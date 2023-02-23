Japan’s Inflation Accelerates Ahead of Relief Measures’ Impact

(Bloomberg) -- Japan’s inflation accelerated beyond 4%, highlighting the strength of price hikes just before Bank of Japan Governor nominee Kazuo Ueda’s first major public appearance since he was picked by the government.

Consumer prices excluding fresh food rose 4.2% in January from a year ago, picking up speed from December’s figure of 4%, the internal affairs ministry reported Friday. The reading was the highest since 1981. Economists had forecast a 4.3% gain.

Hotel fees dragged much less on inflation in January, helping lift the key gauge. Energy price gains slightly slowed.

Most economists see the acceleration coming to a halt in February, when the additional effects of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s stimulus package are expected to materialize.

Kishida’s stimulus package, worth 39 trillion yen ($289 billion) in fiscal spending, includes a series of anti-inflationary measures. Analysts predict the measures will bring the inflation reading down below 4% in February.

The program’s centerpiece is a set of subsidies for electricity. The additional support is expected to cut electric bills by 20%.

What Bloomberg Economics Says...

“Looking ahead, we expect core inflation excluding fresh food to drop sharply to 3.1% in February. Subsidies starting in the month to discount electricity and gas costs should bring relief.”

— Yuki Masujima, economist

