Japan’s Kishida Orders Fresh Economic Package in October

(Bloomberg) -- Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida ordered a fresh economic package in October to help the economy weather the impact of rising prices.

The government will consider an extra budget to fund the measures once they are compiled, the premier said Thursday evening. Kishida also announced the key points of additional price relief measures to be detailed on Friday, saying that gasoline subsidies and price caps for wheat will be maintained.

Low-income households will receive 50,000 yen ($347) handouts and regional governments will get a 600 billion yen boost in grants to cope with inflation, the premier said.

About 3.5 trillion yen in reserves will be allocated later this month for the additional price measures as well as for dealing with the pandemic.

Kishida is trying to appease public angst as support for his administration has waned in polls. Inflation is hitting households, especially families on low incomes, as the prices of daily necessities like food and energy climb while wage growth remains limited.

Energy and fresh food costs have played a major role in boosting Japan’s inflation. Since Japan relies largely on imports for its energy and food needs, the yen’s 20% slide against the dollar to a 24-year low has amplified the effect of already soaring import prices.

