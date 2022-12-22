Japan’s Inflation Speeds Up, Raising Risk of More BOJ Shocks

(Bloomberg) -- Japan’s inflation further accelerated to the fastest pace since 1981, an outcome that may fuel speculation the Bank of Japan will surprise markets again with further policy changes in January.

Consumer prices excluding fresh food climbed 3.7% in November from a year ago, the internal affairs ministry reported Friday. The result matched an estimate by economists. The margin of acceleration was smaller than the 0.6 percentage point jump in the previous month.

Gains in processed food prices were the biggest driver behind the acceleration, and inflation would have been close to hitting 4% were it not for the government’s travel subsidies program that shaved off around 0.3 percentage point from overall price increases.

Following this week’s shock BOJ decision, the faster pace of inflation fuels further speculation that the central bank is nearer than ever to a policy pivot. Core inflation has exceeded the BOJ’s 2% price target for eight straight months, with inflation excluding fresh food and energy now at 2.8%.

Still, Governor Haruhiko Kuroda reiterated at his press conference Tuesday that he sees prices slowing next year, and more wage growth is needed for sustainable price gains.

Kuroda jolted markets around the world Tuesday by announcing the central bank will widen the 10-year bond yield target to around 0.5% either side of 0%, double the previous limit of 0.25%. The governor emphasized this wasn’t a tightening move, but it also led to speculation it’s a step toward exiting from a decade of massive monetary easing.

Goldman Sachs said that the central bank could remove its negative interest rate policy next. Takatoshi Ito, a contender to succeed Kuroda also said this week’s moves could be the first step toward an exit.

What Bloomberg Economics Says...

“Looking ahead, we expect core inflation to hit 4% in December and then slow to 2.7% in 1Q23, dragged down by new subsidies to discount electricity and gas costs starting in January and base effects.”

— Yuki Masujima, economist

In November, 882 food items including dairy products saw price increases, according to a Teikoku Databank survey. The report also forecasts that the price tag of more than 4,400 food products will be raised next year, with an expected peak in February.

Still, Kishida’s economic stimulus package is forecast to begin softening inflationary effects as soon as January. The relief measures, worth 39 trillion yen ($295 billion) in fiscal spending, are expected to push down on energy prices, alleviating some of the pain consumers and businesses face.

The BOJ still sees inflation slowing below 2% next fiscal year, a view the government appeared to share in its latest economic forecast. The central bank will give its latest outlook for prices and growth in its next policy meeting to be held through Jan. 17 and 18.

