Japan Inflation Slows Sharply Ahead of BOJ’s Ueda Transition

(Bloomberg) -- Japan’s inflation slowed for the first time in 13 months, as government subsidies curbed electricity costs ahead of the Bank of Japan’s first leadership change in a decade.

Consumer prices excluding fresh food rose 3.1% in February from a year ago, sharply decelerating from January’s figure of 4.2%, the internal affairs ministry reported Friday. The reading matched economists’ forecast.

The deceleration was largely due to cheaper energy prices, particularly for electricity but also for city gas.

The slowdown reflects the impact from the economic stimulus package that Prime Minister Fumio Kishida announced last year. A key part of the measures was a 20% discount on household electricity rates implemented this year, which began to feed into data in February.

Tokyo’s figure, a leading indicator of national trends, earlier showed a similarly significant deceleration.

Still, gains in prices excluding fresh food and energy suggest stronger underlying inflationary pressures, which could stoke market speculation that incoming BOJ Governor Kazuo Ueda may have to move toward policy normalization sooner rather than later.

“Stripping away the subsidy effects, though, inflationary pressures remained strong, particularly in imported food and dining out.”

— Yuki Masujima, economist

Inflation has spread beyond energy and is expected to persist for the foreseeable future. About 3,400 food items were raised in price in March, double the number of the same month last year, according to a Teikoku Databank report.

In April, the prices of another 4,900 items, including imported wheat, are scheduled to be lifted. “There are absolutely no signs that the price hikes will end anytime soon,” the data firm said in the report.

To cushion the impact of rising prices, the government said Wednesday that it would add to existing price-relief measures, and is set to allocate more than 2 trillion yen ($15.3 billion) for the new efforts. The fresh support includes subsidies for liquefied petroleum gas, as well as handouts for low-income households and their children.

