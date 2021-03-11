Japan marks 10th disaster anniversary while still recovering

  • A woman who lost her husband and grandchild in the 2011 earthquake and tsunami, prays in front of the grave in Miyako, Iwate prefecture, Japan Thursday, March 11, 2021. Thursday marks the 10th anniversary of the massive earthquake, tsunami and nuclear disaster that struck Japan's northeastern coast. (Muneyuki Tomari/Kyodo News via AP)
  • People offer a silent prayer for victims of the 2011 massive earthquake and tsunami, on the site of former town office in Otsuchi, Iwate prefecture, Japan Thursday, March 11, 2021. Thursday marks the 10th anniversary of the massive earthquake, tsunami and nuclear disaster that struck Japan's northeastern coast. (Koki Sengoku/Kyodo News via AP)
  • A dancer performs to pray for victims of the 2011 massive earthquake and tsunami, on a beach in Iwaki, Fukushima prefecture, Japan Thursday, March 11, 2021. Thursday marks the 10th anniversary of the massive earthquake, tsunami and nuclear disaster that struck Japan's northeastern coast. (Kyodo News via AP)
  • A mourner touches a name plate of a victim in the 2011 earthquake and tsunami, at Kamaishi Memorial Park in Kamaishi, Iwate prefecture, Japan Thursday, March 11, 2021. Thursday marks the 10th anniversary of the massive earthquake, tsunami and nuclear disaster that struck Japan's northeastern coast. (Takaki Yajima/Kyodo News via AP)
  • People pray for victims of the 2011 massive earthquake and tsunami, at a memorial cenotaph in Kesennuma, Miyagi prefecture, Japan Thursday, March 11, 2021. Thursday marks the 10th anniversary of the massive earthquake, tsunami and nuclear disaster that struck Japan's northeastern coast. (Yohei Nishimura/Kyodo News via AP)
  • Policemen search for trace to find missing persons in 2011 earthquake and tsunami, on a beach in Rikuzentakata, Iwate prefecture, Japan Thursday, March 11, 2021. Thursday marks the 10th anniversary of the massive earthquake, tsunami and nuclear disaster that struck Japan's northeastern coast. (Kyodo News via AP)
  • A staff member prepares the decoration to mourn for the victims of the 2011 earthquake and tsunami prior to an online special memorial event at Hibiya Park in Tokyo Thursday, March 11, 2021. Japan on Thursday marked the 10th anniversary of the massive earthquake, tsunami and nuclear disaster that struck Japan's northeastern coast. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
  • A staff member prepares the decoration to mourn for the victims of the 2011 earthquake and tsunami prior to an online special memorial event at Hibiya Park in Tokyo Thursday, March 11, 2021. Japan on Thursday marked the 10th anniversary of the massive earthquake, tsunami and nuclear disaster that struck Japan's northeastern coast. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
1 / 8

Japan Tsunami Anniversary

A woman who lost her husband and grandchild in the 2011 earthquake and tsunami, prays in front of the grave in Miyako, Iwate prefecture, Japan Thursday, March 11, 2021. Thursday marks the 10th anniversary of the massive earthquake, tsunami and nuclear disaster that struck Japan's northeastern coast. (Muneyuki Tomari/Kyodo News via AP)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
MARI YAMAGUCHI
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

TOKYO (AP) — Japan is marking the 10th anniversary Thursday of the earthquake, tsunami and nuclear disaster that hit the northeastern region, where many survivors' lives are still on hold.

People, some carrying bouquets, walked to the coast or graves to pray for relatives and friends washed away by the tsunami. Emperor Naruhito and Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga were among those observing a moment of silence at 2:46 p.m. — the minute the shaking started — and were to speak at the memorial service later.

The magnitude 9.0 quake that struck on March 11, 2011, was one of the biggest temblors on record and set off a massive tsunami that swept far inland, destroying towns and causing meltdowns at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant. More than 18,000 people died, mostly in the tsunami, and nearly half a million people were displaced.

Ten years later, more than 40,000 people are still unable to return home, most of them from Fukushima, where areas near the wrecked plant are still off-limits due to radioactive contamination.

Roads, train lines, and other key infrastructure and housing have mostly been completed at the cost of more than 30 trillion yen ($280 billion), but land remains empty in coastal towns further north in Miyagi and Iwate prefectures, where existing population losses were accelerated by the disaster.

In Otsuchi town in the Iwate prefecture, where the tsunami destroyed its town hall, killing about 40 employees, their families in dark suits gathered at an empty land where the town hall used to stand. In Ishinomaki, Miyagi prefecture, dozens of residents prayed at a cenotaph carrying the names of more than 3,000 victims in town.

