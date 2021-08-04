Japan to limit hospital care as COVID-19 cases hit new high

FILE - In this Aug. 2, 2021, file photo, a visitor receives a shot of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at the Tokyo Vaccination Center at Aoyama Gakuin University in Tokyo. In a new government policy that was debated in parliament on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, coronavirus patients with moderate symptoms will isolate at home instead of in hospitals, as new cases surge in Tokyo to record levels during the Olympic Games. (Stanislav Kogiku/Pool Photo via AP)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
MARI YAMAGUCHI
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s government is introducing a contentious new policy in which coronavirus patients with moderate symptoms will isolate at home instead of in hospitals, as new cases surge in Tokyo to record levels during the Olympic Games.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga’s plan, which aims to save hospital beds almost exclusively for those with serious symptoms or at risk of developing them, is a major policy shift as new cases in the capital have more than tripled since the Olympics began on July 23.

Tokyo reported 4,166 new cases on Wednesday, an all-time high since the pandemic began early last year.

The new policy, introduced this week, was debated in parliament on Wednesday. Opposition as well as some governing party lawmakers and experts charged that the lives of people isolating at home without adequate care would be at risk.

Suga, who has been criticized for insisting on hosting the Olympics despite public virus fears, says there is no evidence linking the upsurge in cases to the Games.

Infections, propelled by the more contagious delta variant, could accelerate to 10,000 a day by mid-August, some experts say. They called for a current state of emergency in Tokyo and four other areas to be expanded nationwide. The emergency measures, which focus on alcohol bans and shorter hours for eateries, are increasingly ignored by the public, which has tired of restrictions.

“The pandemic has now entered a new phase,” Health Minister Norihisa Tamura said in parliament. “Hospital capacity is limited."

He defended the home isolation policy as necessary to prevent a medical collapse similar to what happened in April in Osaka, when thousands of people became sicker and some died at home while waiting for hospital beds.

Tamura, cautioning against a repeat of that situation, urged people to avoid all non-essential outings to slow infections.

In Tokyo, more than 14,000 patients with mild symptoms are currently isolating at home — more than a 10-fold increase from a month ago — and about 8,400 others are waiting for beds in hospitals or special hotels.

Opposition lawmakers criticized Suga for not increasing hospital capacity sufficiently despite warnings about the fast-spreading delta variant. Coronavirus treatment in Japan is limited to public and university hospitals that have adequate facilities and expertise.

“Lives that can be saved will be lost,” said Kazunori Yamanoi, a lawmaker from the opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, calling isolation at home “abandonment.”

Dr. Shigeru Omi, the government's top medical adviser, said patients at risk of developing serious symptoms while staying at home will need to be given proper support by community physicians who make household visits.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Southeast Asia's factory powerhouses hit by vaccination woes, Delta

    Fresh outbreaks of the Delta coronavirus variant in Southeast Asia have crippled its factory sector, disrupting global supplies of goods such as rubber gloves, semiconductors and SUVs and threatening the $3 trillion region's recovery. A series of factory surveys this week showed business activity across most Southeast Asian economies fell sharply in July, a contrast to more resilient manufacturing economies in Northeast Asia and the West, where business growth has slowed but remained in expansion. The economic disruptions in Southeast Asia caused by the virus have been made worse by slow progress in vaccinations in the region of 600 million people.

  • Who is Alexander Lukashenko? A closer look at the dictator who has maintained an iron grip on Belarus for over 2 decades.

    The Putin-backed dictator came under fire after he grounded a plane in Minsk to detain a journalist. Now he's in the spotlight again as an Olympic runner attempts to flee the country.

  • Colombian top general Mario Montoya faces murder charges in ‘false positives’ scandal

    Uribe’s ‘hero of the homeland’ is alleged to have overseen the abduction and execution of up to 104 civilians – including five children A relative of a victim of “false positives” holds a sign that says “Montoya tell the truth” during a protest on 13 September 2018 against former Colombian general Mario Montoya. Photograph: Luisa González/Reuters Gen Mario Montoya was the star soldier who oversaw the defeat of Latin America’s most powerful insurgency, a US-trained professional hailed for turning

  • Six-hour days and not much life: What Earth was like before things slowed down

    Days on Earth used to be as short as six hours and complex life was only possible when it began to spin more slowly, scientists have discovered.

  • As COVID-19 surges in Tunisia, oxygen is in short supply

    As Tunisia faces a surge of COVID-19 cases, demand for life-saving oxygen has grown higher than the supply, leaving patients desperate and family members angry at the government as they say they are forced to find oxygen on their own. It is also one of the poorest cities in Tunisia.

