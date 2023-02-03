Japan Jan services activity growth at three-month high - PMI

A woman works at a coffee shop in Tokyo
·2 min read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's services sector activity grew at its fastest pace in three months in January, but worsening inflation and employment trends point to challenges ahead, a business survey showed, as policymakers bet on the country's economic reopening to lift demand.

Friday's final au Jibun Bank Japan Services purchasing managers' index (PMI) rose in January to a seasonally adjusted 52.3 from December's 51.1, marking the fastest pace since October.

The final figure was slightly lower than the flash reading of 52.4, but stayed above the 50-mark that separates expansion from contraction for a fifth straight month.

"The start of 2023 saw a continuation of the recent positive news in the Japanese service sector as the economy continues to recover from the pandemic," said Andrew Harker, economics director at the pollster S&P Global Market Intelligence.

The subindexes for new orders and demand from overseas customers showed growth for a fifth month, thanks to Japan's relaxation of border controls, which boosted monthly visitors to the country above one million in December for the first time since February 2020. The pace of overseas demand, however, eased off slightly last month.

Service-sector firms were also cheered by the National Travel Discount Programme, a government-funded campaign that subsidies domestic trip expenses, Harker said.

On the flip side, the rate of input price inflation rose to a three-month high, while output price growth slowed from the previous month to a five-month low.

The contrasting price trends, which signals service companies' deteriorating profitability, bodes ill for the economy as firms and labour unions enter into annual pay negotiations, where higher wage hikes are seen as an important driver in underpinning Japan's post-pandemic growth.

In the service-sector survey, the subindex for employment posted the first contraction in 12 months as retirements outgrew the new recruits.

"These developments, and the limit they may place on growth, meant that companies were slightly less bullish about the outlook than they have been recently," said Harker.

The data also showed the composite PMI, which combines the manufacturing and services figures, rose to 50.7 in January from the previous month's 49.7, moving above the break-even 50 mark for the first time in three months.

(Reporting by Kantaro Komiya; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Recommended Stories

  • Amazon’s Slowing Cloud-Computing Sales Expected to Linger

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. tempered a recent feel-good period for investors by reporting that consumer demand remains soft and sales in its lucrative cloud-computing division will continue to slow through the year. The shares fell in extended trading.Most Read from BloombergMerck Covid Drug Linked to New Virus Mutations, Study SaysAdani Crisis Deepens as Stock Rout Hits $108 BillionPorsche Blunder Puts $148,000 Sportscar on Sale for Just $18,000How Extreme Bets Fueled an $11.4 Billion Fortun

  • Dollar climbs as central banks see inflation risks unwind

    The euro and sterling slipped against the dollar on Friday as markets took a dovish cue from policymakers at the European Central Bank and the Bank of England, who said inflationary pressures in their economies have become more manageable. On Thursday, the ECB and BoE each raised interest rates by 50 basis points as expected, with the latter signalling the tide was turning in its battle against high inflation. While the ECB explicitly alluded to at least one more hike of the same magnitude next month and reaffirmed its commitment in battling high inflation, President Christine Lagarde acknowledged the euro zone outlook had become less worrisome for growth and inflation.

  • Apple Blames Rotten Holiday Quarter on Supply Chain, Economy

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. reported its worst holiday performance in four years after supply snags and a softening economy hurt iPhone sales, exposing cracks in what has been one of tech’s most resilient companies. Most Read from BloombergMerck Covid Drug Linked to New Virus Mutations, Study SaysAdani Crisis Deepens as Stock Rout Hits $108 BillionPorsche Blunder Puts $148,000 Sportscar on Sale for Just $18,000How Extreme Bets Fueled an $11.4 Billion FortuneHong Kong to Give Away 500,000 Air Ticke

  • Cathie Wood's calls on Bitcoin, Tesla, and AI

    Cathie Wood shares her predictions for Bitcoin, Tesla, and AI with Yahoo Finance’s Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi. Why Cathie Wood says AI will power the 'most massive productivity increase in history' here How AI productivity gains will be ‘astounding and shocking’ here How Tesla is dominating the auto industry & rival EV makers will ‘have trouble keeping up’ here Context: ARK’s Cathie Wood telling Yahoo Finance, Elon Musk "absolutely chose the right technology, and I think others are rethinking it now," Wood said. “If they do not switch over to this kind of battery technology, they will not be able to catch up with Tesla in terms of price declines without losing money — whereas Tesla’s gross margins are probably going to continue moving up on balance, even as it is cutting prices because its unit volumes, the economies of scale, are going to be so significant."

  • Japanese chip venture Rapidus needs $54 billion to begin production, says chairman

    Japan's state-backed chip venture Rapidus will need about 7 trillion yen ($54 billion) of mostly taxpayer money to begin mass producing advanced logic chips in around 2027, its chairman, Tetsuro Higashi, told Reuters on Thursday. That plan may be Japan's last best chance to revive its aging semiconductor industry as Japan and the United States set aside old industrial rivalries to take on China amid growing geopolitical tension.

