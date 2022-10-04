Japan LDP Aims to Aid Sickly Firms as Covid-Era Free Credit Ends

Isabel Reynolds, Yuki Hagiwara and Emi Urabe
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party is looking to provide new support for heavily indebted firms amid fears that some of them may go bust after a Covid-related credit program ends, a senior party official said.

Most Read from Bloomberg

“The public and private sectors need to cooperate quickly to provide aid,” said Satsuki Katayama, head of the LDP’s Research Commission on the Finance and Banking Systems in an interview last month.

The LDP will draw up new support proposals for firms at risk of default, and aims to have them reflected in the government’s economic package that will be put together by the end of the month, Katayama said.

The new measures would follow on from a pandemic program of loans launched in March 2020 that deferred the paying of interest for up to three years and principal repayments for up to five years. Applications for that program ended in September.

Renewed support for firms that are effectively insolvent on paper is likely to fuel concern that the government is overdoing its efforts to keep inefficient businesses in operation, a factor that can contribute to lower growth over the longer term.

“We’re not planning some kind of uncontrolled attempt to keep zombie firms alive, but we need this type of effort to maintain the regions,” Katayama said.

Core local businesses and transportation providers are among the firms still suffering from the impact of Covid and in need of support, she added.

A possible solution might be for a public-private fund focused on regional revitalization to help deal with the economic effects of the pandemic, she said. The Regional Economy Vitalization Corporation of Japan could buy up the debt of struggling companies and reduce the burden of repayments, Katayama said. Private-sector institutions might then be encouraged to offer new financing.

This kind of public-private cooperation was used to support the recovery from the massive earthquake, tsunami and nuclear disaster in northeastern Japan in 2011, Katayama added.

While other countries including the US and UK have provided financing for SMEs hit by the virus, the scale of Japan’s aid has been enormous. The interest-deferred loan program to Covid-hit companies still has outstanding debt of 18.2 trillion yen ($126 billion) loaned by the government and 23 trillion yen lent by the private sector, according to the economy and industry ministry.

The Bank of Japan is now phasing out its Covid-era funding programs for struggling firms, some of which overlap with the government’s various loan programs. The BOJ’s extra loans during the pandemic peaked at just over 100 trillion yen in March, enough to pay off the debts left behind by every company that went out of business in the last two decades owing at least 10 million yen, according to Tokyo Shoko Research Ltd. figures.

With the unprecedented support from the government and BOJ, bankruptcies fell in 2021 to their lowest level since 1964 despite the global health crisis, according to Tokyo Shoko Research. Still, the number of companies that can’t cover their debt servicing costs from current profits for an extended period -- one definition of a “zombie firm” -- remains relatively large.

According to an estimate by Teikoku Databank, more than 10% of Japan’s companies fell into this category in 2020. Among these 165,000 firms, about 80% had borrowed money under special Covid terms, and 15.5% were concerned about repaying their debts.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • There's More Risk to the Downside for Block

    A sell-side firm cut their price target on financial services company Block Tuesday to $95 from $155 but remained positive on the company's Cash App. Let's check out the charts of SQ to see if there is any technical reason to be positive on the shares.

  • S.Korea's Naver buys U.S. Poshmark in $1.2 billion deal, invites skepticsm

    SEOUL (Reuters) -South Korean e-commerce company Naver Corp announced a $1.2 billion purchase of U.S. fashion resale platform Poshmark Inc but investors questioned the timing of its biggest acquisition amid a slowing economy and sent its shares tumbling. Naver, which is also South Korea's top search engine, will pay $17.90 cash for each Poshmark share and acquire all of its outstanding stock in a foray into the U.S. e-commerce market. Poshmark is the largest fashion consumer-to-consumer platform in North America, with 80 million registered users led by Millennial and Gen Z active users, Naver executives said in a conference call on Tuesday.

  • Wall Street still hates cash more than stocks even as the 'TINA' trade collapses and bond yields soar, Bank of America says

    "From a risk/reward perspective, cash's profile has markedly improved relative to equities," BofA's Savita Subramanian said.

  • Are Netflix Investors Facing a Streaming Apocalypse?

    Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) could be staring down a subscriber collapse. A consumer survey indicates that 25% of the streaming giant's members may be planning to dump their subscription this year, and if they actually follow through, it would be disastrous for the business. Although the streaming service suffered back-to-back periods of subscriber losses in the first two quarters of the year -- and its first decline in more than a decade -- the streamer also promised it will rebound in the third quarter and regain virtually all those who fled.

  • Gazprom Deal Lets Hungary Delay Gas Payments of $1.9 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- Hungary, one of the most reliant European countries on Russian energy, will get a deferral of about 1.9 billion euros ($1.9 billion) on gas payments to Gazprom PJSC during the heating season, according to a person with knowledge of the issue.Most Read from BloombergMusk Revives $44 Billion Twitter Bid, Aiming to Avoid TrialLoretta Lynn, Coal Miner's Daughter And Country Queen, DiesElon Musk Sets Off Uproar in Ukraine by Tweeting His ‘Peace’ PlanBiden, Kishida Condemn North Korean

  • What are the pros and cons of a strong dollar? A Johns Hopkins economist explains

    It's unlikely the growing strength of the dollar will change in the next few months, Jonathan Wright says.

