative sources for COVID-19 inoculations on Tuesday after export restrictions by manufacturer India left a World Health Organization-backed global vaccine sharing programme short of supplies. South Korea, Indonesia and the Philippines are among countries to be hit by shipment delays to vaccines they have been promised under the COVAX programme, which was created mainly to ensure supplies for poorer countries. "Our planned increase in daily vaccinations will be affected," Carlito Galvez, Philippines' vaccination chief, told reporters.

  • The minimum wage would be $44 an hour if it had grown at the same rate as Wall Street bonuses

    Bonuses in the white-dominated finance industry have grown by more than 1,200% since 1985, while the federal minimum wage barely doubled.

  • Exclusive: PayPal launches crypto checkout service

    PayPal Holdings Inc will announce later on Tuesday that it has started allowing U.S. consumers to use their cryptocurrency holdings to pay at millions of its online merchants globally, a move that could significantly boost use of digital assets in everyday commerce. Customers who hold bitcoin, ether, bitcoin cash and litecoin in PayPal digital wallets will now be able to convert their holdings into fiat currencies at checkouts to make purchases, the company said. The service, which PayPal revealed it was working on late last year, will be available at all of its 29 million merchants in the coming months, the company said.