  • Airbus and Qatar Airways settle bitter A350 jet row

    Airbus and Qatar Airways have settled a dispute over grounded A350 jets, the companies said on Wednesday, averting a potentially damaging UK court trial after a blistering 18-month feud that tore the lid off the global jet market. The "amicable and mutually agreeable settlement" ends a $2 billion row over surface damage on the long-haul jets. The spat led to the withdrawal of billions of dollars' worth of jet deals by Airbus and prompted Qatar to increase purchases from Boeing.

  • Residents opposed to Rivian's plant file lawsuits against state, Morgan County

    Two lawsuits against Morgan County and the State of Georgia are petitioning for courts to enforce local zoning ordinances on Rivian’s $5 billion plant and pause land disturbance activities.

  • Price cap on Russian refined fuels set to disrupt trade

    The European Union's ban on imports of Russian refined oil products, including diesel and jet fuel, will disrupt global flows once it takes effect on Sunday and could hurt Moscow more than an embargo on crude oil. Although Western sanctions could force Russia to cut crude production and refining runs, which would further tighten global supplies, some analysts said the ban on products may ultimately have little impact on overall availability. "Barrels will get out and find a market, logistical challenge but not a supply challenge," senior research associate Ian Moore at global brokerage firm Bernstein.

  • The U.S. Plans New China Export Controls With Japan and the Netherlands. Bad News for ASML Investors?

    These two semiconductor investors are back to discuss some headwinds ASML might experience with new export controls.

  • 4 Reasons Why Aerospace & Defense ETFs May Gain Further

    Aerospace & Defense ETFs outperformed the market last year and may continue its winning momentum this year too.

  • Dutch, Japanese curbs on chip equipment to China may not be tough enough -industry group

    A chip industry group is warning that if U.S. allies do not adopt curbs on semiconductor manufacturing equipment to China that are comparable to U.S. controls, they will not be effective. The warning came after news of an agreement by the Netherlands and Japan to curb chipmaking exports to China to align with rules the Biden Administration imposed in October. SEMI, which represents the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing supply chain, said it had a shared interest in strengthening U.S. national security and welcomed the agreement with Japan and the Netherlands.

  • The State of Electric Vehicle Sales in the United States

    While sales of EVs have grown in the U.S., they lag far behind the rest of the world. But the landscape is changing.

  • Ferrari Couldn't Be Stopped Last Year

    Ferrari can do no wrong, Tesla’s suppliers are peeved at its price shenanigans and electric semis have a big problem. All that and more in this Thursday edition of The Morning Shift for February 2, 2023.

  • India central bank asks local banks for details of Adani exposure - sources

    India's central bank has asked local banks for details of their exposure to the Adani group of companies, government and banking sources said on Thursday. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Shares in Adani group of companies plunged on Thursday after the conglomerate, led by tycoon Gautam Adani, shelved a $2.5 billion share sale amid a turbulent market, citing the need to insulate investors from potential losses.

  • Relief from sky-high gas bills is coming: California regulators order utilities to rush credits

    SoCalGas customers and others could get climate credits early after natural gas prices soared last month.

  • Exxon’s record $56 billion profit has renewed the White House’s outrage at oil companies

    ExxonMobil raked in $55.7 billion in annual profits, shattering a 2008 record of $45 billion and setting a new goalpost for American and European fossil fuel companies.

  • India raises tax on imported cars, motorbikes, including EVs

    India on Wednesday said it will raise taxes on imported cars and motorbikes, including electric vehicles (EVs), as it seeks to boost local manufacturing in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "Make in India" campaign ahead of elections in 2024. All vehicles with a landed cost of less than $40,000 will be taxed at 70%, up from 60% earlier, a move analysts say could impact demand. The landed cost includes the vehicle's price tag plus insurance and freight costs.

  • Rivian announces plans to layoff 840 workers amid EV price wars

    Yahoo Finance automotive reporter Pras Subramanian explains Rivian's recent round of layoffs amid pressures to ramp up its EV production targets.

  • Bangladesh Buys Gas for First Time in Eight Months on Price Drop

    (Bloomberg) -- Bangladesh purchased a liquefied natural gas shipment after an eight-month hiatus, the latest sign that plummeting prices are making the fuel affordable again for energy-starved emerging nations.Most Read from Bloomberg8,000 Layoffs Don’t Exactly Scream Family ValuesNational Archives Releases Records Tied to Trump Classified DocumentsPutin’s War in Ukraine Pushes Ex-Soviet States Toward New AlliesSony Slashes PlayStation VR2 Headset Output After Pre-Orders DisappointMicrosoft Stud

  • Former JCPenney CEO joins Southwest Airlines board

    Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) has named former JCPenney CEO Jill Soltau as to its board of directors, effective Feb. 15. During her tenure, the chain re-introduced a line of jeans, created smaller store footprints, and updated its fitting rooms, and Soltau introduced a plan to close underperforming stores. At Southwest, $1.3 billion in technology improvements, upgrades and system maintenance has become its top priority after a system meltdown led to 16,700 cancelled flights between Christmas and New Year’s resulted in a $220 million loss during the fourth quarter.