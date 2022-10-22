Japan intervened, buying yen in foreign exchange market late Friday -sources

Silhouettes of passerby are seen as they walk in front of an electric monitor displaying the exchange rate between the Japanese yen against the U.S. dollar in Tokyo
1
Shinji Kitamura and Yoshifumi Takemoto
·2 min read

By Shinji Kitamura and Yoshifumi Takemoto

TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan intervened in the foreign exchange market on Friday to buy yen for the second time in a month after the currency hit a 32-year low near 152 to the dollar, a government official and another person familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Japan has been attempting to shore up the battered currency as the central bank sticks with ultra-low interest rates, countering a global trend of tightening monetary policy and widening the gap between U.S. and Japanese interest rates.

After the dollar rose to 151.94 yen, its highest since 1990, the intervention drove the Japanese currency down more than 7 yen to a low of 144.50 yen. The U.S. currency was last down 1.8% at 147.34 yen.

The Ministry of Finance (MOF) intervened in several stages from around 9:35 p.m. (1235 GMT), one source said.

Japan's top currency diplomat, Masato Kanda, declined to say whether the MOF had intervened.

"We won't comment now on whether or not we conducted an intervention," Kanda, the vice finance minister for international affairs, told Reuters on Saturday, saying that this was a stance the MOF has stuck to over the past several weeks.

He added that the ministry would not confirm whether an intervention had taken place for some time yet, signalling possible "stealth intervention" to engage in a war of nerves against investors selling the yen.

The MOF also bought yen on Sept. 22, as investors focussed on the widening divergence between the BOJ's ultra-loose monetary policy and the U.S. Federal Reserve's aggressive rate hikes.

Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki and Kanda have repeatedly signalled the government's readiness to intervene, warning against excessive volatility. Suzuki said before the intervention on Friday the authorities were ready to act "strictly" against speculators.

Many market players doubt whether Tokyo can reverse the yen's downtrend with solo intervention, even with Japan's $1.33 trillion in foreign reserves. Japan bought a record 3.6 trillion yen ($24 billion) in the September action, Tokyo money market brokerage firms estimated.

($1 = 147.6400 yen)

(Reporting by Shinji Kitamura, Yoshifumi Takemoto and Kentaro Sugiyama; Writing by Sakura Murakami and Leika Kihara; Editing by William Mallard)

Recommended Stories

  • Japan's Kao Miura leads after short program at Skate America

    Kao Miura took advantage of the withdrawal of Japanese countryman Yuma Kagiyama, along with an uncharacteristic fall by American rival Ilia Malinin, to take the lead after the short program at Skate America on Friday night. The 17-year-old Miura landed a big opening quad salchow-triple toe loop along with a triple axel and a quad toe loop to score a personal-best 94.96 points at the Tenley E. Albright Performance Center near Boston.

  • Yen Falls To 32-Year Low Against The Dollar

    It’s one of the many effects of the rise in interest rates in the United States: The Japanese yen has fallen to a 32-year low versus the dollar. The government in Tokyo will not allow its 10-year yield to rise above 0.25% — it’s a government finance policy mandate — so global investors avoid it in favor of the U.S. 10-year rate at 4%. This has the effect of taking the dollar higher and the yen lower. Currencies are continuously moving up and down against each other, but the magnitude of this dro

  • Japanese yen falls in currency markets, Nasdaq leaders rally

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down how markets are trading toward the close of the week.

  • American Airlines Plans To Do Away With First-Class Seats On International Flights

    In its Q3 earnings conference call, American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ: AAL) Chief Commercial Officer Vasu Raja provided some detail about replacing its first-class international flight seats with new business-class suites, announced last month. “And frankly, by removing [first-class seats], we can provide more business-class seats, which is what our customers most want or are most willing to pay for.” International flights from Delta Air Lines Inc (NYSE: DAL) and United Airlines Holdings Inc (

  • Will Q3 Earnings Boost Alphabet (GOOGL) Stock?

    Trading 33% off its highs, one company Investors will want to keep an eye on when it reports Q3 earnings on October 25 is Alphabet (GOOGL). This will also be Alphabet's first earnings release since its 20-1 stock split in July.

