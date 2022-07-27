Japan industry minister adds role as 'Green Transformation' minister - spokesperson

By Kantaro Komiya

TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan's industry minister Koichi Hagiuda has taken on the additional role as "Green Transformation" minister, leading the country's commitment to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050, the government's spokesperson said on Wednesday.

"Minister Hagiuda is expected to manage administrative processes to realise the transformation of Japan's economy, society and industrial structure based on clean energy...while the stable supply and security of energy resources remain a major principle," Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Seiji Kihara told a regular news conference.

The government holds the first meeting of a council in charge of planning "Green Transformation" policies on Wednesday, where the roadmap of investments for it over the next 10 years will be among topics discussed, Kihara told reporters.

In May, Japanese Prime Minister Kishida announced a plan to issue an estimated 20 trillion yen ($146.07 billion) worth of "green transition" bonds to accelerate the country's shift to alternative energy sources amid the heightened energy risks after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

($1 = 136.9200 yen)

(Reporting by Kantaro Komiya; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)