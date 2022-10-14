Japan Keeps Up Yen Warnings, Declines to Say If Intervened

Toru Fujioka, Yoshiaki Nohara and Chikako Mogi
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Japan kept up its warnings over speculative currency moves following the yen’s slump to a three-decade low, as it tried to dissuade traders from testing its intervention strategy.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The currency fell to its lowest since August 1990 in the aftermath of Thursday’s hotter-than-expected US inflation report, before a rapid reversal that raised market chatter of potential action by Japanese authorities.

“We can’t tolerate excessive moves triggered by speculation,” said Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki in Washington, where he attended Group of 20 meetings. “We’re watching the foreign exchange markets with a high sense of urgency, and we’ll take appropriate responses against excessive moves.”

A high-ranking finance ministry official declined to comment on whether the country had stepped into markets again after a whiplash move in the yen.

The Japanese currency traded around 147.15 versus the dollar in Tokyo on Friday. It fell to 147.67 per dollar on Thursday as market participants factored in the stronger likelihood of outsized US rate hikes continuing. That was well beyond the level that last month triggered the nation’s first intervention to support the yen in 24 years.

Read more: Yen Drops to Three-Decade Low and Rebounds in Volatile Session

“Many nations pointed out the need to watch and deal with the ripple effect of global monetary tightening on societies and economies, and some talked about the issue of currencies,” Suzuki added. “But we didn’t discuss concrete cooperating measures or means.”

While Suzuki reiterated his view that Japan had gained US understanding for its intervention last month, the finance minister said he did not have a bilateral meeting with US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.

“Suzuki saying reaffirming international FX agreements is important may be intended to allude that Japan has gotten approval for intervention in case of excessive moves,” said Yukio Ishizuki, senior currency strategist at Daiwa Securities. “Whether it’s imminent is another question as key word is excessive moves and players appear to be careful not to step on the toes of Japanese authorities.”

Speaking alongside Suzuki, Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda made clear he had no intention to change a rock-bottom interest rate policy that is contributing to the yen’s slide. He repeated his pledge to support the economy as the current cost-push inflation is not sustainable and price growth is expected to fall below its target again next year.

“A rate hike isn’t necessary and that’s inappropriate considering the most appropriate monetary policy and interest rates for the economy and inflation,” said Kuroda.

That suggests no early turnaround in the downward trend for the yen against the dollar, even if the threat of further intervention helps slow any moves.

“By not saying if they intervened or not, they are keeping suspicion alive in the market, which can work as a brake on the yen’s falls,” said Hideo Kumano, executive economist at Dai-Ichi Life Research Institute. “From now on, the battle will be psychological rather than about the size of an intervention.”

Kumano sees no change in BOJ policy before Kuroda steps down as governor in April.

Signals from the options market suggested traders were taking the threat of action seriously. One-month risk-reversals for dollar-yen -- a gauge of expected direction for the pair over that time frame -- remained below zero, even as longer dated equivalents suggested investors were still betting on the Japanese currency to weaken.

“There is no clear definition for what accounts for excessive moves and what are catalysts for action,” said Daiwa’s Ishizuki. “While they say they watch the pace, they could intervene, but eventually, it may be levels. If dollar-yen approaches 150, there will be much noises domestically and that may prompt the authorities to act.”

(Adds economist comment)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • World’s Finance Chiefs Must Tame Spending, NZ’s Robertson Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Governments need to tighten spending plans to help their central banks combat inflation, according to New Zealand Finance Minister Grant Robertson.Most Read from BloombergStocks Surge in Wild Ride After CPI Data Selloff: Markets WrapCore US Inflation Rises to 40-Year High, Securing Big Fed HikeWorld Faces New Threats From Fast-Mutating Omicron VariantsKroger Wants to Merge With Albertsons to Create US Grocery GiantIntel Is Planning Thousands of Job Cuts in Face of PC Slump“We must

  • Saga of Wall Street's pandemic darlings ends with tears

    (Reuters) -Think about something novel you started doing two-and-a-half years ago to make life easier during the COVID lockdown and chances today are that there is a related story about a stock market casualty. Add investor worries about soaring inflation and an economic slowdown that tipped Wall Street into a bear market this year, and you will find a bleak picture for the companies that became hugely popular during the pandemic. Connected stationary bike maker Peloton Interactive told employees last week that its fourth round of job cuts this year is a bid to save the company.

