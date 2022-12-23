Japan lawmaker says TSMC is considering second plant in Japan

FILE PHOTO: A logo of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) is seen at its headquarters in Hsinchu
·2 min read

TOKYO (Reuters) - A senior Japanese lawmaker said on Friday that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, the world's largest contract chip maker, is considering building a second plant in Japan in addition to an $8.6 billion dollar facility now under construction.

Yoshihiro Seki, secretary general of a ruling party lawmakers' group on chip industry strategy, also urged that Japan's government, which has pledged to provide up to 476 billion yen ($3.6 billion) in subsidies for the first TSMC plant, provide a favourable environment for investment.

"I believe TSMC is looking into further investments in Japan. We need to create an environment that would make them think they want to do advanced projects with us," Seki told Reuters in an interview.

TSMC said in an emailed statement that it did not rule out any possibility for Japan but there were no concrete plans at the moment.

The Taiwanese company is building a chip plant in southern Japan, with Sony Group Corp and auto parts maker Denso Corp each taking a minority stake. Production is due to start in late 2024.

TSMC is also investing $40 billion in a U.S. chipmaking plant in Arizona, and according to the Financial Times is in advanced talks with suppliers about possibly setting up its first European plant, as it diversifies its production base and addresses global demand for semiconductors.

Seki's group within Japan's Liberal Democratic Party is advocating for Japan to strengthen its semiconductor industry, which has fallen to less than a 10% share of the global market by revenue from more than half in the late 1980s.

"Technological innovation is fierce in the semiconductor industry," Seki said.

"We cannot be successful unless the public and private sectors act as one unified body."

In a policy speech in October, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida positioned semiconductors as pivotal to Japan's economic security and pledged to funnel public and private investments into the industry.

($1 = 132.6700 yen)

(Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka, Mayu Sakoda; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Edmund Klamann)

Recommended Stories

  • Fortune’s Success team share their New Year’s resolutions for 2023

    From saving for a house to writing a book to breaking up with Chipotle, the editors and reporters of Success are ready for 2023.

  • Japan Begins Defense Upgrade With 26% Spending Increase for 2023

    (Bloomberg) -- Japan will hike its defense spending by more than a quarter in 2023 to ¥6.82 trillion ($51.4 billion) as it begins a five-year program to toughen its security posture amid rising threats from China, North Korea and Russia.Most Read from BloombergChina Is Likely Seeing 1 Million Covid Cases, 5,000 Deaths a DayDonald Trump’s Taxes Reveal Big Losses: What We Learned So Far, in ChartsBankman-Fried Released on $250 Million Bond in FTX CaseChina to Cut Quarantine for Overseas Travelers

  • French FA make official complaint over Emiliano Martinez's continued taunting of Kylian Mbappe

    The French FA have made an official complaint over Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez's continued taunting of Kylian Mbappe.

  • Chinese Startup’s $140,000 Car Can Fly Over Traffic Jams

    (Bloomberg) -- The crowd of hundreds roared in Mandarin as the gull-winged two-seater aircraft rose and hovered roughly 30 meters (100 feet) above their heads, before smoothly lowering back down to earth. “Make us Chinese proud in Dubai!” several of the more enthusiastic shouted in unison.Most Read from BloombergChina Is Likely Seeing 1 Million Covid Cases, 5,000 Deaths a DayDonald Trump’s Taxes Reveal Big Losses: What We Learned So Far, in ChartsBankman-Fried Released on $250 Million Bond in FT

  • Wendy's, Taco Bell Customers Might Be Shocked to Learn This

    Customers at fast-food chains like Wendy's and Taco Bell are both literally and metaphorically swallowing the prices.

  • U.S. new vehicle sales to fall in December as high prices deter buyers - report

    “Elevated pricing, coupled with repeated interest rate increases, continue to inflate monthly loan payments," said Thomas King, president of the data and analytics division at J.D. Power. The average monthly payment for a new vehicle loan in December was $718, up $47 from a year ago, per the report. Retail sales of new vehicles this month are expected to touch over 1.04 million units, down 2.8% from last year.

  • Leaked internal documents show Amazon will likely continue to slow growth next year amidst cost-cutting and anticipation of a severe economic downturn

    The company is pursing higher profit margins by cutting costs and slowing growth as it faces an uncertain economic future.

  • Tesla reportedly plans more layoffs as the company’s stock tanks

    Tesla is reportedly planning layoffs for the first quarter of 2023. Despite delivering record numbers of EVs, the company's stock has cratered this year amid an economic downturn and CEO Elon Musk turning his attention to Twitter.

  • Ford and Tesla Investors Get Cold Water in the Face. Affordability Is a Problem.

