Japan’s Kishida Set to Replace Fourth Minister in Two Months

Jon Herskovitz and Ryotaro Nakamaru
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida plans to replace the fourth minister since October from his cabinet, in an effort to reverse falling approval rates as his government seeks to push a record budget through parliament.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Kishida would soon sack Kenya Akiba as minister for reconstruction after the cabinet member has drawn criticism for alleged inappropriate use of political funds, Kyodo News and national public broadcaster NHK said Monday.

Kishida has seen his approval rating fall in several leading polls to its lowest level since he took office in October 2021 as he faces a crucial juncture in his tenure. Eight of the 10 prime ministers in the two decades before him served less than a year and a half, and voters are used to a change at the top when polls indicate they’ve soured on a leader.

Though he need not face another election for more than two years, sagging approval ratings make it more difficult for Kishida to control his party and push policy pledges, including an increase in defense spending through parliament.

Japan Eyes Record Budget as BOJ Shock Pressures Funding Costs

Last week, his government unveiled a record initial budget for the upcoming fiscal year of around ¥114.4 trillion yen ($863 billion), increasing from ¥107.6 trillion in the current year. The plan set to go to parliament early next year includes a hefty increase in defense spending that would likely be funded through tax increases, which could further sour public sentiment of his government, or by adding more to Japan’s massive debt pile.

Kishida has seen his cabinet beset by scandals that have helped push his support rate lower, stoking speculation in local media such as the Sankei newspaper that he could reshuffle his cabinet early in the new year.

Japan Begins Defense Upgrade With 26% Spending Increase for 2023

Former Economy Minister Daishiro Yamagiwa was pressured to resign in October over his links to the Unification Church, which has a list of court rulings against it over its fundraising methods. A series of resignation followed, with Justice Minister Yasuhiro Hanashi stepping down after quipping that he only got noticed when he signed off on executions, and Internal Affairs Minister Minoru Terada being forced to step aside over accusations of political funding irregularities.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • With Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) It Looks Like You'll Get What You Pay For

    With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 19.1x Target Corporation ( NYSE:TGT ) may be sending bearish signals at...

  • Philippine immigration warns against fake order on hunting illegal foreigners in restaurants, bars

    A fabricated document circulating on Facebook, Twitter and private messaging apps claims the Philippine immigration agency has ordered the inspection of entertainment venues in the capital Manila to arrest foreigners staying illegally in the archipelago. The agency said it did not issue such an order and is "not authorised to randomly inspect establishments" without first conducting an investigation. There is no trace of the document number on the Bureau of Immigration's website.The fake immigra

  • El Paso extends emergency declaration as humanitarian border crisis continues

    The mayor said emergency measure is "a band-aid on a broken system" and some council members say President Biden needs to see the crisis in El Paso.

  • Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)?

    Lithia Motors, Inc. ( NYSE:LAD ), is not the largest company out there, but it saw a decent share price growth in the...

  • Kurds, anti-racism groups gather after deadly Paris shooting

    Members of France's Kurdish community and anti-racism activists joined together in mourning and anger on Saturday in Paris after three people were killed at a Kurdish cultural center in an attack that prosecutors say was racially motivated. The shooting in a bustling neighborhood of central Paris also wounded three people, and stirred up concerns about hate crimes against minority groups at a time when far-right voices have gained prominence in France and around Europe in recent years. The suspected attacker was wounded and detained, and transferred Saturday to psychiatric care, the Paris prosecutor's office said.

  • This Single Telescope Might Find Hidden Planets and Alien Spacecraft

    Photo Illustration by Erin O'Flynn/The Daily Beast/Getty Images and Rubin Obs/NSF/AURANASA’s James Webb Space Telescope was a huge boon to space science when it went into orbit on Christmas Day last year. But the $10 billion JWST, for all its amazing capabilities, only sees a small sliver of the sky at a time—and only in a particular spectrum. The infrared spectrum.That’s why scientists are so excited by the next big thing in giant telescopes. The Vera Rubin Observatory, perched atop an 8,900-fo

  • How three Ohio moms helped save a 'dying' girl

    A trio of moms, in their own ways, helped authorities during investigation that led to child endangering conviction in Munchausen by proxy case.

  • Should You Investigate Touchstar plc (LON:TST) At UK£0.85?

    Touchstar plc ( LON:TST ), is not the largest company out there, but it saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10...