No deaths have been confirmed directly from the radiation, but Fukushima has fallen behind in the recovery efforts because of the radiation impact, with 2.4% of the prefectural land still no-go zones near the Fukushima Daiichi plant. The decommissioning of its melted reactors is an unprecedented challenge, with some questioning after 10 years of work whether it can be done at all.

Thursday’s ceremony will be the last national commemoration for the 2011 disaster organized by the government. It comes just two weeks before the Olympic torch run begins from Fukushima ahead of the delayed Tokyo Summer Games in July.

Suga has said the Olympics will showcase Japan's recovery from the disaster and will be proof of human victory against the coronavirus pandemic, but some disaster survivors say their recovery is still only half done.

Rest of the country also marked the day to raise awareness for disaster prevention. In Kyoto, western Japan, authorities conducted emergency drills

___

Follow Mari Yamaguchi at https://www.twitter.com/mariyamaguchi

Recommended Stories

  • Dramatic images show Japan's recovery from its devastating tsunami 10 years on

    It is a decade since the country suffered its worst natural disaster in living memory, when a massive earthquake and tsunami caused a nuclear plant’s meltdown.

  • Fukushima radiation unlikely to raise cancer rates, U.N. experts say

    A U.N. scientific panel on Tuesday confirmed a previous finding that radiation from the 2011 Fukushima disaster in Japan was unlikely to raise cancer rates discernibly, and said a jump in thyroid cancer in children was due to "ultrasensitive" screening methods. Fukushima was the worst nuclear accident since Chernobyl, the 1986 Soviet reactor explosion that sent radioactive dust across much of Europe. A 9.0-magnitude quake and tsunami crippled the Fukushima Dai-ichi plant, and more than 160,000 residents had to flee as radiation spewed into the air.

  • 1981 Honda Accord Sedan Is Junkyard Treasure

    With A/C, Metallic Hampstead Green paint, power steering, and a trunk.

  • Myanmar's searing smartphone images flood a watching world

    The images ricochet across the planet, as so many do in this dizzying era of film it, upload it, tell it to the world: scenes from a protest-turned-government crackdown, captured at ground level by smartphone users on the streets of Myanmar. The world is watching violent events unfold in Myanmar for many reasons, but perhaps one above all: because it can. Then, when student-led demonstrations were violently put down by the government, cementing Myanmar's global notoriety as an isolated, repressive state, it took months, even years, for the outside world to understand the full story of what had happened.

  • Floodwaters Deluge North Shore Town After Heavy Rainfall Hits Hawaiian Islands

    Residents in Haleiwa, Hawaii, were ordered to evacuate as a flash flood emergency warning was issued on Tuesday, March 9, after heavy rainfall inundated the region overnight.Video shared by Instagram user @titosallas shows floodwaters submerging food trucks and containers along Kamehameha Highway in Haleiwa. “It’s going down in Haleiwa, containers are all getting moved,” he wrote in an Instagram caption.On Tuesday, Hawaii Gov David Ige signed an emergency proclamation allowing the state to offer funds for those affected by heavy rain and flooding.Short-term evacuation sites in North Shore remained open to impacted residents. Credit: @titosallas via Storyful

  • Aston Martin sheds light on its first two electric vehicles

    Aston Martin's on-again, off-again electric car rollout is beginning to take shape. Speaking to the Financial Times, company stakeholder Lawrence Stroll confirmed that at least two electric Aston Martin models are on their way after several false starts. Both will be built in the United Kingdom, so they will not roll off a Mercedes-Benz assembly line, but neither's design has been finalized yet.

  • Ten years on, Japan mourns victims of earthquake and Fukushima disaster

    With a moment of silence, prayers and anti-nuclear protests, Japan on Thursday mourned about 20,000 victims of the massive earthquake and tsunami that struck Japan 10 years ago, destroying towns and triggering nuclear meltdowns in Fukushima. Huge waves triggered by the 9.0-magnitude quake - one of the strongest on record - crashed into the northeastern coast, crippling the Fukushima Dai-ichi power plant and forcing more than 160,000 residents to flee as radiation spewed into the air. The world's worst nuclear disaster since Chernobyl and the tremor have left survivors struggling to overcome the grief of losing families and towns to the waves in a few frightening hours on the afternoon of March 11, 2011.

  • Mario Kart 8 Deluxe needs to be on your must-buy list: ‘This is such a fun game!’

    Prepare for hours of entertainment.

  • NCIS - We Work Hard To Keep Shining

    Palmer comforts Hines after learning that her Mother has recently gone to the hospital.

  • No. 13 Michigan has high hopes with Naz Hillmon

    Michigan coach Kim Barnes Arico learned something a few years ago when Naz Hillmon was trying out for USA Basketball and needed to miss her high school graduation. Now a junior at Michigan, Hillmon has helped the Wolverines reach some new heights this season.