    CarMax's dreadful quarterly report isn't good news for automotive investors. The mix of inflation and interest rates have used-car prices too high for many buyers.

  • Germany’s Pivot to Piped Kazakh Oil Looks Like a Pipe Dream

    (Bloomberg) -- Germany is days from halting piped oil imports from Russia, creating pressure to find alternatives.Most Read from BloombergI’ve Seen Trump’s Tax Returns and Now You Can, TooMusk Will Resign as Twitter CEO and Focus on EngineeringMusk Lashes Out at Unhappy Investor as Tesla Shares RetreatPrivate Jet Costs, Sketchy Deductions Among Red Flags in Trump TaxesMessi Evacuated by Helicopter After Crowds Swarm World Cup WinnersThe nation’s economy ministry in Berlin confirmed on Tuesday th

  • 4 Gas Distribution Stocks to Watch in a Challenging Industry

    The near-term prospects of the Zacks Gas Distribution industry look challenging. Yet, systematic investment to strengthen infrastructure and efficiently supply natural gas to customers should drive the performance of SRE, ATO NJR and NWN.

  • Tesla sends Shanghai boss and aides to jumpstart US output

    Tesla Inc's China chief Tom Zhu and a team of his reports has been brought in to troubleshoot production issues in the United States, fueling talk among colleagues he is being groomed for a bigger role at a time when Chief Executive Elon Musk has been distracted by Twitter. Tom Zhu, who heads Tesla's Asia operations, has been traveling with a team including Shanghai gigafactory manager, Song Gang, to Tesla's plants in California and Texas, and was there as recently as last week, according to two people with knowledge of the matter. Tesla did not respond to written requests for comment from Reuters sent to its Shanghai and global media relations accounts.

  • 2 Manufacturing Stocks with Strong Growth Potential in 2023

    The manufacturing industry is expected to grow even if there's a recession next year, and some segments within it are expected to grow strongly.

  • Russia Says It May Cut Daily Oil Output by 700,000 Barrels

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia may reduce its oil output by 500,000-700,000 barrels a day in early 2023 in response to the Group of Seven’s price cap on the nation’s crude exports, according to Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak.Most Read from BloombergChina Is Likely Seeing 1 Million Covid Cases, 5,000 Deaths a DayDonald Trump’s Taxes Reveal Big Losses: What We Learned So Far, in ChartsBankman-Fried Released on $250 Million Bond in FTX CaseChina to Cut Quarantine for Overseas Travelers From Next Mont

  • Europe’s Last Bitcoin Mining Refuge Is No Longer Viable

    Miners moved to northern Norway and Sweden to avoid high energy costs. Now, power prices are surging there, too.

  • I Set Out To Uncover Why My Energy Bill Was So High. Here’s What I Found

    The U.S. might want to transition to renewables, but it is still chained to oil and natural gas.

  • Oil and energy prices are moving in opposite directions, what’s going on?

    Crude oil prices are moving in the opposite direction of energy stocks over the last three months amid unique economic pressures

  • Why Chip Stocks Taiwan Semi, Qualcomm, NXP, and Marvell All Fell Today

    Chip stocks were falling across the board today after Micron (NASDAQ: MU) said it would lay off 10% of its staff and offered weak guidance for its fiscal second quarter. The update was the latest data point out of the semiconductor sector to show prices falling as demand pulls back after a boom during the pandemic. Unsurprisingly, the news weighed on several of Micron's peers, as the semiconductor industry tends to be cyclical and companies are subject to the same market forces.

  • CarMax’s Woes Renew Concerns About Shaky Used-Vehicle Market

    (Bloomberg) -- CarMax Inc. stumbled through another difficult quarter, dragging down stocks across the automotive industry and deepening concerns over the unsteady US used-car market.Most Read from BloombergChina Is Likely Seeing 1 Million Covid Cases, 5,000 Deaths a DayDonald Trump’s Taxes Reveal Big Losses: What We Learned So Far, in ChartsBankman-Fried Released on $250 Million Bond in FTX CaseChina to Cut Quarantine for Overseas Travelers From Next MonthUS Stocks Snap Two Days of Gains; Dolla

  • Petrobras Heads for Two-Month Business Plan Review Under Lula

    (Bloomberg) -- Petrobras’s new management should carry out a two-month review of the oil giant’s business plan to bring it more into line with Brazilian President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva’s wider policy goals, according recommendations from Lula’s transition team. Most Read from BloombergI’ve Seen Trump’s Tax Returns and Now You Can, TooDonald Trump’s Taxes Reveal Big Losses: What We Learned So Far, in ChartsChina Is Likely Seeing 1 Million Covid Cases, 5,000 Deaths a DayMusk Lashes Out a