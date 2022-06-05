Japan’s Kishida Set to Stay on Kuroda Path, Party Official Says

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Yuko Takeo and Emi Urabe
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Fumio Kishida
    100th~101st Prime Minister of Japan
  • Haruhiko Kuroda
    Japanese banker
  • Shinzo Abe
    Shinzo Abe
    90th・96th〜98th Prime Minister of Japan

(Bloomberg) -- Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is likely to want the Bank of Japan to stick with its current policy direction even after a change of governor, according to a senior ruling party member.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Shouji Nishida, head of a pro-spending group in the party with ties to former premier Shinzo Abe, pointed to the fiscal policy plan published last week as proof that Kishida is more committed than previously thought to the BOJ’s inflation target.

The policy draft released by the finance ministry reiterated the goal of achieving 2% inflation, as pursued by the central bank under Governor Haruhiko Kuroda. But this time it added the words “sustainably and stably” in reference to how the goal established in 2013 by Abe’s government should be met.

“What that means is the policy cooperation with the BOJ established under Abenomics must be continued,” Nishida said in an interview last week. “It means the next BOJ governor must stay on Kuroda’s path.”

Nishida’s comments come amid strong interest over who will succeed Kuroda when he steps down next spring. Economists and investors want to know whether Kishida will look to reposition the BOJ away from the ultra-low interest rate stance that has helped push the yen down to two-decade lows as other central banks hike rates to curb inflation.

The change of wording also suggests Nishida’s group could be gaining traction as a voice within the Liberal Democratic Party.

Kishida’s New Capitalism plans and his talk of increasing the defense budget suggest the government may be embarking on more spending. To fund different projects, Japan will need more debt issuance, and will benefit from rates staying low.

“The economy hasn’t completely recovered yet,” said Nishida, who is also known as an advocate of modern monetary theory. “If monetary policy changes here and rates rise, or easing is pared back, the economy will certainly collapse.”

Looser wording in the fiscal draft over the balancing of the government’s budget also hints at the possibility of more spending even after an extra budget was passed last week. While the government said it’ll continue with its existing goal of seeking fiscal health, it removed a direct reference to balancing the nation’s books by the end of fiscal 2025.

Read More: Japan Tweaks Budget Goal Wording to Gain More Fiscal Flexibility

Dropping the calendar-based goal is a clear sign of change, Nishida said. “Politics in Japan is now veering toward more aggressive fiscal policy.”

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Airline EasyJet cancels around 80 flights

    The European airline, in its statement on Sunday, said it was working to help customers rebook flights and find hotels. Flight-tracking website FlightAware https://flightaware.com/live/cancelled showed EasyJet canceled 98, or 5%, of its flights. Earlier in May, Easyjet had canceled over 200 flights due to airport delays and other restrictions impacting travel during school holidays.

  • Yellen Denies Urging Smaller Biden Relief Plan in Early 2021

    (Bloomberg) -- Janet Yellen denied advocating for a smaller American Rescue Plan than the $1.9 trillion package proposed by the Biden administration and passed by Congress in early 2021, after an advance copy of a book about the Treasury secretary showed she initially urged scaling it back by a third.Most Read from Bloomberg‘No Longer Sure Bets’: Tech Giants Are Dropping Bad News DailyRussia Hits Kyiv With Missiles; Putin Warns West on ArmsOil Sands Crude Prices Nosedive as Russian Bans Upend Ma

  • Ukraine Latest: Zelenskiy Visits Frontline Troops in the South

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from Bloomberg‘No Longer Sure Bets’: Tech Giants Are Dropping Bad News DailyRussia Hits Kyiv With Missiles; Putin Warns West on ArmsOil Sands Crude Prices Nosedive as Russian Bans Upend MarketUS May Allow More Iran Oil to Flow Even Without Deal, Says VitolUS Recession Is Avoidable If Fed Can ‘Thread the Needle’Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy visited troops in the southern region of Zaporizhzhia, about 60% of which is occupied by the Russian army and where fightin

  • UK says it will work with aviation industry to solve travel chaos

    British transport minister Grant Shapps said on Sunday the government would work hard with the aviation industry to avoid a repeat of the chaos at airports last week as passengers faced lengthy delays and cancellations of hundreds of flights. Airports across Europe have struggled to cope with a post-pandemic rebound in demand, but British airports have been particularly hit by major disruption over the past week. Shapps, who said earlier this week airlines should stop selling tickets for flights they could not staff, said the industry had to sort out the problem.

  • U.S. mulls lifting some China tariffs to fight inflation

    U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said on Sunday that President Joe Biden has asked his team to look at the option of lifting some tariffs on China that were put into place by former President Donald Trump, to combat the current high inflation.

  • Yellen Wanted Biden Relief Plan Scaled Back, Biography Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Janet Yellen, worried by the specter of inflation, initially urged Biden administration officials to scale back the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan by a third, according to an advance copy of a biography on the Treasury secretary.Most Read from Bloomberg‘No Longer Sure Bets’: Tech Giants Are Dropping Bad News DailyRussia Hits Kyiv With Missiles; Putin Warns West on ArmsOil Sands Crude Prices Nosedive as Russian Bans Upend MarketUS May Allow More Iran Oil to Flow Even Without De

  • Germany faces 5 billion euros a year hit from Russian gas sanctions -newspaper

    Russia's sanctions against Gazprom Germania and its subsidiaries could cost German taxpayers and gas users an extra 5 billion euros ($5.4 billion) a year to pay for replacement gas, the Welt am Sonntag weekly reported, citing industry representatives. In May, Russia decided to stop supplying Gazprom Germania, which had been the German subsidiary of Gazprom, after Berlin put the company under trustee management due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The economy ministry estimates an extra 10 million cubic meters per day are required, said a ministry spokesperson, confirming a number cited by the newspaper.

