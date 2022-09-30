Japan’s Kishida Orders Stimulus as Analysts Warn of Overspending

Yoshiaki Nohara and Toru Fujioka
·4 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida instructed the government Friday to come up with an economic stimulus package by the end of October to help mitigate the impact of inflation, as economists warned against over-sized spending.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The order from Kishida came during the morning’s cabinet meeting, chief spokesperson Hirokazu Matsuno told reporters Friday. The measures will tackle price rises, encourage pay increases, and speed up Kishida’s drive to transform capitalism in Japan, Matsuno said.

The prime minister already extended existing price-relief measures including gas subsidies and caps on imported wheat prices earlier this month as well as adding cash handouts for low-income households and local government grants.

Matsuno didn’t clarify the size of the measures, leaving unclear how much the government will spend at a time when the economy is showing signs of a resilient recovery. An additional budget to fund the spending will swiftly follow, he added.

“There seems to be talk of spending 30 trillion yen ($207 billion) but I think in reality what’s really needed is just 5 or 6 trillion,” said Shinichiro Kobayashi, chief economist at Mitsubishi UFJ Research & Consulting. “Japan’s economy isn’t teetering on the brink of crisis so what we need now are economic measures to help those who are suffering.”

Read more: Japan’s Economy Shows Signs of Resilience Amid Stimulus Talk

The order comes with financial markets still in shock after the UK government’s mini-budget last week set out a wide range of tax cuts requiring heavy borrowing in an economy suffering from the strongest inflation in decades.

While Japan isn’t expected to shock markets with a massive round of spending, the extra outlays will add to the biggest debt load among developed economies and add to the sense that the country is overly reliant on extra budgets financed at rock-bottom interest rates.

“Talk of making the stimulus package big as if it’s some competition would be an act of extreme irresponsibility,” said economist Atsushi Takeda at Itochu Research Institute. “It would show they are just looking at the chaos in the UK as some kind of fire on the other side of the river, or that they are not watching it at all.”

The central government already put together a 2.7 trillion yen extra budget earlier this year to fund efforts to control the impact of inflation. Late last year, soon after taking Japan’s top job, Kishida also put together a larger-than-expected stimulus package with fiscal support worth 56 trillion yen.

Explaining the need for the latest stimulus, Kishida said Thursday that energy and food price rises are hitting households, and fears of a global recession remain a risk for Japan’s economy.

He said it’s possible electricity prices will increase up to 30% in the spring. He said he was looking to create a new system to mitigate extreme swings in power prices, without elaborating further.

Matsuno said that specific measures will include additional support for families and firms hit by rising prices, and plans to reduce reliance on fossil fuels and chemical fertilizer. Additional incentives will also be considered to help wage increases, he said. Kishida is expected to give a policy speech in parliament on Monday, where he may give more details on his stimulus plans.

The emphasis on inflation in the package shows that the pain of rising costs is now seen as a bigger economic menace than the pandemic. Kishida’s popularity has also plunged in recent weeks, making it critical for the premier and his ruling party to shore up support with economic stimulus.

As Japan fully reopens its border on Oct. 11, Kishida is reportedly targeting an annual 5 trillion yen in spending by foreign visitors, with the feeble yen expected to boost their purchasing power.

Japan’s currency has been weakening against the dollar as the BOJ continues to keep interest rates low while the Federal Reserve tightens policy. The yen’s historic slide has cut into domestic consumers’ spending power by making imports of energy and food more expensive.

The yen has lost around 20% against the dollar this year despite Japan’s first intervention in 24 years to support it last week.

(Updates with more details, comments from Matsuno, economists)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • China’s Largest Tech ETF Sees Audit-Dispute End Boosting Inflows

    (Bloomberg) -- The firm behind the largest exchange-traded fund targeting Chinese tech is bullish on the prospects of a potential audit deal between Beijing and Washington, an agreement it says would prompt investors to flock back to beaten-down shares.Most Read from BloombergApple Ditches iPhone Production Increase After Demand FaltersMacKenzie Scott Files for Divorce From Science Teacher HusbandTrump Refuses to Delay Florida Deposition in Phone-Fraud Case Despite HurricaneTech Weighs on US Sto

  • 'Phenomenon' Niniashvili changing Georgian perceptions in Top 14

    Ever since the end of the 1990s French rugby and the Top 14 has been littered with gnarly, aggressive Georgian forwards making mincemeat of opponents at set-pieces, but one 20-year-old back is helping change the image of the Lelos.