  • Barbie debuts doll in likeness of British COVID-19 vaccine developer

    British coronavirus vaccine developer Sarah Gilbert has many science accolades to her credit but now shares an honor with Beyonce, Marilyn Monroe and Eleanor Roosevelt: a Barbie doll in her likeness. Gilbert, a 59-year-old professor at Oxford University and co-developer of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine, is one of six women in the COVID-19 fight who have new Barbies modeled after them. Toy maker Mattel Inc is recognizing them with a line of Barbie "role model" dolls.

  • Why NASA Wants to Head Back to Venus After 30 Years

    NASA is heading back to Venus after 30 years — here's what they're looking for

  • CDC and doctors call for masks in school. Will states, schools follow guidelines?

    As the delta variant spreads and young children aren't eligible for vaccination, new CDC guidelines recommend masks in schools.

  • Biles returns to Olympic competition, wins bronze on beam

    A mental block — one brought on by exhaustion or stress or something the American gymnastics star still can't quite grasp — that forced her to pull out of four Olympic finals saw to that. Even with the degree of difficulty lowered, she earned a 14.000, good enough for third behind Chinese teammates Guan Chenchen and Tang Xijing.

  • Experts Predict What The Next COVID-19 Variants Will Be Like

    Unfortunately, delta won't be the end of new coronavirus strains. Here's what could happen in the future.

  • Japan warns of unprecedented COVID spread as Tokyo cases hit new record

    Japan warned on Wednesday that coronavirus infections were surging at an unprecedented pace as new cases hit a record high in Tokyo, overshadowing the Olympics and adding to doubts over the government's handling of the pandemic. The Delta variant was leading to a spread of infections "unseen in the past", Health Minister Norihisa Tamura said as he defended a new policy of asking patients with milder symptoms to isolate at home rather than going to hospital. "If things don't turn out as we expect, we can roll back the policy," Tamura said, adding the policy shift was a move to deal with the unexpectedly fast spread of the new variant.

  • Delta variant surges across U.S. South; political leaders clamp down again

    (Reuters) -The U.S. states of Florida and Louisiana were at or near their highest hospitalization numbers of the coronavirus pandemic on Monday, driven by the still-spreading Delta variant, as one doctor warned of the "darkest days" yet. More than 10,000 patients were hospitalized in Florida as of Sunday, surpassing that state's record. Louisiana was expected to break its record within 24 hours, prompting Governor John Bel Edwards, a Democrat, to order residents to wear masks again indoors.

  • Suni Lee failed to win gold on the uneven bars and blamed the 'mess up' on spending too much time on social media

    The individual all-around champion vowed to stay off social media so she could focus on her next Olympics event, but she's continued to post anyway.

  • Chinese beat Biles, take gold and silver in balance beam

    Guan Chenchen won the gold medal in the balance beam, edging out teammate Tang Xijing. “I actually never expected that I would get a medal,” Guan said. The Chinese men's gymnastics team claimed a total of six medals — more than any other nation.

  • Costco, Kroger, Target, Walmart and Apple change mask policies, as CDC warns about rise in delta variant

    The agency now recommends that people, regardless of vaccination status, wear face masks indoors again in certain situations.

  • My Fourth-Grade Teacher Taught Me a Relaxation Technique That My Kids and I Use to This Day

    The best relaxation techniques I've ever learned were taught to me by my fourth-grade teacher. She would turn off the lights, instruct us to sit with both feet planted to the floor, with our arms to our sides.

  • Bedbugs and spider bites can both make you itch. Here's how to tell which one you have.

    Waking up with bites in the morning is never a great feeling, but it's important to note which bug they came from. Here's how to tell the difference.

  • A wake-up call to retirees who don’t get enough sleep

    If you’re an older American, chances are you have problems sleeping. Whether it’s difficulty getting to sleep, waking up in the middle of the night or having trouble going back to sleep once you’re awake, getting enough sleep is a luxury many people don’t have. A 2015 paper cited estimates that 65%–about two out of three–of older adults report at least one sleep-related problem. They include insomnia, nocturnal urination, sleep apnea and other conditions.

  • Fauci floats pill to 'knock out' COVID early

    "Orally administered, single pill, given for seven to ten days, little drug-drug interaction and low toxicity," Fauci said in a conversation with the Center for Strategic and International Studies. "Give me that, and I'll be really happy."

  • 3-Year-Old Tennessee Girl Battling Brain Cancer Granted Wish to Meet a "Unicorn"

    “To see her get excited about the unicorn and have a day just about her was amazing.”