  • IMF urges most Asian central banks to tighten policy further

    Most Asian central banks must tighten monetary policy further as rising commodity prices and their currencies' depreciation, driven by steady U.S. interest rate hikes, push inflation above their targets, the International Monetary Fund said on Thursday. China and Japan are exceptions, where the economic recovery has been weaker, slack remains substantial and inflation has not risen as sharply as elsewhere, said Krishna Srinivasan, director of the IMF's Asia and Pacific Department. Many Asian currencies depreciated "quite sharply" as U.S. monetary tightening led to widening interest rate differentials, helping push up import costs for the countries, he said.

  • Fed's Bowman says more big rate hikes on table if inflation will not cool

    Federal Reserve Governor Michelle Bowman said on Wednesday that if high inflation does not start to wane she will continue to support aggressive rate rises aimed at taming price pressures. "Inflation is much too high, and I strongly believe that bringing inflation back to our target is a necessary condition for meeting the goals mandated by Congress of price stability and maximum employment on a sustainable basis," Bowman said in the text of a speech to be delivered before a gathering in New York City. The policy maker said Fed rate rises this year, which have been very large relative to the pace of past rate rise campaigns, had her full support.

  • Morgan Stanley Reports Earnings Friday. Expect an Investment Banking Slowdown.

    Morgan Stanley is one of four U.S. financial giants reporting earnings Friday in a wave of results that will be watched closely by Wall Street.

  • September CPI data ‘seals the deal’ for what the Fed does in the near term: Economist

    Yahoo Finance Live anchor Seana Smith looks at how stocks are faring in the final hour of trading.

  • Meta Calls FTC Suit to Block VR Fitness Deal ‘Ill-Conceived’

    (Bloomberg) -- Meta Platforms Inc. urged a judge to reject the US Federal Trade Commission’s attempt to block the company’s acquisition of virtual reality app Within Unlimited, saying the agency’s claims about competition in the area are based on “pure speculation.”Most Read from BloombergStocks Surge in Wild Ride After CPI Data Selloff: Markets WrapCore US Inflation Rises to 40-Year High, Securing Big Fed HikeWorld Faces New Threats From Fast-Mutating Omicron VariantsKroger Wants to Merge With

  • EXPLAINER: Trying to get politics out of election certifying

    Before the 2020 presidential election, certifying election results in the states was routine and generated little public attention. Attempts to delay presidential certification in Michigan in 2020 and primary results in New Mexico earlier this year have brought new scrutiny to a process that typically takes place quietly in the weeks after Election Day. Members of certification boards have raised unsubstantiated claims of fraud or other wrongdoing, focusing new attention on a process that could be manipulated if either side didn’t like an election outcome.

  • 1 Scorching-Hot Dividend Stock That Yields 10.6%

    This is what's happening with Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW) right now. Medical Properties owns more than 440 facilities in its health-focused portfolio, spanning 10 countries (the majority, 61%, are in the U.S.). Despite focusing on a healthcare industry that should provide long-term stability, that hasn't helped this real estate investment trust (REIT) avoid a disastrous performance in 2022.

  • These 2 Stocks Could Lead a Year-End Market Rally

    The stock market was surprised by the news it got on the inflation front, but major stock indexes were able to bounce back from their worst levels earlier today. Earnings season is kicking off, and a couple of key stocks gave their latest views on business conditions and the macroeconomic environment. For semiconductor giant Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM), worries about an industry slowdown had investors nervous about what the company would say.