  • Russia's Rusal launches legal action against Rio Tinto over alumina refinery-report

    Russian aluminium producer Rusal has launched legal action against Rio Tinto seeking to restore access to its 20% share of the alumina produced at a jointly-owned refiner in Queensland, Australian media reported on Sunday. Rusal alleged Rio had no right to take full control of Queensland Alumina Ltd (QAL) following Australia's sanctions on Russia over its actions in Ukraine, The Australian newspaper said in a report citing filings in the Australian Federal Court.

  • Schiff says Biden should not meet Saudi’s Crown Prince this summer: ‘He should be shunned’

    Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) on Sunday said President Biden should not move forward with a plan to meet with Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman this summer, saying the royal leader “should be shunned” for his role in the 2018 killing of a Washington Post journalist and other human rights violations. Schiff told CBS’…

  • Stocks Face Rates Pressure After Jobs; Oil Gains: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks are poised to start the week under pressure after a robust US jobs report left the door open for the Federal Reserve to maintain an assertive stance on inflation. Oil rose.Most Read from Bloomberg‘No Longer Sure Bets’: Tech Giants Are Dropping Bad News DailyRussia Hits Kyiv With Missiles; Putin Warns West on ArmsOil Sands Crude Prices Nosedive as Russian Bans Upend MarketUS May Allow More Iran Oil to Flow Even Without Deal, Says VitolUS Recession Is Avoidable If Fed Can ‘Th

  • Japan considers resuming tourism discount as COVID eases -Nikkei

    Japan's government is considering resuming a national travel discount campaign as soon as late this month to help the tourism industry recover from a COVID-19 slump, the Nikkei newspaper said on Saturday. A revived "Go To Travel" campaign would likely serve as a core measure to stimulate consumer demand, the business daily reported, without citing sources. Japan is set to ease border controls to let foreign tourists in from July 10 as coronavirus infections ease.

  • UK's Sainsbury's faces investor vote on workers pay amid cost of living crisis

    Shareholders in Sainsbury's will get to vote on a resolution at next month's annual meeting calling for Britain's second biggest supermarket group to commit to paying the so-called real living wage to all its workers by July 2023. Responsible investment group ShareAction, which co-ordinated the filing of the resolution in March by an investor coalition that includes Legal & General and Nest, said on Monday negotiations with Sainsbury's had reached an impasse and the resolution would definitely go to a vote at the July 7 meeting. ShareAction said the first living wage shareholder resolution to be filed at a British company "will be a litmus test for investors' Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) commitments to protect workers amid a spiralling cost of living crisis."

  • US May Allow More Iran Oil to Flow Even Without Deal, Says Vitol

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from Bloomberg‘No Longer Sure Bets’: Tech Giants Are Dropping Bad News DailyRussia Hits Kyiv With Missiles; Putin Warns West on ArmsOil Sands Crude Prices Nosedive as Russian Bans Upend MarketUS May Allow More Iran Oil to Flow Even Without Deal, Says VitolUS Recession Is Avoidable If Fed Can ‘Thread the Needle’The US may allow more sanctioned Iranian oil onto global markets even without a revival of the 2015 nuclear accord, according to the biggest independent crude trad

  • 60-40 investors 'punched in the gut' so far in 2022, but strategist sees hope

    The 60-40 stock-bond portfolio has been a bedrock of traditional investing, but it's also been a loser thus far in 2022.

  • The 'too hot' jobs market has gotten a little more 'just right'

    In recent weeks, we’ve watched evidence accumulate suggesting that the economic narrative is shifting toward one in which growth cools from very hot levels — but not by so much that the economy spirals into a recession.

  • Inflation, Fed blackout, CEO doom and gloom: What to know this week

    Inflation takes centerstage in the week ahead, with May’s CPI print in focus. Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve enters a blackout period before its next policy-setting meeting later this month.

  • Strike on the Sviatohirsk Lavra: Zelenskyy awaits the reaction of the UN and UNESCO

    VALENTYNA ROMANENKO - SATURDAY, 4 JUNE 2022, 17:32 President Volodymyr Zelenskyy calls on the United Nations and UNESCO to expel Russia from these organisations as a terrorist state that is destroying historical monuments and social infrastructure in Ukraine.

  • Ukraine might have to enter Russia when recapturing Donbas, says advisor to interior minister

    Ukraine might have to enter Russian territory in order to recapture the entire territory of the Donbas, parts of which have been occupied by Russian since 2014, a Ukrainian government adviser has said.

  • French arms firm busts sanctions to help Russia build weapons

    This story began with the fact that in April, volunteers noticed the products of the French manufacturer Thales in Russian military equipment – the T72B3 tank and the BMD-4 "Bakhcha" infantry fighting vehicle. Both combat vehicles used foreign thermal imaging sighting systems.

  • Putin says Russian anti-aircraft forces 'cracking' enemy weapons 'like nuts'

    RIA news agency, which first cited the comments, quoted Putin as responding to a question about U.S.-supplied arms by saying, Russia was coping easily and had already destroyed the weapons by the dozen. But the clip of an an interview to be aired on Sunday made clear that Putin had in fact been responding to a different question, which was not shown. Although the exact kind of weapon was not clear, Russia says it has destroyed both aircraft and missiles fielded by Ukraine.