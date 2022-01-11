Japan keeps border controls as it prepares for omicron surge

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
MARI YAMAGUCHI
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

TOKYO (AP) — Japan will keep its borders closed to most foreign citizens through February as it attempts to accelerate coronavirus booster shots for elderly people and expand hospital capacity to cope with the rapidly spreading omicron variant, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Tuesday.

Japan briefly eased border controls in November after COVID-19 cases rapidly declined, but quickly reinstated a ban on most foreign entrants after the highly transmissible new variant emerged.

Kishida said the stringent border controls have helped slow the variant's spread and “bought time” to prepare for an imminent surge.

Japan had few cases until late December, but infections have since shot up to thousands a day.

Last week, Kishida placed three prefectures where infections apparently spread from U.S. military bases — Okinawa, Yamaguchi and Hiroshima — under a pre-emergency status in which eateries were requested to shorten service hours.

But the rollout of booster vaccines, which started with medical workers in December, has been slow. As of Friday, only 0.6% of Japan's population has received a third shot, prompting experts to urge the government to speed up doses for elderly people.

Health Minister Shigeyuki Goto on Tuesday attributed the delay to preparations by local municipalities, rather than shortages of imported vaccines.

Kishida said government and municipal mass vaccination centers will be set up to speed the booster shots.

A further upsurge in cases is feared following the New Year holidays and a three-day weekend, a time for traveling and parties for many Japanese.

On Monday, Tokyo reported 871 new COVID-19 cases, an eight-fold increase from a week earlier. Nationwide, Japan reported 6,438 new cases for an accumulated total of about 1.77 million, including about 18,400 deaths.

Experts say a majority of the cases are now caused by omicron.

Kishida noted that there still are many “unknowns” about omicron, but it could be milder and less fatal than previous variants. That could mean that more patients will stay at home. The government has been working to reinforce remote monitoring and medical care by community doctors, Kishida said.

“We will respond flexibly to new findings,” Kishida said. “What's important is to protect people's lives.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • North Korea fires second suspected missile in a week

    North Korea fired a suspected ballistic missile into its eastern sea on Tuesday, officials in South Korea and Japan said.Why it matters: The detection comes less than a week after Pyongyang's launch of what it claimed to be a hypersonic missile — and South Korea's military said the latest one was assessed to be "more advanced" than the Jan. 5 one, per Reuters.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe latest indication that North Korea

  • Japan to maintain strict border restrictions until end of February

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan will maintain its tight entry restrictions to prevent the spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus until the end of February, the prime minister said on Tuesday, though some exceptions for humanitarian reasons may be considered. Japan adopted some of the strictest border controls in the world when the Omicron variant emerged late last year, banning all new entry by non-Japanese people, including students and foreign family members of Japanese or permanent residents, except in exceptional circumstances. "Thanks to the toughest border rules in the G7 nations, we've been able to keep the spread of Omicron to a minimal level, giving us time to prepare to deal with domestic infection," Kishida told reporters.

  • Japan toaster startup smartphone foray craters stock price

    A foray into smartphones by Japan's Balmuda Inc, best known for its high-end toasters, has cratered its stock price with the firm announcing this week it has halted sales of its poorly received handset. Shares in Balmuda, which listed on Tokyo's start-up index in December 2020, fell as much as 10% in Tuesday trading, a day after the firm said it has paused sales due to an unidentified issue regarding compliance with Japan's technical standards. Balmuda's founder and CEO Gen Terao carved out a niche selling premium priced household electronics including fans and coffee machines with a design focus inspired by Apple's Steve Jobs.

  • Neighbors say N Korea has fired possible missile into sea

    North Korea on Tuesday fired what appeared to be a ballistic missile into its eastern sea, its second weapons launch in a week, the militaries of South Korea and Japan said. This month's launches follow a series of weapons tests in 2021 that underscored how North Korea continues to expand its military capabilities amid a self-imposed pandemic lockdown and deadlocked nuclear talks with the United States.

  • Panasonic is the latest Japanese company to break with Japan's workaholic culture and offer a 4-day workweek

    Last year in a bid to improve work-life balance, the Japanese government recommended that companies allow staff to opt for a four-day workweek.

  • Letters to the editor for Sunday, January 9, 2022

    Our readers share their opinions on a variety of topics

  • Japanese gymnastics legend Uchimura retires at 33

    Two-time Olympic gymnastics all-around champion Kohei Uchimura has retired aged 33, his management said Tuesday, ending the career of one of the sport's all-time greats.

