Japan to provide large-scale equipment to ensure stable power to more than 6 million Ukrainians

Japan will provide equipment ensuring stable power supply for more than 6 million Ukrainians

Japan plans to hand over seven high-voltage transformers and five gas turbines to Ukraine, said Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa in a meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart, Herman Halushchenko, Ukraine’s Energy Ministry announced on Jan. 7.

The equipment will ensure uninterrupted energy supply for more than six million Ukrainians in areas affected by targeted Russian strikes on energy infrastructure facilities.

"Ukrainians continue to fight for their nation, their families and their bright future, despite all the unjustified attempts to stop this,” said Kamikawa. “The Japanese people and its government highly appreciate the nation’s resilience and is willing to be a reliable partner of Ukraine in these dark times.”

The transformers were procured using financing allocated by EBRD funds. Japan and the United Nations Development Program of Ukraine (UNDP) will make this large-sized power equipment delivery possible.

Ukraine will receive the gas turbines purchased by Japan through the UNDP and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), the Energy Ministry said.

"The provision of two additional autotransformers through UNDP for the efficient and stable power supply is to be announced in the nearest future," said Kamikawa.

1,200 generators and 1,000 power units, as well as 500 generators, and six mobile power supply vehicles have already been provided to government institutions and emergency rescue services of Ukraine through JICA, the Energy Ministry said.

Kamikawa arrived in Ukraine on Jan. 7 to hold a series of meetings, including Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba. She has already met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

She also visited Bucha and Irpin.

Japan will allocate $37 million to the NATO trust fund for drone detection systems in Ukraine, Kamikawa announced at a press conference.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine