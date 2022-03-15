Japan March manufacturers' mood up, Ukraine crisis clouds outlook - Reuters Tankan

Employees wearing protective face masks work on the automobile assembly line during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at the factory of Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus Corp. in Kawasaki, Japan
Kantaro Komiya
·3 min read

By Kantaro Komiya

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese manufacturers' business confidence improved for the first time in three months in March, as automakers became less pessimistic, though firms feared a fresh surge in energy prices due to the Ukraine crisis, the Reuters Tankan poll showed.

Service-sector sentiment turned negative for the first time since October due to COVID-19 curbs and as global inflation squeezed corporate profits, according to the poll, which tracks the Bank of Japan's (BOJ) closely watched "tankan" quarterly survey.

While the mood among manufacturers remained positive for the 14th straight month, managers voiced concerns about a wide array of downside risks that cloud the outlook for the world's third-largest economy, days before the BOJ's next policy meeting.

"It's a quadruple whammy," said a machinery maker manager in the poll, referring to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, a hit to output from Omicron infections, supply disruptions and soaring costs on everything from high-tech chips to transportation.

The Reuters Tankan manufacturers' sentiment index rose to 8 in March from 6 last month, marking its first month-on-month improvement since December. The service-sector index extended a decline for the second month to a five-month low of minus 1, compared with the previous month's 3.

(For a detailed table of the results, click)

Manufacturers' sentiment got a boost from fading pessimism among automakers, whose sub index rose to a three-month high of minus 14 in March from February's minus 29.

Support also came from growing optimism among food and precision machinery producers, and the steel/nonferrous metals sub-sector turning less negative.

Many firms, however, expressed worries about commodity inflation in the March 2-11 poll of 501 big and mid-sized companies, of which 240 responded.

"While demand is recovering, price hikes in energy and raw materials have made it hard to maintain profit levels," said a paper company manager.

In non-manufacturing, three out of six sectors saw their sentiment worsen, including real estate/construction and retailers.

The government's extension of coronavirus curbs has been suppressing shopper turnout and prevented sales from recovering to their pre-pandemic levels, a retail manager said.

While nationwide daily infections peaked at more than 100,000 in early February, they remained elevated through much of the month. The government may lift pandemic curbs still in place in Tokyo and 17 other prefectures as early as March 21, when they are set to expire.

Looking ahead, manufacturers saw business sentiment rising to 11 three months ahead, while services firms expected their mood to recover to 10, but those outlook readings were less positive than 18 and 14, respectively, recorded last month.

The Reuters Tankan index readings are calculated by subtracting the percentage of respondents who say conditions are poor from those who say they are good. A positive reading means optimists outnumber pessimists.

The Bank of Japan will release its quarterly tankan business survey next on April 1 at 8:50 a.m. local time (March 31, 2350 GMT).

The central bank is scheduled to end a two-day rate review on Friday, its first since the start of the Ukraine crisis.

(Editing by Daniel Leussink and Jacqueline Wong)

Recommended Stories

  • Japan Inc expected to announce modest wage hikes after annual talks

    Japan's top firms are set to offer pay rises of around 2% or more as annual labour talks wrap up on Wednesday, a boost from last year's razor-thin increase that is still unlikely to kick-start domestic demand in a moribund economy. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has piled pressure on profitable firms to raise pay by 3% or more as part of his drive to spread wealth more widely. Blue chip firms last year offered their lowest pay increases in eight years, at 1.86%.

  • Stocks Drop With Nasdaq 100 Down 20% From Record: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Volatility continued to dominate global markets as investors assessed geopolitical developments, with U.S. stocks failing to hold onto gains that reached 1% earlier in the day. Oil briefly tumbled below $100 a barrel after a recent surge that spurred inflation fears. Treasury 10-year yields hit the highest level since 2019.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: China Seeks to Avoid Russia Sanctions SideswipeElon Musk Challenges Vladimir Putin to ‘Single Combat’ for UkrainePutin’s

  • China’s Goal With Putin Is to Resist U.S. Without Economic Pain

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s support for Russia in the war in Ukraine is showing its limits as the domestic costs for President Xi Jinping start to outweigh the benefits of confronting the U.S. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Kyiv Sees ‘Contradictions’ in Russia TalksLuxury Cruise Ship Runs Aground While Leaving Caribbean PortRussia Is Spiraling Toward a $150 Billion Default NightmareUkraine Update: China Seeks to Avoid Russia Sanctions SideswipeU.S. Sewer Data Warns of a New Bump in Covid Cas

  • China's COVID curbs hit Toyota, Volkswagen and Apple supplier Foxconn

    TAIPEI/BEIJING (Reuters) -China's efforts to curb its largest COVID-19 outbreak in two years has forced companies from Apple supplier Foxconn to automakers Toyota and Volkswagen to suspend some operations, raising concerns over supply chain disruptions. Multiple Chinese provinces and cities have tightened restrictions in line with Beijing's zero-tolerance goal of suppressing contagion as quickly as possible, among them the southern Chinese tech hub of Shenzhen. Shenzhen, China's Silicon Valley, is carrying out mass testing after dozens of new local cases were recorded.

