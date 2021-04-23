Japanese man arrested after dating 35 women at the same time in bid to 'get birthday presents'

Danielle Demetriou
·2 min read
Takashi Miyagawa was apparently caught out when the women joined forces to create a victims&#x002019; association&#xa0; - SoraNews24
Takashi Miyagawa was apparently caught out when the women joined forces to create a victims’ association - SoraNews24

A Japanese man has been arrested after reportedly dating more than 35 women at the same time.

Takashi Miyagawa, a part-time worker, is being investigated for allegedly defrauding dozens of women by pretending he was serious about each of their relationships and receiving hundreds of pounds worth of gifts from them.

He was apparently caught out when the women joined forces to create a victims’ association after discovering his extensive infidelity and reported him to the police, according to local media.

Among the claims is that he gave each woman a different date for his birthday, ensuring a constant stream of gifts throughout the year.

One 47-year-old woman reportedly thought his birthday was on February 22, another aged 40 was told it was July, while another 35-year-old believed his birthday was in April.

In total, he allegedly received around 100,000 yen (£668) worth of gifts from the women, including a £200 suit.

The women discovered his extensive infidelity and reported him to the police - SoraNews24
The women discovered his extensive infidelity and reported him to the police - SoraNews24

Miyagawa, from the Kansai region, allegedly began his dating spree while working for a marketing company selling shower products.

He is accused of targeting at least 35 single women through his work, allegedly pretending to each that the relationship was serious and saying he wanted to spend his life with them.

A report by MBS News included photographs apparently showing Miyagawa with women in different locations, such as a park and restaurant.

Police are reportedly investigating to find out whether any other women were taken in by the alleged serial dating scheme.

The story elicited mixed responses online, with one reader commenting that "He’s an awful person, but I envy his time-management skills,” according to SoraNews24.

Recommended Stories

  • The biker thought he was getting a ticket. Instead, the deputy gave him a phone number

    Remember the Officer Friendly program? For about 20 years into the mid-1980s, cops visited schools to talk.

  • Claudia Jordan Says Kanye Wanted to Hook Up With Her While With Kim Kardashian: 'I Couldn't Do It'

    'Real Housewives of Atlanta' star Claudia Jordan has said that Kanye West “tried” to hook up with her while he was still with Kim Kardashian.

  • Cop placed on leave after video allegedly shows him punching a woman during arrest

    A police officer in California has been placed on paid administrative leave after he allegedly punched a woman twice in the head as he struggled to subdue her during an arrest.

  • Gender reveal party prompts fears of 'earthquakes' after US couple detonates 80 pounds of explosives

    Explosives used for a gender reveal party in New Hampshire were so loud that residents across state lines thought there was an earthquake. Locals in the Rockingham County area reported the foundations of their homes cracking and walls rocking to police, who located the origin of the blast in a quarry, where a family admitted to holding the gathering. The source was 80 pounds (36 kilograms) of Tannerite, an explosive used for firearms practice. The family said they thought the quarry was the safest place to set off the blast and let their relatives know they were expecting a baby boy. “It was earth-shaking,” a neighbor who lives near Torromeo Industries in Kingston, where the explosives were set off at 7pm EST on Tuesday, told NBC news. Residents in a 20-mile radius and as far away as Massachusetts heard the explosion, with many calling 911.

  • Dana White: Derrick Lewis is next for Francis Ngannou after Jon Jones asked for $30 million

    It appears Jon Jones' shot at heavyweight gold will have to wait.

  • Jerry’s SEINFELD Apartment Was Physically Impossible

    A Reddit user realized that Seinfeld has been hiding a big secret all these years: Jerry's apartment defies physics and can't really exist. The post Jerry’s SEINFELD Apartment Was Physically Impossible appeared first on Nerdist.

  • Ma'Khia Bryant was arguing about cleaning the house when she got into the fight that ended in the police killing her, her foster mom says

    Ma'Khia Bryant's foster mom told CNN that bickering wasn't unusual but that she never imagined it would result in an officer shooting the 16-year-old.

  • Asian American young adults are the only racial group with suicide as their leading cause of death, so why is no one talking about this?

