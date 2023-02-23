Japan’s Inflation Accelerates Ahead of Relief Measures’ Impact

Erica Yokoyama
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Japan’s inflation accelerated beyond 4%, highlighting the strength of price hikes just before Bank of Japan Governor nominee Kazuo Ueda’s first major public appearance since he was picked by the government.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Consumer prices excluding fresh food rose 4.2% in January from a year ago, picking up speed from December’s figure of 4%, the internal affairs ministry reported Friday. The reading was the highest since 1981. Economists had forecast a 4.3% gain.

Hotel fees dragged much less on inflation in January, helping lift the key gauge. Energy price gains slightly slowed.

Most economists see the acceleration coming to a halt in February, when the additional effects of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s stimulus package are expected to materialize.

Kishida’s stimulus package, worth 39 trillion yen ($289 billion) in fiscal spending, includes a series of anti-inflationary measures. Analysts predict the measures will bring the inflation reading down below 4% in February.

The program’s centerpiece is a set of subsidies for electricity. The additional support is expected to cut electric bills by 20%.

What Bloomberg Economics Says...

“Looking ahead, we expect core inflation excluding fresh food to drop sharply to 3.1% in February. Subsidies starting in the month to discount electricity and gas costs should bring relief.”

— Yuki Masujima, economist

For the full report, click here

(Updates with additional details from the report)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Boeing stops deliveries of jet on questions surrounding part

    Boeing has again stopped deliveries of its 787 passenger jet because of questions around a supplier’s analysis of a part near the front of the plane, company and federal officials said Thursday. Boeing said the issue does not raise an immediate safety issue for planes already in service. The Federal Aviation Administration was more cautious, saying it is working with Boeing to determine what fixes might be needed for planes recently delivered to airlines.

  • These 6 countries sided with Russia in UN vote on Ukraine war

    The United Nations General Assembly overwhelmingly approved a resolution on Thursday to call for peace in Ukraine in a vote that marked the anniversary of the full-scale Russian invasion. But the vote was not unanimous. The resolution, which called for Russia to withdraw its forces from Ukraine and for peace to be restored to the…

  • Ex-Bush Aide: This Common Hot Take On Marjorie Taylor Greene Is A Huge Mistake

    Peter Wehner made a worrying prediction about what's to come from the "crazed" Georgia Republican.

  • Donald Trump, who rolled back rail safety regulations and slashed environmental protections, donates Trump-branded water to East Palestine residents

    Trump gutted several rail regulations, most notably rescinding a 2015 rule to require faster brakes on trains carrying hazardous materials.

  • U.S. judge orders Trump deposed in lawsuits by former FBI officials

    A U.S. judge on Thursday ordered former President Donald Trump to be questioned in a pair of lawsuits against the Justice Department and FBI by two former agency officials who allege they were the targets of an improper political pressure campaign by his White House. U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson decided that FBI Director Christopher Wray also must sit for a deposition by attorneys for the pair, Peter Strzok and Lisa Page, who were among a group of FBI employees who exchanged text messages critical of Trump during the 2016 presidential campaign.

  • Mitt Romney Has A Blunt Message For Marjorie Taylor Greene

    Romney fired back at the far-right lawmaker's call for a "national divorce."

  • ‘Putin’s Chef’ Leaks Grisly Corpse Photo in Public Betrayal of Kremlin

    SPUTNIKIf there were ever a time for the Kremlin to worry about an uprising by its most out-of-control private army, now would appear to be it.Wagner Group founder Yevgeny Prigozhin has gone from accusing the Russian military of treason to flooding the internet with gruesome photos of the country’s war dead.“Who is to blame for them dying? Those who should have resolved the issue of supplying us with sufficient quantities of ammunition are to blame,” Prigozhin said Wednesday in comments to a pro

  • Here's the Attention George Santos Ordered With His AR-15 Stunt

    A bill to make the mass shooter's gun of choice the 'National Gun of America' might seem sick, but it's mostly a symptom of nihilist politics. They don't really care—about anything.

