Japan’s Inflation Hits 4% for the First Time Since 1981

Erica Yokoyama
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Japan’s inflation hit 4% for the first time in more than four decades, accelerating to double the Bank of Japan’s target pace and underscoring the strength of price growth.

Consumer prices excluding fresh food rose 4% in December from a year ago, the internal affairs ministry reported Friday. The reading was the strongest since 1981 and matched analysts’ estimate.

The acceleration in price growth was largely due to further gains in energy and processed food costs.

The latest figure won’t alter BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda’s view that the inflationary trend is set to cool. The central bank released its updated price outlook after Wednesday’s policy meeting, raising its inflation view for the current fiscal year to 3%, while keeping those for the next two years below 2%.

The drawn-out price hikes, however, add to concerns that the central bank may have underestimated the strength of inflationary momentum, a factor that invites speculation it may reconsider its policy direction down the line.

What Bloomberg Economics Says...

“Looking ahead, we expect core inflation excluding fresh food to slow to 2.7% in 1Q23, tempered by new subsidies to discount electricity and gas costs starting in January.”

— Yuki Masujima, economist

For the full report, click here

The BOJ decided at the latest meeting to keep its basic policy settings unchanged, pushing back against market speculation there will be more shifts after December’s surprise move.

Read more: BOJ Pushes Back on Speculation, Prompting Slide in Yen, Yields

Core inflation excluding energy also hit 3% for the first time since 1991, pointing to the spread of price growth beyond oil and gas costs.

The rapid price growth has also begun to cool consumer confidence, as seen in the fall in household spending for the first time in three months in November. Retail sales in the same month also declined despite a rebound in demand from foreign tourists, indicating a hit from inflation.

(Updates with more details from the report)

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