  • BMO’s Davis Warns of Japan as Next Potential Bond ‘Hurricane’

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors digesting tumult in British bond markets in recent weeks should keep an eye on Japan, home of some of the world’s biggest international investors.Most Read from BloombergTwitter Tumbles as US Weighs Security Reviews for Musk DealsTrump Deposed in Suit by Investors Claiming Fraud in ‘Apprentice’ Videophone PitchesFed-Obsessed Traders Lift Stocks as Yields Slide: Markets WrapCrypto's $2 Trillion Wipeout Is Coming for the C-SuiteApple’s Industrial Design Chief Hankey to Lea

  • Banks forced to hold on to Twitter deal debt-sources

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -The banks providing $13 billion in financing for Tesla CEO Elon Musk's acquisition of Twitter Inc have abandoned plans to sell the debt to investors because of uncertainty around the social media company's fortunes and losses, people familiar with the matter said. The banks are not planning to syndicate the debt as is typical with such acquisitions, and are instead planning to keep it on their balance sheets until there is more investor appetite, the sources said. The banks, which include Morgan Stanley, Bank of America, and Barclays Plc, declined to comment.

  • Japanese yen jumps as traders suspect intervention

    Japanese authorities likely intervened in markets to stem the slide of the country’s battered currency on Friday, market participants said, following an unexpected jump in the yen against the dollar. The yen rose as high as 144.50 per dollar on Friday, up more than 7 yen from a 32-year low of 151.94 yen per dollar, touched earlier in the session. The dollar was last down 1.8% at 147.34 yen.

  • Yen Surges Amid Signals Japan Intervened Again in FX Market

    (Bloomberg) -- The yen soared the most against the dollar since March 2020 as Nikkei reported Japanese authorities intervened again to prop up the currency.Most Read from BloombergTwitter Tumbles as US Weighs Security Reviews for Musk DealsTrump Deposed in Suit by Investors Claiming Fraud in ‘Apprentice’ Videophone PitchesFed-Obsessed Traders Lift Stocks as Yields Slide: Markets WrapCrypto's $2 Trillion Wipeout Is Coming for the C-SuiteApple’s Industrial Design Chief Hankey to Leave Three Years

  • The Stock Market Had a Great Week. It Still Hasn’t Gone Anywhere in a Month.

    Investors shouldn’t mistake the recent rally for anything more than a welcome respite in what has been a very uncomfortable journey.

  • Yen rallies against the dollar as Japanese authorities intervene to prop up currency after hitting 32-year low

    The Japanese yen suddenly rallied against the U.S. dollar on Friday amid reports and widespread speculation that Japan's Ministry of Finance and Bank of Japan had intervened to prop up the yen after the currency tumbled to a fresh 32-year low against the greenback.

  • Hu Jintao: ex-president escorted out of China party congress

    The former president is escorted off stage during the Party Congress, with no explanation given.

  • The Pandemic Housing Bust? This interactive map shows how fast home prices are shifting in regional housing markets

    In total, 19 regional housing markets notched a home price decline greater than 5% between May and September.

  • Market Rally Roars, 5 Growth Stocks Near Buy Points; Apple, Big Earnings Due

    The market rally has stepped up on Fed pivot hopes. Snowflake is among 5 high-growth stocks near buy points. Apple headlines a huge week of upcoming earnings.

  • Tesla Stock Could Rebound in 3 Months. Here’s What it Would Take.

    Tesla’s stock has been in a tailspin. But if the electric-vehicle maker is able to navigate a few bumpy months, it will be a signal that it’s headed in the right direction.

  • Want $1 Million in Retirement? Invest $250,000 in These 3 Stocks and Wait a Decade

    Let's look at three stocks that stand an excellent chance of generating these kinds of returns: Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG), Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT), and Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL). Intuitive Surgical is a medical device company best-known for its da Vinci surgical system, which allows physicians to perform various minimally invasive procedures. The company makes much of its revenue by selling instruments and accessories that go along with its devices.

  • Republican National Committee sues Google over email spam filters

    The U.S. political committee accuses the tech giant of "discriminating" against it by "throttling its email messages because of the RNC’s political affiliation and views," according to a lawsuit filed in the Eastern District of California. "Google has relegated millions of RNC emails en masse to potential donors’ and supporters’ spam folders during pivotal points in election fundraising and community building," the RNC said in the lawsuit.

  • The housing market will deteriorate more quickly as the impact of soaring mortgage rates hasn't been fully felt yet, Goldman Sachs says

    Goldman Sachs expects more pain ahead for the housing market as recent sales data didn't fully reflect the jump in mortgage rates since August.

  • Used car prices just plunged 10% over the past year — here are the market segments that fell the furthest

    Is this the big sign that inflation is fading for good?

  • This musician retired after making $170 million in the stock market. Now he’s sharing his secrets.

    Boston Pops clarinetist Edward Avedisian says today is a "fabulous time to get started. ... Stuff is just going to explode."