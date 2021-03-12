Japan January machinery orders seen down for first time in four months - Reuters poll

A worker walks at a factory in Tokyo
·2 min read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's core machinery orders likely dropped in January from December's level, a Reuters poll found on Friday, predicting the first monthly decline in four months as renewed emergency curbs to slow the spread of COVID-19 hurt business investment.

Regarded as an indicator of capital spending for the next six to nine months, core machinery orders likely fell 5.5% in January from December, the poll of 19 economists found.

Core orders, which excludes orders from shipbuilders and electric utilities, were forecast to have slipped 0.2% in January from the same month a year ago.

"Orders from manufacturers remained solid thanks to external demand recovery," said Yusuke Shimoda, senior economist at Japan Research Institute.

"But non-manufacturers turned cautious as renewed curbs to contain the pandemic could damage the economy."

The economy is widely viewed to be shrinking in the current quarter as the anti-virus restrictions have hurt consumer spending and firms, especially in the service sector.

The government will release core orders data at 8:50 a.m. Japan time on Monday (2350 GMT on Sunday ).

Trade data is set to be released on Wednesday.

The poll showed exports in February were expected to have decreased 0.8% from year-ago levels. It would be the first decline in three months, but that was partly due to Lunar New Year holidays falling in February this year, having fallen in January last year.

Imports are forecast to have grown 11.9% in February from a year earlier, resulting in a trade surplus of 420 billion yen ($3.86 billion).

Consumer price index (CPI) data, due to be released next Friday, is expected to show a 0.4% fall in February, compared with a 0.6% fall in January.

The fall in the CPI, which includes oil products but excludes volatile fresh food prices, was expected to be slower in February because a decline in energy prices was less steep, analysts said.

(Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

Recommended Stories

  • Sailing: Luna Rossa see tighter racing ahead at America's Cup

    Lighter, patchier winds could mean more engagement for the boats at a more sheltered course in the Rangitoto Channel off Auckland. "What’s happened lately, the last six-eight races, is we’ve sailed in pretty stable breezes," said Luna Rossa co-helmsman Francesco Bruni, who guided the Italian challengers to a 7-1 win over Team UK in the leadup Prada Cup. Both teams spent the rest day on Thursday reviewing data from the opening races, which promised the battle for the 'Auld Mug' could go down to the wire.

  • Michelle Keegan: My family have finally stopped asking the baby question

    Michelle Keegan says family have finally stopped asking her about baby plans after telling them it was sexist.

  • Global stocks hit records as ECB fires bazooka, US stimulus enacted

    US and European stock markets pushed higher on Thursday after the European Central Bank accelerated its stimulus bond buying and US President Joe Biden signed off on a massive pandemic aid package that also is expected to boost the global economy.

  • Exclusive: China's JD.com in talks to purchase stake in brokerage worth $1.5 billion - sources

    JD.com Inc is in talks to buy part or all of a stake in brokerage Sinolink Securities worth at least $1.5 billion, three people said, as the e-commerce major aims to bolster its financial services operations. A deal to buy the stake from Sinolink's largest shareholder, Yongjin Group, would be the biggest bet in acquisition value terms by Beijing-based JD.com in China's $45 trillion financial market. "The valuable brokerage licence is key for tech giants to monetise their huge online traffic and grow into bigger firms, as otherwise they have to direct such traffic to other financial institutions," one of the sources said.

  • Robinhood CEO Rebukes Critics in Call for Ubiquitous Investing

    (Bloomberg) -- Robinhood Markets Chief Executive Officer Vlad Tenev said investing in financial markets should be as common as shopping on Amazon.com, defending his brokerage against watchdogs, lawmakers and critics.“Investing should be as ubiquitous as shopping online,” Tenev said in an interview with Bloomberg Television’s Emily Chang. “It should just be something that people do.”The Menlo Park, California-based company plans to file its initial public offering as soon as this month as Tenev juggles the firm’s legal challenges and greater scrutiny on Capitol Hill. He took over as sole CEO last year, and in short order confronted the late January run-up in “meme stocks” like GameStop Corp. and a subsequent congressional hearing.“This is what I signed up for,” said Tenev, 34. “Any time you’re causing change in society and kind of upending the status quo, it’s probably not going to be the most comfortable process.”The company faces multiple legal and regulatory challenges, including a complaint from Massachusetts’s securities regulator alleging that the app uses “aggressive” tactics to entice young, inexperienced investors while failing to protect them from taking undue risks.“The facts will come out and it will bear out that Robinhood is a customer-focused company that’s operating with the highest standards of integrity,” Tenev said.Read more: Robinhood Faces Feared Regulator With Even More Tools Than SECIn last month’s congressional hearing, some lawmakers focused on the idea that Robinhood may “gamify” investing, or make it too accessible and exciting for customers.Gary Gensler, President Joe Biden’s pick to head the Securities and Exchange Commission, said at his confirmation hearing that he will make it a priority to examine apps that may push users to take financial risks they don’t understand.“I reject the idea that investing in the U.S. capital markets is gambling,” Tenev said in the interview. “We’d be happy to have the conversation, but of course we understand that investing is a serious thing.”In fact, more people should tap financial markets, Tenev added, saying that he’d like to see the share of American households investing rise to 95% from roughly half. Though the company scaled back plans to expand globally last year, Tenev said he could see returning to that goal in the future.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Ex-Obama health advisor Ezekiel Emanuel assesses the vaccine rollout

    Ex-Obama health advisor Ezekiel Emanuel joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the vaccne rollout during President Biden's first 50 days in office.

