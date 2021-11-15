Japan looking to beef up chip, storage battery sectors as part of stimulus plan

Japan's new Economy, Trade and Industry Minister Koichi Hagiuda wearing a protective mask amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, speaks at a news conference in Tokyo
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Tetsushi Kajimoto
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Tetsushi Kajimoto

TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan's economic stimulus package will feature a plan to urgently strengthen the chip industry while the government will also formulate a strategy for storage batteries, trade minister Koichi Hagiuda said on Monday.

Hagiuda unveiled the plan days before Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is set to announce a stimulus package worth several tens of trillion yen to ease the pain of the COVID-19 pandemic and revive the economy.

The plan followed an announcement by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) last week on planned construction of a $7 billion chip plant in Japan with Sony Group 6758.T, a move that was welcomed by the Japanese government.

Japan's chip-making sector, once the world's No.1 industry in the 1980s, has struggled to maintain its competitive edge, going into steady decline in the past three decades, as regional rivals such as Taiwanese manufacturers make headway.

"A major cause of the lost three decades was the lack of digital investment," Hagiuda told a panel meeting at the ministry.

"Many of the problems Japan faces could be resolved by making use of digital technology ... The key to post-corona growth is to revitalise broader digital investment nationwide."

Hagiuda said the government was considering steps to encourage the establishment of large-scale production sites for storage batteries, which he said held the key to achieving green and digital targets.

Japan wants world No.1 contract chipmaker TSMC to build plants to supply chips to Japan's electronic device makers and automakers as trade friction between the United States and China could hurt supply chains and demand for the key component grows.

(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto, Ritsuko Shimizu; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim and Michael Perry)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Norwich confirm Dean Smith as new head coach

    The former Villa boss succeeds Daniel Farke in the role.

  • Tiny ‘house’ the size of a garage on sale for £395,000

    The “unique property” in west London measures 22.6 square metres.

  • Golden State Warriors stung by Charlotte Hornets for first regulation defeat

    There were also wins for the Nets, Lakers and Hawks.

  • Deliveroo Expands in France With Picard Rapid Grocery Delivery

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergWhat Designers of Video Game Cities Understand About Real CitiesBiden Plan Funds New Bridges That Locals May Not WantAmazon Sued Over Crashes by Drivers Rushing to Make DeliveriesHong Kong's New Museum Tries to Please Art World — and BeijingDeliveroo Plc is partnering with French frozen food specialist Picard Groupe SAS to offer express deliveries countrywide, marking its third deal with a major food provider in the country. The latest alliance is part of D

  • Samsung's Lee visits U.S ahead of likely $17 billion chip plant decision-media

    Samsung Electronics vice chairman Jay Y. Lee is visiting North America in his first high-profile trip after serving jail time for bribery, with a decision imminent on the company's planned $17 billion U.S. chip plant. A site in Texas' Williamson County, near the city of Taylor, offered the better incentives package among various sites Samsung has been considering for the new chip plant that is set to make advanced logic chips, sources previously told Reuters. Since Samsung vice chairman Kim Kinam confirmed the chip plant plan in May, Samsung has been comparing incentives and working out who pays what in convoluted land and other agreements, while also considering the available amount of stable utilities such as water and electricity, one of the sources with knowledge of the matter said.

  • Jeffrey Epstein’s shadow looms over start of Ghislaine Maxwell’s US trial

    Arrested in New Hampshire last year, Maxwell is charged with alleged sex crimes, conspiracy and perjury related to Epstein Ghislaine Maxwell, longtime associate of accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, is charged over alleged sex crimes connected to him. Photograph: UNTV/Reuters When jury selection starts in earnest on Tuesday for British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell’s sex trafficking trial in Manhattan federal court, many observers might think that they will finally learn the full truth about

  • Funeral for Gwinnett County teen

    The funeral for a teen who was gunned down earlier this month at a Gwinnett County bus stop was held on Saturday. Family and friends hope it will begin to heal the community over the teen's death.

  • Japan considering resuming domestic travel subsidies mid-Jan - Nikkei

    Japan's government is considering resuming subsidies aimed at promoting domestic tourism as early as mid-January, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Sunday. The subsidies will be part of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's new pandemic-relief programme expected to be compiled on Friday. As COVID-19 infections began to rise, Japan halted in December a programme that used taxpayers' money to offer domestic tourists discounts for hotels and domestic travel fees.