  • Taiwan says U.S.-led 'Chip 4' group discussed supply chain resilience

    The United States convened a preliminary meeting of a working group with East Asian countries to discuss semiconductor supply chain resilience and cooperation, a Taiwan official said on Friday. "We exchanged views at a first preliminary meeting, and hope everyone can discuss how to collaborate in the future on supply chain problems like the ones we recently encountered," Taiwan Economy Minister Wang Mei-hua told reporters in Taipei. The global chip shortage, which over the past two years has wreaked havoc on supply chains and forced automakers to halt production, thrust chip powerhouse Taiwan into the spotlight and made supply chain management a bigger priority for governments around the world.

  • Ex-PG&E execs to pay $117M to settle lawsuit over wildfires

    Former executives and directors of Pacific Gas & Electric have agreed to pay $117 million to settle a lawsuit over devastating 2017 and 2018 California wildfires sparked by the utility's equipment, it was announced Thursday. The settlement was announced by the PG&E Fire Victim Trust, which was established to handle claims filed by more than 80,000 victims of deadly wildfires ignited by PG&E's rickety electrical grid. The complaint was an offshoot of a $13.5 billion settlement that PG&E reached with the wildfire victims while the utility was mired in bankruptcy from January 2019 through June 2020.

  • BOE Ignites Global Rally in Everything From Stocks to Bonds

    (Bloomberg) -- Another shock central bank move, another lockstep market reaction across Wall Street and beyond.Most Read from BloombergApple Ditches iPhone Production Increase After Demand FaltersMacKenzie Scott Files for Divorce From Science Teacher HusbandGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream PipelinesNord Stream Gas Leaks May Be a New Disaster for the ClimateTrump Refuses to Delay Florida Deposition in Phone-Fraud Case Despite HurricaneThis time it was the Bank of England’s drama

  • Bengals top Miami 27-15 after injured Tagovailoa carted off

    Joe Burrow tossed a late 2-yard touchdown pass to Hayden Hurst to seal a 27-15 win for the Cincinnati Bengals over Miami in a Thursday night in a game marred by the horrific sight of Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa being taken off on a stretcher. Tagovailoa was chased down and thrown to the turf by Cincinnati’s Josh Tupou with about six minutes left in the first half.

  • Pound Back Where It Was Before Kwarteng Shock as Traders Rethink

    (Bloomberg) -- The pound’s rally early Friday saw it briefly erase all of the losses it made since Kwasi Kwarteng began his speech last Friday announcing sweeping UK tax cuts. Most Read from BloombergMacKenzie Scott Files for Divorce From Science Teacher HusbandMeta to Cut Headcount for First Time, Slash Budgets Across TeamsStocks Plummet to 22-Month Low as Fed Hawks Circle: Markets WrapTop Apple Executive Is Leaving After Making Crude Remarks in TikTok VideoTrump Refuses to Delay Florida Deposi

  • Ukraine Latest: Biden Condemns Annexation Referendum as ‘Sham’

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden denounced Russian efforts to absorb occupied regions of Ukraine as “a flagrant, flagrant violation of the UN Charter and the basic principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity.” Russia plans to sign treaties Friday to absorb four regions after annexation votes that have been condemned as illegal by the United Nations and other world leaders. Russia’s President Vladimir Putin plans to address legislators on Friday, his spokesman said. Most Read from Bloom

  • Thai court to rule if Prayuth has overstayed PM's term limit

    Thailand’s Constitutional Court is set to rule Friday on whether Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha has exceeded the term limits of his job and must leave office immediately. The senior deputy prime minister in his Cabinet, Prawit Wongsuwon, became acting prime minister, while Prayuth retained his concurrent position of defense minister. Then an army general, Prayuth led a military coup that ousted an elected government in May 2014, and in August that year, he took the post of prime minister in the military government installed after the coup.

