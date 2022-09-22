Japan to loosen travel restrictions imposed during pandemic

0
·1 min read

NEW YORK (AP) — Japan’s strict border restrictions will be loosened next month, the prime minister announced Thursday, allowing tourists to easily enter for the first time since the start of the pandemic.

In a news conference at the foot of Central Park in New York, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said independent tourists would again be welcomed as of Oct. 11, not just those traveling with authorized groups.

A cap on the number of tourists will also be lifted, as will new visa requirements that were imposed in response to the pandemic.

Kishida was speaking on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly. In other remarks, he called for reform of the U.N. Security Council and dismissed any skepticism about Japan’s increased military spending, saying it remained a “peace-loving nation.”

___

For more AP coverage of the U.N. General Assembly, visit https://apnews.com/hub/united-nations-general-assembly

Recommended Stories

  • Japan to let individual tourists enter visa-free from 11 October: Nikkei

    Japan will remove the cap on the number of people entering the country, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said.

  • Japan PM calls for UN reforms to address Russian aggression

    Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida expressed disappointment Tuesday over the failure of the United Nations Security Council to respond to the Russian invasion of Ukraine because of Russia’s right of veto, calling for reforms that would allow the U.N. to better defend global peace and order. The United Nations used to play a central role in maintaining world peace, but “the foundation of the international order is violently shaken right now,” Kishida said in a speech at the U.N.'s annual assembly of world leaders.

  • Kremlin to struggle to mobilize 300,000 reservists, says UK intel

    Russia will face logistical and administrative problems in recruiting 300,000 people within its declared “partial mobilization”, the UK’s Defense Intelligence agency reported in a Twitter update on Sept. 22.

  • Instagram is developing a nudity filter for direct messages

    Instagram is testing a new way to filter out unsolicited nude messages sent over direct messages, confirming reports of the development posted by app researcher Alessandro Paluzzi earlier this week. The images indicated Instagram was working on technology that would cover up photos that may contain nudity but noted that the company would not be able to access the photos itself. The development was first reported by The Verge and Instagram confirmed the feature to TechCrunch.

  • Goldman, Barclays, SG raise Fed rate projections

    Goldman Sachs, Barclays and a bunch of investment banks raised their estimates for U.S. policy rates on Thursday, following the Federal Reserve's 75 basis point rate rise and hawkish message the previous day. Goldman said in its note "the FOMC (Federal Open Market Committee) is willing to tolerate more labor market deterioration if necessary if inflation remains high." Goldman analysts also said they had expected a nod towards a slower pace of tightening in November, and were revising their forecast for rate hikes to 75 basis points (bps) in November, 50 bps in December, and 25 bps in February, for a peak funds rate of 4.5-4.75%, versus 4-4.25% previously.

  • EIA reports a third straight weekly climb in U.S. crude supplies

    The Energy Information Administration on Wednesday reported that U.S. crude inventories rose by 1.1 million barrels for the week ended Sept. 16. On average, analysts expected a climb of 2.1 million barrels, according to a poll conducted by S&P Global Commodity Insights. The EIA also reported weekly increases of 1.6 million barrels for gasoline and 1.2 million barrels for distillates The analyst survey had called for inventory declines of 1.6 million barrels for gasoline and 600,000 barrels for distillates.

  • Twitter allows more researchers to access platform data

    Earlier this year, Twitter launched the Twitter Moderation Research Consortium (TMRC), a group of experts from across academia, civil society, nongovernmental organizations and journalism dedicated to studying Twitter's platform governance issues. Previously, membership in the TMRC was limited to select trusted partners, but Twitter today began offering all researchers the chance to apply. To be accepted into the TMRC, applicants must prove that they're affiliated with one of several eligible organizations, have prior experience for "data-driven" analysis and a specific public interest use case for the data, and use "industry-standard" systems for safeguarding their research.

  • Exclusive-Saudi Arabia buys pair of SpaceX astronaut seats from Axiom -sources

    Saudi Arabia is planning to launch two astronauts to the International Space Station aboard a space capsule from Elon Musk's SpaceX, becoming the latest Gulf nation to strengthen ties with private U.S. space companies, according to three people familiar with the arrangement. The sources, speaking anonymously to discuss the mission's crew before its formal announcement, said the deal was signed privately earlier this year with Houston's Axiom Space, which arranges and manages private missions to space on U.S. spacecraft for researchers and tourists. Under the deal, two Saudi astronauts will ride SpaceX's Crew Dragon capsule to the space station for a roughly weeklong stay early next year, the sources said.