  • Adjustable-rate mortgages rise again as interest rates soar

    Mortgage interest rates have climbed to their highest levels in two decades, which means higher payments for less home. So an older loan known as an adjustable rate mortgage, or ARM, is making a comeback. “If you think rates are going to settle down or even go down, then you’re going to get that benefit from the ARM,” said Lee Foster, an Orlando-based sales manager with Fairway Independent ...

  • Sources confirm largescale investigation underway into crimes protesting new training facility

    A law enforcement source confirms a list of well over a dozen incidents that are part of the local, state and federal investigation into crimes related to efforts to stop the building facility.

  • Here's My Top Growth Stock to Buy Now

    One popular strategy to achieve solid returns in the stock market is to focus solely on companies that exhibit tremendous sales and/or profit growth. In 2021, Crocs posted sales of $2.3 billion, up 67% year over year. While Crocs has gone in and out of favor with consumers throughout its history, the business has been booming in the past few years.

  • Europe turns to Africa in bid to replace Russian natural gas

    A new liquefied natural gas project off Africa's western coast may only be 80% complete, but already the prospect of a new energy supplier has drawn visits from the leaders of Poland and Germany. The initial field near Senegal and Mauritania’s coastlines is expected to contain about 15 trillion cubic feet (425 billion cubic meters) of gas, five times more than what gas-dependent Germany used in all of 2019. “Current world events are demonstrating the vital role that (liquid gas) can play in underpinning the energy security of nations and regions,” he told an energy industry meeting in West Africa last month.

  • Inflation Worse Than Expected in September

    Another month, another alarming inflation report. The Consumer Price Index rose 0.4% on a monthly basis in September and 8.2% relative to a year ago, the Bureau of Labor Statistics announced Thursday, with both numbers coming in higher than expected. A measure of core prices, which leaves out volatile food and fuel components, also surprised analysts, rising 0.6% in September and 6.6% over 12 months — the highest reading in 40 years. The rise in prices was broad-based and occurred despite a fall

  • Twitter Seeks Documents Related to Federal Investigation of Musk

    (Bloomberg) -- Twitter Inc.’s lawyers tried again last week to learn what Elon Musk had told federal authorities who were investigating his attempt to take the social media company private.Most Read from BloombergStocks Surge in Wild Ride After CPI Data Selloff: Markets WrapCore US Inflation Rises to 40-Year High, Securing Big Fed HikeWorld Faces New Threats From Fast-Mutating Omicron VariantsKroger Wants to Merge With Albertsons to Create US Grocery GiantIntel Is Planning Thousands of Job Cuts

  • Boeing monthly deliveries rise as Dreamliner, MAX build momentum

    The Boeing Co. in September delivered 51 commercial jets — hitting the 50-delivery monthly threshold for just the second time since the 737 MAX was grounded in March 2019. Deliveries overall were led by the handover of 36 737 MAX jets, including a batch of 12 added to Southwest Airlines’ (NYSE: LUV) all-Boeing fleet. Spirit AeroSystems Inc. (NYSE: SPR) in Wichita builds the full fuselage and other components on the MAX, helping make the 737 the most important individual aircraft program to the local economy.

  • Is It Smart to Invest During a Bear Market? Here's What Warren Buffett Says

    Bear markets can be intimidating, especially when nobody knows for certain how long this volatility will last. Stock prices have been sinking since the beginning of the year, with the S&P 500 down nearly 25% from its peak. With so much volatility, is it really safe to invest in the stock market right now?

  • McTominay rescues Manchester United from superb, 12-save Uzoho (video)

    Uzoho had one of those memorable European nights, making 12 saves, but Manchester United eventually sealed its knockout round place through McTominay.

  • Biden calls the Supreme Court 'more of an advocacy group' than an 'evenhanded' institution

    Biden has expressed his disapproval of the Supreme Court since June, when it overturned Roe v. Wade.