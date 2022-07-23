Japan May Refuse Putin’s Attendance at Abe State Funeral: Sankei
(Bloomberg) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin may not be allowed to participate in a planned state funeral for former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe should he decide he wants to attend, Sankei reported, citing several unnamed officials.
The Japanese government is considering refusing Putin’s participation because his entry to the Asian country has been effectively banned following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the newspaper said in its Saturday edition. It’s unlikely, however, that the Russian leader wants to attend the event, a senior Japanese government official was quoted in the report as saying.
Japan will inform foreign governments of its plan to hold the funeral on Sept. 27 and ask whether they want to take part in it, the report said.
Japan has imposed a series of sanctions on Russia, while providing non-lethal military equipment to Ukraine in recent months.