  • Sober living for everyone is rising in popularity as Chrissy Teigen, more ditch drinking

    At the start of the pandemic, a grip on a wine glass felt like a grip on life. But recent evidence conveys sobriety is far from getting a last call.

  • Michelle Obama: Former US first lady says she is 'moving towards retirement'

    The former US first lady has opened up about the pandemic, mental health and ambitions for the future.

  • Megxit is Brexit all over again

    Megxit is Brexit all over again. That's the lesson from the explosive interview that future streaming stars Meghan Markle and her high-born husband gave to Oprah Winfrey on Sunday evening. Why it matters: In Brexit, a group of old, white English people voted for the glories of an imagined past while rejecting a global, multicultural future. The main lesson of the interview is that the UK royal family, tied to a crumbling tabloid press, is behaving much the same way.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeHow it works: Prince Harry detailed the symbiotic relationship between the royal family and the UK tabloids. Meanwhile, a glowing Meghan and Harry, happily ensconced in Santa Barbara luxury, are doing deals with Netflix and Spotify estimated at $100 million and $25 million respectively. The erstwhile royals might still be reliant on media companies — but the media companies they're reliant on are young, international, and much richer than the tabloids.By the numbers: Netflix reaches more than 200 million subscribers; Spotify reaches more than 150 million premium subscribers and has a total user base of some 350 million. The Sun, by contrast, Britain's biggest tabloid, has a circulation of just 1.2 million, while rival the Daily Mirror reaches less than 400,000.Driving the news: The foremost avatar of anti-Meghan tabloid sentiment is Piers Morgan, the former editor of the Daily Mirror with a grubby history involving phone tapping, insider trading, and faked photos. Morgan resigned from his daytime-TV gig this week after saying on air that he "didn't believe a word" of Markle's claims.The bottom line: Harry has gone solo, much like his namesake from One Direction. Just like Vogue cover star Styles, he could easily end up eclipsing his increasingly irrelevant former bandmates.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • ‘He has never served a day in his life’: US space command official hits back at Tucker Carlson

    ‘The bottom line is that we value women in our armed forces,’ Sergeant Scott Stalker says

  • Congresswoman demands probe into Lauren Boebert and two other Republicans for ‘aiding’ Capitol rioters

    The Republican lawmakers have denied any involvement with the riot

  • Denmark suspending use of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 jab is another dark cloud over a troubled vaccine

    The jab has already been faced with widespread hesitancy, trouble communicating its results, and unflattering comparisons to other shots.

  • From Sheer to Blackout, These Curtains Prove That Drapery Is the Most Transformative Decor

    When it comes to the perfect finishing touch, you can’t go wrong with a beautiful set of curtainsOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Race, royalty, reckoning: Britain's Prince William defends family against bigotry claims

    Prince William says the British royals are 'very much not a racist family' following accusations of racism in Meghan and Harry's interview.

  • As GOP makes it harder to vote, few Republicans dissent

    In Arizona, a Republican state senator worried aloud that his party's proposed voter identification requirements might be too “cumbersome.” Duncan instead watched Monday's proceedings from a television in his office to protest. This is what amounts to dissent as Republican lawmakers push a wave of legislation through statehouses across the nation to make voting more difficult.

  • Republican senator says voting rights bill meant to ensure fair elections was ‘written in hell by the devil’

    Senator Mike Lee says bill expanding voter registration and limiting partisan gerrymandering is ‘rotten to the core’

  • One year after Breonna Taylor's death, her mother still wants 'real justice'

    Breonna Taylor was fatally shot by Louisville, Ky., police during a botched raid at her apartment on March 13, 2020. None of the officers involved were charged in her death. Taylor’s mother, Tamika Palmer, still hopes that will change.

  • $1,400 checks are coming in the new coronavirus relief bill. Here's who will get them, and who won't.

    Millions of Americans who got aid checks during first two rounds won't qualify for a payment under the newest COVID-19 relief package.

  • Could Capitol rioters sue Trump for legal costs?

    MSNBC host says Trump’s mob could sue for attorneys’ fees, lost income, and punitive damages

  • Calls for Fox News to be turned off on military bases after Tucker Carlson attack on women soldiers

    'If you’re looking for a mockery, look in the mirror,' says female army officer