  • Indian fintech Money View valued at $900 million in new funding

    Indian fintech Money View said on Monday it has raised $75 million in a new funding round, its second this year, despite the market slump as it looks to scale its core credit business and build more products in the South Asian market. Apis Partners led Money View’s Series E funding round, valuing the Bengaluru-headquartered startup at $900 million, up from $615 million in a $75 million Series D funding round in March.

  • India's NDTV shares rise as founders plan to sell stake to Adani

    BENGALURU (Reuters) -Shares of Indian news broadcaster New Delhi Television Ltd rose over 4% on Monday after founders Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy said they would transfer their 27.26% stake in the company to the Adani Group. After the deal, the Indian conglomerate, led by billionaire Gautam Adani, will control 64.71% of NDTV, while the founders will retain a combined 5%. Investors might take interest in NDTV's stock in hopes of improving financials, said N. Chandramouli, chief executive of TRA Research.

  • China estimates 250 million people caught COVID-19 since end of 'zero-COVID' policy: report

    China abruptly ended its "zero-COVID" policies following nationwide protests, but the lack of proper vaccination levels and hospital preparedness left the country vulnerable.

  • India’s Finance Minister Sitharaman Hospitalized, PTI Says

    (Bloomberg) -- India’s Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi on Monday, Press Trust of India reported, citing unnamed people.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Warns Against Margin Debt on Risk of Market ‘Mass Panic’Russia May Raise Crude Oil Exports if EU Ban Cuts RefiningWorld Economy Is Headed for a Recession in 2023, Researcher SaysBest Nonfiction of 2022: Great Books That Will Make You ThinkUkraine Latest: Putin Says He’s

  • Adani Effect Propels India Stocks Past Most World Markets in ‘22

    (Bloomberg) -- India is set to rank among this year’s best-performing major stock markets globally, overcoming concerns about higher interest rates and an economic slowdown that has mired peers.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Warns Against Margin Debt on Risk of Market ‘Mass Panic’Russia May Raise Crude Oil Exports if EU Ban Cuts RefiningWorld Economy Is Headed for a Recession in 2023, Researcher SaysBest Nonfiction of 2022: Great Books That Will Make You ThinkUkraine Latest: Putin Says He’s R

  • Some Ukrainians move up Christmas to part ways with Russia

    Ukrainians usually celebrate Christmas on Jan. 7, as do the Russians. Yes, this has to do with the war, and yes, they have the blessing of their local church. The idea of commemorating the birth of Jesus in December was considered radical in Ukraine until recently, but Russia's invasion changed many hearts and minds.

  • More Covid in China: Economic Turmoil Abounds

    Much of the economic hit in China is being felt in the services sector, with activity well below 2019 levels.

  • South Korea accuses North of drone incursion

    The "unmanned aerial vehicles" violated South Korean airspace, say the country's joint chiefs of staff.

  • 20 jaw-dropping images from NASA's powerful new James Webb Space Telescope

    Images from NASA's impressive James Webb Space Telescope are changing the way we see the universe — and this is just year one.

  • Nepal's new govt seeks to balance its ties with India, China in growth pursuit

    Nepal's new government, led by a former Maoist rebel commander, will try to balance ties with its immediate neighbours China and India for the economic growth of one of the world's poorest countries, officials of the ruling coalition told Reuters. Pushpa Kamal Dahal, who still goes by his nom de guerre Prachanda, surprisingly became prime minister on Sunday after leaving his previous coalition and with the support of the opposition Communist Unified Marxist-Leninist (UML) party and five other smaller groups. UML's leader and Nepal's former prime minister, Khadga Prasad Sharma Oli, is believed to be pro-China.

  • Stocks Rise, Currencies Mixed in Cautious Trading: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks made small advances while currencies were mixed in Asia on Monday amid cautious trading and reduced liquidity with many markets closed for holidays.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Warns Against Margin Debt on Risk of Market ‘Mass Panic’Russia May Raise Crude Oil Exports if EU Ban Cuts RefiningWorld Economy Is Headed for a Recession in 2023, Researcher SaysBest Nonfiction of 2022: Great Books That Will Make You ThinkUkraine Latest: Putin Says He’s Ready to Talk, Blames Oth

  • Investors just pulled a record $42 billion from stocks in one week in an attempt to cut their tax bill after grim 2022 losses, BofA says

    Investors can use tax-loss harvesting to offset capital gains and lessen the amount they owe to the IRS.