  • Saturday's letters: Misinformation about Dr. Fauci, mixing politics and medicine, more

    The GOP lawmaker accuses the doctor of ordering cruel and unethical medical experiments on dogs and says he should resign immediately.

  • Strike at Kaiser Permanente averted two days before deadline

    Kaiser Permanente workers won their top priority — scrapping a two-tier pay system — in the settlement reached Saturday, averting a strike.

  • ‘Last Week Tonight’: John Oliver Lampoons Capitol Rioter Who Thought Being White Would Indemnify Her

    In the season finale of Last Week Tonight, John Oliver opened the show by mocking a certain Jan. 6 rioter. After briefly ridiculing an FBI-wanted suspect seeking political asylum in Belarus, the Emmy Award-winning host zeroed in on a Capital riot attendee, Jenna Ryan, who expressed a humorous lack of self-awareness. Ryan, a Texas real […]

  • India opens to vaccinated foreign tourists after 18 months

    India began allowing fully vaccinated foreign tourists to enter the country on regular commercial flights on Monday, in the latest easing of coronavirus restrictions as infections fall and vaccinations rise. Tourists entering India must be fully vaccinated, follow all COVID-19 protocols and test negative for the virus within 72 hours of their flight, according to the health ministry. This is the first time India has allowed foreign tourists on commercial flights to enter the country since March 2020, when it imposed one of the toughest lockdowns in the world in an attempt to contain the pandemic.

  • Meet Wrinkle, The Running Duck of the New York City Marathon

    Learn more about how the viral TikTok star prepared for the race of her life.

  • Buttigieg's star rises as $1T Biden agenda shifts toward him

    Pete Buttigieg, the transportation secretary who holds the purse strings to much of President Joe Biden’s $1 trillion infrastructure package, was holding forth with reporters on its impact — the promise of more electric cars, intercity train routes, bigger airports — when a pointed question came. The 39-year-old former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, and 2020 Democratic presidential candidate laid out his argument that highway design can reflect racism, noting that at least $1 billion in the bill will help reconnect cities and neighborhoods that had been racially segregated or divided by road projects. One of his greatest shortcomings as a White House candidate was his inability to win over Black voters.

  • Wild Bidding Wars Erupt at Used-Tractor Auctions Across the U.S.

    (Bloomberg) -- No one in America knows the used tractor market better than Greg Peterson. Which, frankly, wouldn’t be that much of a claim to fame -- outside the farming towns of the Great Plains -- in normal times.Most Read from BloombergWhat Designers of Video Game Cities Understand About Real CitiesBiden Plan Funds New Bridges That Locals May Not WantAmazon Sued Over Crashes by Drivers Rushing to Make DeliveriesHong Kong's New Museum Tries to Please Art World — and BeijingBut these are not no

  • More Golden State Stimulus payments going out

    More Golden State Stimulus checks are going out this week.

  • 3 Hot Electric Vehicle Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    Electric vehicles are the future. In a report dated Nov. 10 and prepared for the big United Nations climate conference that just concluded in Glasgow, BloombergNEF projects annual EV sales to hit 5.6 million in 2021, up from 3.1 million in 2020.

  • 3 Stocks That Could Win Big Under Biden's Infrastructure Bill

    After lots of debate and delay, the infrastructure bill is on its way to President Joe Biden, who will sign it into law. The $1 trillion spending package will provide funding for roads, bridges, ports, rail, water, the electric grid, broadband internet, and so much more. The spending package should also boost the fortunes of companies focused on infrastructure.

  • Biden must tap oil reserves to lower gasoline prices, Schumer says

    "We're here today because we need immediate relief at the gas pump and the place to look is the Strategic Petroleum Reserve," Schumer, a Democrat, said at a news conference in New York. Soaring gas prices and car sales drove a solid increase in U.S. producer prices in October as oil prices hit more than $80 a barrel, with OPEC and its allies rebuffing U.S. pleas for the producers to pump more crude.

  • 2 Natural Gas Stocks You Can Buy Right Now

    While the price of natural gas has cooled off a little bit in recent weeks, it has been red hot this year. The main catalyst has been concerns about having enough supply to meet rising demand, especially from liquified natural gas (LNG) exports. Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE: CEQP) and Cheniere Energy (NYSEMKT: LNG) are two natural gas stocks that appear ideally positioned to prosper in the current market.