  • Kevin McCarthy says he'll strip top Democrats of committee assignments if GOP takes control of House

    Kevin McCarthy says he'll strip top Democrats of committee assignments if GOP takes control of House

  • Decades before 'Squid Game,' real-life segregation-era 'battle royals' made Black men and boys fight in mass brawls

    Until the 1950s, young Black men and boys in the US were made to fight each other, often blindfolded, in mass brawls to amuse white audiences.

  • Comedians, friends, co-stars react to death of Bob Saget

    Bob Saget, the comedian and actor known for his role as a widower raising a trio of daughters in the sitcom “Full House,” was found dead Sunday in Florida. — “How I Met Your Mother” star Josh Radnor, via Twitter.

  • Dalio Says U.S. Needs a Dose of China’s Common Prosperity

    (Bloomberg) -- Ray Dalio, founder of the $150 billion investment firm Bridgewater Associates, urged countries including the U.S. to narrow their wealth gaps, while praising China’s drive for common prosperity.Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fortune Began With a Friendly Poker GameSingapore Breaks Down Covid Deaths by Vaccine, With Moderna Seeing Lowest RateDip Buyers Drive U.S. Stock Rebound After Selloff: Markets WrapCypru

  • India to allow in imports of U.S. pork and products, U.S. officials say

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -India has agreed to allow imports of U.S. pork and pork products into India, removing a longstanding barrier to U.S. agricultural trade, U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai and Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said on Monday. "India's agreement to allow U.S. pork imports for the first time is great news for U.S. producers and for Indian consumers," Tai said in a statement.

  • Boebert, Clyde fined for defying House floor mask mandate

    Rep. Andrew Clyde (R-Ga.) has been fined at least $58,000 for repeatedly violating rules requiring lawmakers to wear masks on the House floor during the COVID-19 pandemic, while Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) has been fined $500, the House Ethics Committee revealed Monday.The Ethics Committee further disclosed that a third Republican, Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks (Iowa), was also fined for not wearing a mask. Clyde and his fellow Georgia...

  • How does a cougar cross a Washington freeway? Their future may depend on the answer

    Howling hounds picked up a cougar's scent and led researchers deep into the forest, where the steep hills were covered with cedars and ferns dusted with snow. The dogs chased Lilu, an 82-pound (37-kg) cougar whose collar needed a new battery, up a tree. The team was able to swap her collar, examine Lilu, and then inject her with a drug to wake her.

  • The US is winning the last fossil fuel gold rush

    Newly-built US terminals and record-high prices in Europe has made the US the world’s top exporter of liquified natural gas for the first time, according to Bloomberg data for December 2021. With president Joe Biden looking to spend billions of dollars to decarbonize the US economy, the US is leading the last growth market for global trade in fossil fuels. Power plants worldwide, especially in Asia, are boosting demand for gas as they scramble coal, which is more polluting and releases more CO2. The fracking boom of the mid-2010s unleashed vast new volumes of domestic supply, and the US became a net exporter in 2017.

  • Novak Djokovic’s mother says Australian authorities ‘tortured’ her son in detention

    Novak Djokovic's' mother accused Australian authorities on Monday night of "torturing" her son amid fears he could still be deported despite winning the "greatest victory of his life" in court.

  • AMD Stock Price Alert: Buy the Dip Opportunity Is Here

    AMD stock was on fire in 2021, but cooled off coming into 2022. Let's look at Monday's dip, which appears to be a buying opportunity.

  • Family alleges they lost $50,000 to Magnolia Network's 'Home Work' hosts

    A third homeowner has come forward with allegations against "Home Work" hosts Andy and Candis Meredith.

  • 'Single's Inferno' season finale: Who ended up together and who ended up going home alone

    The first season of “Single’s Inferno” wrapped up over the weekend with four new couples leaving the Inferno Island together and four participants going home without partners. The South Korean dating show, which proved to be a massive hit on Netflix, released its final two episodes on Jan. 8. In the season finale (Episode 8), the contestants made their final decisions on who they wanted to pair with before leaving the island.

  • Martha Stewart's Old Vienna Apple Strudel

    Sweet and tender golden delicious apples mingle with cinnamon, raisins, and walnuts in this traditional Austrian dessert. A special guest shows Martha the right way to roll, pull and stretch the dough to create this delicious apple strudel.