  • 2024 Maserati GranTurismo Folgore revealed

    The GranTurismo Folgore has an electric drivetrain. "We're going to let buyers decide [whether they prefer the V6 or the EV]; we can scale production up or down depending on demand. We don't want to influence our customers' choice," explained William Peffer, the head of Maserati's North American division. Bravo, Maserati. Power for the Folgore (which means "lightning" in Italian) comes from three electric motors: one spins the front wheels and the remaining two are each assigned to one of the rear wheels. The system's total output checks in at 900 kilowatts (about 1,207 horsepower), but the motors don't peak at the same time so the maximum output that reaches the wheels is about 751 horsepower and 996 pound-feet of torque. That's enough to send the electric GranTurismo from 0-62 mph in 2.7 seconds and on to a top speed of approximately 198 mph.

  • Investing in Australian United Investment (ASX:AUI) five years ago would have delivered you a 39% gain

    Generally speaking the aim of active stock picking is to find companies that provide returns that are superior to the...

  • Electoral bonds: India's rocky road to transparency in political financing

    India's top court is set to resume hearing a challenge to the controversial electoral bonds.

  • NFL Power Rankings Week 5: Where Bears stand after loss vs. Giants

    The NFL has a few great teams and a whole lot of "meh." Josh Schrock tries to parse through the parity in his latest NFL power rankings.

  • Hundreds of elections deniers running for office nationwide in 2022 pose 'major threat' to U.S. democracy

    More than 300 candidates who've denied the last presidential election results are running in 2022, including in seven critical battleground states.

  • Family, friends remember man who died after falling from escalator at Acrisure Stadium

    Police said Dalton Keane, 27, fell from an escalator at Acrisure Stadium on Oct. 2 following the Steeler game, later dying at a hospital. As for what exactly happened, the Steelers said they won’t be releasing any more details until its internal investigation is complete.

  • Steve Bannon Gets November 2023 Trial Date in New York Fraud Case

    (Bloomberg) -- Former Trump White House strategist Steve Bannon was given a November 2023 trial date on charges he defrauded contributors to a privately funded US-Mexico border wall out of more than $15 million. Most Read from BloombergMusk Revives $44 Billion Twitter Bid, Aiming to Avoid TrialLoretta Lynn, Coal Miner's Daughter And Country Queen, DiesElon Musk Sets Off Uproar in Ukraine by Tweeting His ‘Peace’ PlanBiden, Kishida Condemn North Korean Missile Launch Over JapanStock Shorts Fold in

  • Barrick Gold (GOLD) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

    Barrick Gold (GOLD) closed at $16.05 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.82% move from the prior day.

  • Juul Moves to Enter Financing Talks for Potential Bankruptcy

    (Bloomberg) -- Juul Labs Inc. is beginning talks regarding funding for a potential Chapter 11 bankruptcy, according to people with knowledge of the preparations. Most Read from BloombergMusk Revives $44 Billion Twitter Bid, Aiming to Avoid TrialLoretta Lynn, Coal Miner's Daughter And Country Queen, DiesElon Musk Sets Off Uproar in Ukraine by Tweeting His ‘Peace’ PlanBiden, Kishida Condemn North Korean Missile Launch Over JapanStock Shorts Fold in Best Two-Day Rally Since 2020: Markets WrapThe e-

  • Sorry, This Bear Market Is Probably Only Two-Thirds Over

    Here's why, even after two days of rallies, I am not moved to declare that the bear market is finished.

  • NFL Power Rankings Week 5: Parity emerges as dominant theme

    The NFL has a few great teams and a whole lot of "meh." Josh Schrock tries to parse through the parity in his latest NFL power rankings.

  • Rivian stock rises amid jump in EV production figures

    Yahoo Finance Live checks out EV developer Rivian's stock following reports of boosted production numbers.

  • Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) plays on immigration fears during Hurricane Ian press briefing.

    Hurricane Ian was a Category 4 hurricane that hit Florida’s west coast last week, destroying multiple counties and causing immense damage. Over 100 people have been reported to have been killed by the hurricane with search-and-rescue teams still underway.

  • Fortescue Doubles Green Hydrogen Spending as Europe Push Expands

    (Bloomberg) -- Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. more than doubled planned capital expenditure for its green energy arm as it added a new project in Germany, bolstering a push to deliver cleaner fuels to Europe.Most Read from BloombergMusk Revives $44 Billion Twitter Bid, Aiming to Avoid TrialLoretta Lynn, Coal Miner's Daughter And Country Queen, DiesElon Musk Sets Off Uproar in Ukraine by Tweeting His ‘Peace’ PlanBiden, Kishida Condemn North Korean Missile Launch Over JapanStock Shorts Fold in Best T