  • Peloton Doubles Down on Making Incredibly Bad Decisions

    At some point, connected fitness company Peloton (NASDAQ: PTON) needs to decide what it wants to be. Is it a luxury fitness equipment company selling to those who don't think twice about dropping thousands of dollars on shiny new products? With CEO Barry McCarthy taking over earlier this year, it seemed like Peloton was moving toward becoming a mainstream brand.

  • Is there an issue with Lamar Jackson’s throwing arm? | You Pod to Win the Game

    Senior NFL Reporter Charles Robinson is joined by Jori Epstein and Charles McDonald, the newest additions to the Yahoo Sports’ NFL family. Our NFL trio discusses the alarming news out of Baltimore on Wednesday, as the Ravens superstar quarterback wore a sleeve on his throwing arm, and did not attempt any passes during practice. Ravens Head Coach dismissed the day off as maintenance for Jackson, but our reporters aren’t buying it. Hear the full conversation on the You Pod to Win the Game podcast. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher or wherever you listen.

  • 1 in 3 women will consider ending pregnancy on their own if abortion is out of reach

    Story at a glance A new study asked how many people would consider self-managed abortion (SMA) if they were unable to obtain care in a facility. One in three people surveyed said they would consider SMA—about 34 percent. SMA can include federally approved medication abortion or other medication or herbs taken without professional assistance. Abortion…

  • Column: 'Okie' was a California slur for white people. Why it still packs such an ugly punch

    Californians turned "Okie" into an insult. My family had similar insults thrown at them — "Mexican" and "paisa."

  • Japan weighs plan for ban on hotel guests without masks -media

    Japan's government is considering allowing hotels to refuse entry to guests who do not wear masks and follow other measures to control infection during an outbreak, Fuji News Network said on Wednesday. The government will submit a bill at an extraordinary session of parliament next month that would revise the law governing hotels and inns, allowing them more power to enforce infection measures, the network said. The move would come at a time when Japan is expected to further ease its COVID-19 border controls, waiving visa requirements for certain tourists and removing a limit on daily arrivals.

  • The Fed is embracing a possible housing-market correction as a way to get ‘red-hot’ prices back to a more sustainable level

    The housing market is buckling under soaring mortgage rates and dwindling demand. The correction should help ease inflation, Fed Chair Powell said.

  • Japan Intervenes to Support Yen for the First Time Since 1998

    (Bloomberg) -- Japan intervened to support the yen for the first time since 1998, seeking to stem a 20% decline against the dollar this year amid a widening policy divergence with the US.Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Up More Troops, Resumes Nuclear Threat Over UkraineUkraine Seizes Dozens of Russian Tanks Left by Fleeing ForcesPowell Signals More Pain to Come With Fed Sending Rates HigherA Great Copper Squeeze Is Coming for the Global EconomySouth Korea President Caught on Hot Mic Insultin

  • ‘Neither normal nor sustainable.’ South Florida home prices finally fall, but key issue remains

    Housing prices fell again last month in Miami-Dade County and dipped for the first time in months in neighboring Broward County, an uplifting sign for aspiring home buyers.

  • Sullivan: U.S. ‘will never recognize Russia’s claims’

    National security adviser Jake Sullivan on Sept. 20 said that the United States would “never recognize” Russian annexed territories in Ukraine ahead of staged referendums.

  • They paid taxes. Now undocumented Latinos are aging without savings, government care

    They came to the U.S. as young people seeking better lives. Now, without money and facing retirement, what will happen to older undocumented Latinos?

  • Dave Ramsey's a Smart Guy. But This Is One Piece of Advice of His I'll Never Listen To

    Because I follow a tight budget and track my credit card usage regularly, I manage to avoid carrying a balance forward from month to month. At the same time, I get to enjoy the perks of having credit cards.

  • U.S. stocks extend fall after Fed’s third jumbo rate hike

    U.S. stocks fall Thursday as Treasury yields and the dollar continued to climb in the wake of the Federal Reserve's third jumbo interest-rate hike.