    Death by suicide is the number one cause of death for young adult Asian Americans. Kelvin Murray/Getty ImagesRacially motivated violence looks like the mass shootings that killed Xiaojie Tan, Daoyou Feng, Chung Park, Hyun Grant and Suncha Kim in Atlanta on March 16, 2021. Racially motivated violence also looks like suicide, which is defined as a deliberate act of self-directed violence in order to cause injury to oneself that results in death. According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, suicide is the 10th leading cause of death in the United States. When broken down by race, suicide is the first leading cause of death among Asian American young adults age 15-24. This is true of no other racial group in this age range in America. Despite this disparity, very little attention is paid by society and by gatekeeping institutions like academe and private and public funding agencies as to what causes suicidal behavior among racial minorities like Asian Americans. There is not enough research on how to prevent suicide among Asian Americans in particular. What makes this research more challenging to do is that Asian Americans are also the least likely racial group to seek and utilize mental health services. I am a doctoral candidate studying public health, with a focus on minority mental health disparities research. Here’s what I think is important to know about how violence, suicide and disparities all connect to affect Asian American lives. Determining who might be at risk for death by suicide is a difficult task. MStudioImages/via Getty Images Beyond risk factors When an Asian American death occurs by suicide, it is not simply because that person experienced risk factors. Sure, the evidence suggests that the risk of a suicide attempt increases if there are easily accessible means such as guns in the home or if the person knows someone who died by suicide. But is that the full picture for Asian Americans, or even for other racial minorities? The truth is, the people who study suicide are still trying to come up with a profile of who is “at risk” in order to precisely predict, and ultimately prevent, suicidal behavior and death. Today, many research dollars go into the development of computer algorithms and genetic biomarkers to precisely calculate who is at risk. Will these methods do justice to the racialized experience of being Asian American in the U.S.? Only one national study targeting Asian American mental health So the question now becomes: How can research scientists better understand and develop suicide prevention efforts that precisely address racial minorities like Asian Americans? To answer this question, there must first be research on Asian Americans to study. Unfortunately, the first, only and last study that assesses national epidemiological prevalence estimates of mental disorders in the Asian American community occurred and was published in the early 2000s, nearly two decades ago. Since these data were collected, the U.S. Asian population grew 72% by 2015, making Asians the fastest-growing racial or ethnic group, surpassing Hispanics. In my view, suicide among Asian Americans is a seriously unaddressed problem that could become endemic in a rapidly growing community with little to no direction on how to stop it. Comic Anna Akana discusses stigma about mental health issues in Asian Americans. Centuries of stigma What if there was a way to scientifically account for racism as the fundamental cause of health disparities? The answer lies in understanding stigma. Stigmatized identity is arguably a universal phenomenon. People who are stigmatized are unwanted by society, negatively stereotyped, rejected and excluded, and ultimately othered. Asian Americans have experienced this kind of stigmatization institutionally since the early years of modern America as racial categorizations began to solidify. As America continues to racialize Asian Americans, it continues a legacy of structural violence and historical trauma. This means that anti-Asian violence exists within the very fabric of American society. It is this societal oppression and violence that becomes internalized into self-hatred, self-harm and ultimately the self-directed violence that is suicide. When it comes to being Asian in America, though, the story is incomplete with looking only at race. There are plenty of violently oppressive systems that Asian Americans face that pile on the risk of self-directed violence. These are intersecting in nature. It is the intersectionality, or cross-sections, of Asian American identity that must be closely investigated to uncover insights into suicide prevention for this incredibly diverse community. Being an immigrant and experiencing xenophobia, for example, is a dominant experience for many Asian Americans. Although many have lived in the United States for several generations, Asian Americans do account for a large portion of today’s adult second generation. Second-generation immigrants are people who are native-born citizens in the United States and have at least one parent who is foreign-born. What makes this important to know? Current trends indicate that the U.S. is explosively growing into an immigrant-rich nation. More than 36% of all Americans are projected to be of immigrant origin – that’s first- or second-generation – by 2050. By that time, the overwhelming majority – 93% – of the country’s working-age population will be of immigrant origin, too. Here’s the problem: Second-generation immigrants are considered an at-risk group for suicidal behavior and death by researchers across the world. Researchers aren’t fully sure why yet, and that’s why this research is so timely. Signs of suicidal thinking are hard to know. Everyday actions may not change at all. Sean Justice/Getty Images A complicated and time-consuming issue Research takes decades to implement. It also takes decades to figure out the problem and how to address it. The public health scientists who work on disparities research are aware of the complex problems facing minority populations like Asian Americans. If there were an intervention to end racism and xenophobia, perhaps many Asian American lives would be saved both from homicide and suicide. The reality is that white supremacy runs so deep in America that even reversing racism would not undo the disparities in health outcomes such as suicide. This is because assimilation is “traumagenic.” That means the traumatic exposures of racist and xenophobic violence and discrimination hold the power to disrupt psychological and physiological functioning and alter genetic code for generations to come. Race-based traumatic stress holds the power to predispose entire populations, entire communities like Asian Americans, to self-directed violence. In my view, what is left to do is to work to change the norms of inclusion. It won’t take years of research to do that. Just start now. Act locally. Here’s a first step. [Understand new developments in science, health and technology, each week. Subscribe to The Conversation’s science newsletter.]This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Amelia Noor-Oshiro, Johns Hopkins University. Read more:Are America’s schools safe for Asian Americans?Asian Americans top target for threats and harassment during pandemic Amelia Noor-Oshiro does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

