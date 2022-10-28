Japan’s Kishida Leans on Extra Spending to Ease Price, Poll Woes

Yoshiaki Nohara
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Prime Minister Fumio Kishida ordered an extra budget of 29.1 trillion yen ($199 billion) to fund an economic stimulus package aimed at easing the impact of rising prices on consumers and companies, and boosting growth as he seeks to bolster sliding support for his year-old government.

The overall size of the package will be a 71.6 trillion yen with private contributions and other fiscal measures, Kishida said. Fiscal spending will be 39 trillion yen, but the smaller size of the extra budget suggests part of the package will come from already available funds.

In addition to tackling inflation amplified by the cratering yen, the package will also offer companies more incentives to boost wages and help set up the economy to take advantage of the currency’s weakness by boosting both inbound tourism and exports and bringing factories back to Japan.

“I will do my best to deliver various measures in this comprehensive economic package to the people so that they can feel that we are supporting their lives,” Kishida told reporters on Friday.

The latest stimulus package comes on the same day the Bank of Japan is expected to stick with the rock-bottom interest rates that are contributing to the historic slide in the yen. While the package may boost support for Kishida by showing he is helping families and businesses cope with higher costs, it will again raise questions about the consistency of the country’s fiscal and monetary policy.

The extra spending also highlights Japan’s tendency to repeatedly lean on extra budgets financed at near zero rates even as it struggles to rein in the developed world’s largest public debt load.

The details of the package are expected later in the day with the extra budget to be compiled later. The actual size of the extra budget can change should it include other items not in the stimulus package.

The centerpiece is likely to be aid to reduce energy bills, including a measure to lower household electricity bills by around 20% from next year, according to local media reports. This comes after Kishida extended gasoline subsidies and measures to hold down food prices last month.

By pushing down prices, the extra spending won’t be as potentially inflationary as the tax-cutting measures in former UK Prime Minister Liz Truss’s ill-fated mini-budget.

According to an earlier draft of the plan seen by Bloomberg, the plan also includes measures to promote Kishida’s ideas for a new form of capitalism where the fruits of growth are spread more widely, and improve resilience against disasters and changes in the national security environment.

Public angst over the rising cost of essential items is weighing on Kishida’s approval ratings. The popularity of his government has already plummeted amid widespread anger over ties between the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and a fringe church.

While Kishida doesn’t have to face a general election for more than two years, the lack of public support could make it difficult for him to control his party and push ahead with pledges like increasing defense spending.

--With assistance from Isabel Reynolds.

(Updates with more details and premier’s comments)