  • First details about China’s position on war in Ukraine revealed by Ukrainian official

    The position of China regarding the situation in Ukraine combines parts of the peace formula proposed by Kyiv and points that reflect Beijing’s friendship with Moscow, a Ukrainian senior government official who wished to remain anonymous has told NV.

  • MAGA Lawmaker Censured for Calling Fatal Child Abuse a ‘Benefit to Society’

    Rep. David Eastman is a die-hard Trump supporter with ties to the Oath Keepers and a history of making controversial statements

  • Azov Regiment fighter and Mariupol defender Oleh Mudrak dies

    Oleh Mudrak, commander of the 1st Battalion of the Azov Regiment, who was brought back from Russian captivity in September 2022, has died. Source: Oleh Mudrak's nephew Danylo on his Instagram and in a comment for Suspilne national broadcaster Details: Danylo Mudrak did not disclose the cause of his uncle's death.

  • Czech company produces inflatable HIMARS for Ukraine to fool Russian military – video

    A company from the city of Děčín, Czech Republic, produces and sends to Ukraine inflatable HIMARS and M270 multiple launch rocket systems to help the Armed Forces of Ukraine confuse invading Russian forces, a video circulating on social media shows.

  • 9/11 victims are blocked from seizing $3.5 billion in frozen assets from Afghanistan because Biden would have to recognize the Taliban

    A federal judge ruled that President Joe Biden would have to recognize the Taliban as Afghanistan's legitimate government to approve the seizure.

  • Buttigieg mocked for appearing to wear dress boots while on the ground in East Palestine, Ohio

    Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg appeared to wear leather dress boots while surveying the train derailment damage on the ground in East Palestine, Ohio.

  • Letters: Jim Jordan settling personal vendettas

    Letters: Americans deserve better. We need a renter's tax credit. Don't give our water to the west. Stop kicking the Medicare and Social Security cans.

  • Indian truckers say Hindenburg report a godsend in Adani dispute

    For truckers transporting cement from Adani's factories in a hilly north Indian state, a U.S. short-seller's critical research report on the giant conglomerate was a godsend they say helped them save their livelihoods. For weeks, around 7,000 truck owners and drivers in India's Himachal Pradesh resorted to protest rallies against Adani's Dec. 15 decision to shut two cement plants over a dispute on freight rates. Adani argued the plants were "unviable" at the trucking rates it wanted to slash by around half.

  • Tucker Carlson Fawns Over Trump Ordering McDonald’s

    Fox NewsFox News star Tucker Carlson was thoroughly impressed on Wednesday night with how “good” Donald Trump is at ordering fast food, telling his viewers to “treat yourself” to footage of the ex-president deftly handling the cashier’s counter at a McDonald’s.“Whatever you think of Donald Trump, when he’s unleashed in a crowd of people, he’s unbelievable,” Carlson fawned over the former president. “If you haven’t seen the tape of him ordering in McDonald’s in East Palestine, treat yourself.”The

  • Trump lashes out at Swalwell over bill to ban the former president and his associates from the U.S. Capitol

    Former President Trump harshly criticized Rep. Eric Swalwell on Thursday over his bill that would ban Trump and several of his associates from the U.S. Capitol building.

  • Trump 2020 Fraud Backer Sidney Powell’s Texas Ethics Case Tossed

    (Bloomberg) -- A Texas judge has tossed out a disciplinary case against attorney Sidney Powell finding state bar regulators failed to present enough evidence to keep alive claims that she violated ethics rules by filing frivolous post-election lawsuits.Most Read from BloombergApple Makes Major Progress on No-Prick Blood Glucose Tracking for Its WatchRussian Support for Putin’s War in Ukraine Is HardeningPlane Forced to U-Turn Minutes Before Landing Sends Passengers Back HomeUS Housing Market Pos

  • Russian troops refuse to mount an offensive due to heavy losses near Vuhledar

    Troops from the Russian so-called Cossack Detachment are refusing to take part in offensive operations due to Russian forces' heavy losses near Vuhledar in Donetsk Oblast. Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook Quote from the General Staff: "Troops from the so-called volunteer Cossack Detachment, attached to the 155th Marine Brigade of the Russian Pacific Fleet, are refusing to continue to take part in offensive operations due to the failure of the offensive and signifi