  • Here's What Eating the Same Thing Day After Day Does to Your Body

    Stuck in an eating rut during the pandemic? Here's why dietary microrotation is so important.

  • UN chief: Syria in `living nightmare' after 10 years of war

    Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Wednesday that Syria faces “a living nightmare” 10 years after peaceful demonstrations were violently suppressed setting the country on “a horrific path” of destruction and bloodshed, and he urged all parties to take a first step toward peace and negotiate a new constitution. The U.N. chief marked the 10th anniversary of Syria’s conflict that began in mid-March 2011 with a scathing critique of the impact of the war on the Syrian people, saying they “have endured some of the greatest crimes the world has witnessed this century” and “the scale of the atrocities shocks the conscience.” Guterres said Syrians “have been subjected to human rights violations on a massive and systematic scale,” bombs have hit homes, schools, hospitals and markets, “chemical weapons have caused unspeakable suffering” and civilians have starved in cities under siege.

  • Texas Governor, State Senate Call for Reversal of $16 Billion Power Overcharges

    Gov. Greg Abbott asked the state legislature to consider correcting the overcharges as an emergency item, while the state’s senate urged the Texas utility commission to take action.

  • Niecy Nash Details Falling for Her 'Hersband' Jessica Betts: 'I Love Her'

    Niecy Nash and Jessica Betts were married in an intimate California ceremony back in August 2020

  • There’s Only One Power Regulator Left in Texas After Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- The Texas agency that oversees the state’s power sector is down to a single regulator after two of three members resigned in the wake of last month’s blackouts.Shelly Botkin, a commissioner for the Public Utility Commission of Texas, submitted her resignation Monday, according to an agency spokesperson. Her departure follows that of former Chair DeAnn Walker, who stepped down last week after drawing the ire of Texas lawmakers when she repeatedly disavowed any responsibility for the disaster. The agency can still function with only one sitting commissioner, according to state law.The exits come as Texas continues to grapple with the fallout of an energy disaster that crippled the electric grid, cut power to millions during a deep winter freeze and left dozens dead. Amid the crisis, the utility commission ordered electricity prices to be set at $9,000 a megawatt-hour, a decision that has since forced one utility into bankruptcy and left the state’s power market with a $2.4 billion shortfall as companies face sky-high energy bills.Botkin’s resignation comes after Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick called on the utility commission and the state’s grid operator to reverse $16 billion in alleged overcharges tied to that price cap. Botkin and recently appointed commission Chair Arthur D’Andrea said on Friday they weren’t inclined to change prices, in spite of a recommendation from Texas’s independent market monitor that they do so.The turmoil has also spilled over to the management of the state’s electric grid. Bill Magness, the chief executive officer of the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, will also step down, the grid’s remaining board members announced last week. Seven Ercot board members have also resigned.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • As GOP makes it harder to vote, few Republicans dissent

    In Arizona, a Republican state senator worried aloud that his party's proposed voter identification requirements might be too “cumbersome.” Duncan instead watched Monday's proceedings from a television in his office to protest. This is what amounts to dissent as Republican lawmakers push a wave of legislation through statehouses across the nation to make voting more difficult.

  • Senate confirms Merrick Garland to be US attorney general

    The Senate confirmed Merrick Garland on Wednesday to be the next U.S. attorney general with a strong bipartisan vote, placing the widely-respected, veteran judge in the post as President Joe Biden has vowed to restore the Justice Department's reputation for independence. Democrats have praised Garland, a federal appeals court judge who was snubbed by Republicans for a seat on the Supreme Court in 2016, as a highly qualified and honorable jurist who is uniquely qualified to lead the department after a tumultuous four years under former President Donald Trump. Garland will now inherit a Justice Department embattled by a turbulent era under Trump, who insisted that the attorney general and the department must be loyal to him personally, battering the department’s reputation.

  • Bryson DeChambeau's jaw-dropping power is forcing the PGA Tour to change the rules at The Players Championship

    Bryson DeChambeau teased that he might try a ridiculous line at No. 18 at TPC-Sawgrass this weekend, prompting the PGA Tour to intervene.

  • 'We're going to lose fast': U.S. Air Force held a war game that started with a Chinese biological attack

    Many foreign affairs and national security experts believe the global pandemic has accelerated trends that were already pushing the U.S. and China toward a potential confrontation.

  • A complete timeline of 'The Vampire Diaries' costars Nina Dobrev and Paul Wesley's friendship

    The two stars "despised" each other at the set of the hit series, but Dobrev now considers Wesley to be the "TVD" costar she's closest with.