  • Gold Prices Drop Despite Weaker Inflation Picture

    The Fed is expected to raise rates by 25-basis points

  • Trafigura seeks funding as commodity surge triggers margin calls - Bloomberg News

    Trafigura faced margin calls in the billions of dollars last week, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter. The increased margin calls – essentially requests to deposit extra funds with brokers – come amid supercharged volatility in raw materials prices after the invasion of Ukraine by commodities-export giant Russia sparked sanctions from the United States and it allies. Trafigura had held talks with Blackstone Inc for an investment of around $2 billion to $3 billion in preference shares or a similar hybrid instrument, the report https://bloom.bg/361wwhh said, adding that the talks, however, failed and no deal was made.

  • Plains drought to curb U.S. wheat harvest, adding to global supply worries

    A worsening drought in the southern U.S. Plains is threatening the region's winter wheat crop just as the Ukraine crisis dents global supplies. Some farmers in southwestern Kansas, the top U.S. wheat producing state, have not received much measurable rain or snow since October. Winter wheat is planted in autumn, lays dormant in winter and begins sending up green shoots in spring.

  • Leaders of the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers met the day before the Capitol Riot. A documentary film crew was present.

    Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio and Oath Keepers leader Steward Rhodes met in an underground parking garage for 30 minutes the day before the riot.

  • Investors are beginning to hoard cash on recession fears: BofA

    Investors are getting very antsy, according to the latest survey of managers from Bank of America.

  • Chumbawamba Tried to Save the World 25 Years Ago. Can They Do It Again?

    SXSWThe year is 1997. You are listening to the car radio. You are at a party. You are at a bar, the drug store, a wedding, your bedroom, or in your living room watching TV. It doesn’t matter where you were because it was everywhere, being sung by everyone. It still hasn’t stopped.Your dad was banging his head to the beat. “I get knocked down / But I get up again / You are never gonna keep me down.” (Dads lived for this song.) But your mom chimes in, too, bashful and feeling a little bit naughty

  • AT&T Names Samuel Di Piazza Chairman of Warner Bros. Discovery

    Samuel Di Piazza Jr. will serve as the chairman of Warner Bros. Discovery following the close of the deal to combine the two media companies, AT&T announced. Di Piazza, previously global CEO of PricewaterhouseCoopers from 2002 until his retirement in 2009, spent 36 years working at PwC. He was among the seven board members of […]

  • Netflix is 'looking more attractive' as shares sink from highs: Analyst

    Netflix is taking a beating on Wall Street, but one analyst thinks now might be a good time for investors to buy the dip.

  • Wendy's Follows McDonald's, Chipotle in Making a Big Move

    Fast-food chain Wendy's wants to do something that Chipotle has done but McDonald's has struggled with.

  • With Toyota as partner, Mazda hopes to jump-start U.S. market

    A decade after Mazda Motor's cars disappeared from Ford Motor's factory floors in Michigan, the Japanese automaker is once again building in the United States - this time with compatriot Toyota Motor. When the first Mazda CX-50 crossovers rolled off the assembly line at the joint Alabama plant in January, they were packed with efficiencies hammered out by the two automakers, both known for their cost-cutting smarts and manufacturing prowess. For Mazda, restarting local production with help from Toyota's deep local knowledge and reputation for reliability is the game-changer it hopes will jump-start sales in the world's second-biggest market.

  • Costco Quietly Catches Up to Amazon, Walmart in One Key Area

    Warehouse club Costco may not be as flashy as Amazon and Walmart, but it's making big progress doing something that consumers really want.

  • Argentina halts export registration for soy oil, meal

    Argentina has halted registration of export sales of soy oil and meal, the South American country's government said in a statement on Sunday, drawing swift condemnation from the industry in the world's top exporter of processed soy products. The decision by Argentina, the top global exporter of both soybean meal and oil, will likely roil the world soy market, which has seen prices spike on Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

  • Rivian About to Make a Crucial Decision to Solve Its Big Problem

    It is an understatement to say that Rivian is going through a tough period. The young electric-vehicle manufacturer has just poured cold water on investors' hopes by announcing a pessimistic outlook for 2022. On the contrary, Rivian said it could produce as many as 50,000 vehicles at its site in Normal, Ill,, but would manufacture only half that number.

  • CVS creates confidential reporting avenue after firing employees over harassment

    CVS Health CEO Karen Lynch has announced plans to create a company Office of Workplace Assistance after revealing on Friday that a regional manager, as well as other employees who didn’t take sexual harassment allegations against him seriously enough, had been fired. The new function will help employees confidentially raise concerns about workplace behavior, Lynch told 450 senior leaders on a call. The 2021 incident that led to the firings involved two female employees in a New Jersey CVS store who said that the regional manager, who was in charge of hundreds of stores, had harassed or inappropriately touched them at work, The Wall Street Journal reported.

  • What Democrats don't get about gas prices

    None of the proposals for lowering oil and gas prices would address the economic fundamentals that dominate the US energy industry.

  • Airlines fight Calif. law that expands breaks for employees

    The airline industry is escalating its campaign against a California law that gives pilots and flight attendants who are based there more rest and meal breaks than they are guaranteed under federal regulations. The trade group wants the U.S. Supreme Court to strike down a 2021 appeals court ruling which held that California-based flight crews are covered by the state's requirement that workers be free from all job duties for 10 minutes every four hours and for a 30-minute meal break every five hours, even during flights. The ruling by the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco came in a lawsuit filed by flight attendants for California-based Virgin America, which was bought by Alaska Airlines in 2016 and no longer exists.