  • Simone Biles leaves Nike to partner with Athleta: 'They stand for everything I stand for'

    Simone Biles will have her own signature line and work on the company's girls apparel side.

  • Elizabeth Hurley Flaunts Super-Toned Abs In 'Favorite Bikini'

    “I'm speechless 😍😍😍,” say fans.

  • Tennessee Woman Expresses Regret for Calling Police on Black Teen Who Was Dating Her Daughter After He Was Fatally Shot

    Last week, The Root reported that 17-year-old Anthony J. Thompson Jr. was shot and killed by police officers in the restroom of Austin-East Magnet High School in Knoxville, Tenn., after police responded to a call about a “possibly armed” student.

  • A cheerleader's Snapchat profanity gets U.S. Supreme Court's attention

    Two days after Mahanoy Area High School in Pennsylvania held its cheerleading tryouts, ninth-grader Brandi Levy was still fuming about being passed over for a spot on the varsity squad. While a younger girl had been picked for varsity, Levy was facing another year relegated to the junior varsity cheer squad. Levy, age 14 at the time, posted the photo to the Snapchat social media platform, adding a caption using the same curse word four times to voice her displeasure with cheerleading, softball, school and "everything."

  • Megan Olivi was ‘genuinely so hurt’ by Stephen A. Smith leaving her out of praise for UFC broadcast

    Megan Olivi was bothered by Stephen A. Smith forgetting to mention her when praising the talent on UFC broadcasts.

  • Female US Marines take on gruelling 'Crucible training' for first time

    More than 50 new female Marines have completed the gruelling "Crucible" training exercise at a San Diego base for the first time in the service's 100-year history. The three-day challenge is one of the most arduous in the US military and is required of recruits hoping to graduate from the historically all-male Marine Corps Recruit Depot in San Diego. The training involves target practice, hand-to-hand combat, assault courses and the notoriously difficult "Reaper" hike, which caps off the 13-week boot camp. The "Reaper" hike, the final stage, requires recruits to scale rugged terrain and a steep ridge while carrying gear weighing as much as 75lbs for almost 10 miles. A total of 53 women joined their male counterparts for the first-ever mixed company at the San Diego base this week to complete the Crucible.

  • ‘Mortal Kombat’ Review: Bad Reboot Delivers Brutal Fatality to the Future of Video Game Movies

    Bad news for anyone who foolishly assumed there'd be a Mortal Kombat tournament in the new "Mortal Kombat" movie.

  • 1 dead, 4 injured in San Diego shootings; suspect arrested

    The first shooting occurred outside a hotel. The 28-year-old victim was found near a valet station, San Diego Police said.

  • Pregnant Meghan Markle wears $230 maternity jeans to drop Archie off at school — and they're selling fast!

    She also wore a face mask from one of her favourite brands.

  • Cassie Randolph addresses ex Colton Underwood coming out as gay: 'There's a lot of layers to it'

    "I just feel like the best thing for me at this time is to move forward," she said.

  • Over 400 Asian New Yorkers Sign a Letter Against Andrew Yang's Mayoral Bid

    More than 400 Asian Americans in New York City have signed a letter opposing Andrew Yang's bid for mayor, arguing that "representation alone is simply not enough." Yang, who promised a monthly universal basic income of $1,000 as a Democratic presidential candidate in 2020, announced his mayoral campaign at a rally in Upper Manhattan in January.

  • A deadly fight 33 years ago shows just how destructive a war between the US and Iran could get

    Operation Praying Mantis, the largest US naval action since World War II, offers a glimpse of what a US-Iran war could look like now.