  • Facebook Co-Founder’s VC Firm Sees Funding Drought Until 2024

    (Bloomberg) -- B Capital Group, the investment firm run by Facebook co-founder Eduardo Saverin, expects startups to suffer from a fundraising drought until 2024 as turbulence in the financial markets persists.Most Read from BloombergMacKenzie Scott Files for Divorce From Science Teacher HusbandMeta to Cut Headcount for First Time, Slash Budgets Across TeamsStocks Plummet to 22-Month Low as Fed Hawks Circle: Markets WrapTop Apple Executive Is Leaving After Making Crude Remarks in TikTok VideoTrum

  • David Gottesman, a Top Buffett Investor and Friend, Dies at 96

    (Bloomberg) -- David Gottesman, a friend of Warren Buffett for six decades whose early investments in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. made him a billionaire, has died. He was 96.Most Read from BloombergMacKenzie Scott Files for Divorce From Science Teacher HusbandMeta to Cut Headcount for First Time, Slash Budgets Across TeamsStocks Plummet to 22-Month Low as Fed Hawks Circle: Markets WrapTop Apple Executive Is Leaving After Making Crude Remarks in TikTok VideoTrump Refuses to Delay Florida Deposition i

  • Sterling set for best week since 2020 as budget angst abates

    The UK currency rose to a fresh one-week high at $1.1222 early in the Asian session, taking it very close to erasing all of the precipitous losses in the aftermath of the new government's so-called mini budget last Friday. "The recovery in cable is very eye-catching," said Sean Callow, a strategist at Westpac in Sydney. Overnight, the British pound jumped 2.13% as the Bank of England (BoE) conducted a second day of bond buying to stabilise markets, sending gilt yields higher.

  • Judge rejects special master's request on seized documents, handing win to Trump

    Florida federal judge Aileen Cannon on Thursday rejected a request from the special master she appointed to review documents seized from former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate to have Trump's legal team verify that the government's inventory log of seized items is accurate. Judge Cannon's ruling again hands yet another process win to Trump's legal team, which will now no longer face the same deadline to state on the record whether they would dispute any of the items listed on the government's detailed inventory. Trump's legal team earlier this week filed a letter under seal raising their objection to the request from special master Raymond Dearie -- even as Trump repeatedly in public statements and interviews has made baseless suggestions the FBI "planted" documents in order to incriminate him.

  • Trump's legal team says that vendors don't want to work with them for special-master review because 'seasoned IT professionals' can't handle the government's 11,000 files and strict deadlines

    Trump's team said vendors don't have a problem with them, but "seasoned IT professionals" can't get through the documents on the DOJ's timeline.

  • Ginni Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, told the Jan. 6 investigators she still believes the 2020 election was stolen, committee chairman tells CNN

    Her lawyer said Thomas was "happy to cooperate with the Committee to clear up the misconceptions about her activities surrounding the 2020 elections."

  • Trump Picked the Special Master but Now He Has Complaints

    (Bloomberg) -- Donald Trump got the court-ordered review he wanted of documents seized from his Mar-a-Lago home as well as his preferred pick for a so-called special master to carry it out. But less than a month in, the former president has complaints about how that review is taking shape.Most Read from BloombergMacKenzie Scott Files for Divorce From Science Teacher HusbandTrump Refuses to Delay Florida Deposition in Phone-Fraud Case Despite HurricaneApple Ditches iPhone Production Increase Afte

  • Gavin Newsom Gets Put On The Spot About Ex-Wife Kimberly Guilfoyle

    The Democratic California governor was asked about his relationship with Guilfoyle, who's now engaged to Donald Trump Jr.

  • Kremlin decides not to rush annexation of occupied territories of Ukraine

    IRYNA BALACHUK - WEDNESDAY, 28 SEPTEMBER 2022, 19:54 The Kremlin has decided not to rush the official "accession" of the occupied territories of Ukraine to Russia, and to postpone the closing of Russia's borders.

  • Donald Trump is raising money off a "ransacking" in Florida — but it has nothing to do with Hurricane Ian

    Trump is asking his supporters for at least $25 after the FBI raid on his Palm Beach, Florida, estate, while Floridians are bearing the brunt of Hurricane Ian.

  • Bill Clinton's Secretary of Labor blames soaring corporate profits for inflation and says the US government should consider directly controlling prices

    Corporate greed is fueling inflation, says Bill Clinton's former Sec. of Labor. He says antitrust enforcement and price controls should be considered.