Japan May Spend $100 Billion to Slow Yen’s Slide, BofA Says

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Garfield Reynolds
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Jerome Powell
    American banker

(Bloomberg) -- The yen may extend declines to 140 per dollar and that could trigger the Japanese government to spend $100 billion to limit further losses, according to Bank of America.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The currency hasn’t weakened to 140 since 1998, but it may be pushed to that level by a fresh surge in Treasury yields, BofA analysts including Shusuke Yamada in Tokyo wrote in a note published Monday.

The yen dropped to 131.25 last month, the weakest since 2002, after the Bank of Japan reiterated its intention to keep 10-year bond yields at 0.25% to help revive the economy. The finance ministry then issued its most strongly-worded warning yet on the currency’s slide, saying it would respond “appropriately” to abrupt moves in the currency.

“Yen weakness has come to a point where FX intervention by Japanese government has become a market focus,” the BofA analysts wrote. Even as the BOJ stresses the positive economic impact of a weaker currency, the sectors that are likely to be hurt by depreciation, such as households and SMEs, are much bigger in number than those that benefit from it, they said.

Read More: Yen’s Historic Fall Signals Rewrite of Global Currency Playbook

The yen strengthened 0.8% Wednesday after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates by half a point but Chairman Jerome Powell cooled speculation the central bank may boost borrowing costs in 75 basis-point steps at future meetings. That brought U.S. 10-year yields down to 2.93%, still well above BofA’s forecast that they will fall to 2.50% by year-end.

The speed of the yen’s decline -- it has still tumbled almost 12% in the past three months -- has caught Japanese policy makers off guard and exposed divisions between a central bank intent on stoking inflation and a government facing a backlash over rising prices.

A slower pace of depreciation would reduce the odds of intervention, according to BofA, which is currently forecasting the yen’s slide will go no further than 135 per dollar.

That’s very much dependent on what happens with Treasuries, because the BOJ will find it very hard to allow JGB yields to increase, the analysts wrote. Policy makers face a “structural inability to hike rates meaningfully as higher rates would increase Japan’s debt-financing cost with general government gross debt now standing above 250% of GDP,” they said.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Soccer-Ratcliffe not giving up on Chelsea bid despite apparent rejection

    British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe said he was not giving up a bid to buy Chelsea despite apparent rejection from the U.S. bank handling the sale of the Premier League club. The head of chemical company INEOS announced last Friday a last minute offer of 4.25 billion pounds ($5.35 billion) but a consortium led by LA Dodgers part-owner Todd Boehly is considered the preferred bidder. Russian owner Roman Abramovich, now subject to sanctions by the British government, put the West London club up for sale after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

  • Why Bank of America's Stock Price Tumbled 13.4% in April

    Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) was not immune to the stock market sell-off in April as its stock price dropped 13.4% in the month, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Bank of America is down about 16% year to date as of May 3. Bank of America, the nation's second-largest bank, was not alone in its underperformance, as the KBW Nasdaq Bank Index was down about 12% in the month.

  • Villarreal vs Liverpool final score: Reds reach 10th European Cup final

    Liverpool will play either Manchester City or Real Madrid in the hopes of a seventh European Cup for its mantle at Anfield.

  • North Korea preparing nuclear test for first time in years, intelligence officials say

    Western intelligence officials have disclosed North Korea is in the works of conducting a nuclear weapons test for the first time in four years.

  • Good Times Are Ahead for Lithium Miners as Prices Continue to Surge

    (Bloomberg) -- Good times are ahead for producers of lithium, the battery material that’s key to the electrification of transportation. Most Read from BloombergU.S. Forgives $6.8 Billion in Public Service Worker Student LoansFed Hikes Rates Half-Point as Powell Signals Similar Moves AheadRussia Seeks to Annex Occupied Ukraine as Invasion Goals ShiftIndia Wants Russia to Discount Its Oil to Below $70 a BarrelAs Putin Gets Desperate, U.S. Should Remember Pearl HarborAlbemarle Corp., the world’s No

  • Jennifer Grey reclaims her story in 'Out of the Corner,' talks Clark Gregg divorce: 'Never loved him more'

    There's more to Jennifer Grey than rhinoplasty gone wrong and "Dirty Dancing." In her new memoir "Out of the Corner," Grey reclaims her narrative.

  • UK factories hike prices at record pace as inflation bites

    UK manufacturers lifted their prices at the fastest rate on record last month as inflation bites.

  • China Plans Policies to Rescue Growth, Support Tech Platforms

    (Bloomberg) -- China may soon reveal more policies intended to rescue the economy after top leaders vowed to meet growth targets without compromising on the country’s stringent Covid Zero strategy. Most Read from BloombergU.S. Forgives $6.8 Billion in Public Service Worker Student LoansFed Hikes Rates Half-Point as Powell Signals Similar Moves AheadRussia Seeks to Annex Occupied Ukraine as Invasion Goals ShiftIndia Wants Russia to Discount Its Oil to Below $70 a BarrelAs Putin Gets Desperate, U.

  • Jamie Dimon Says Federal Reserve Should Have Raised Rates Sooner

    (Bloomberg) -- Jamie Dimon said the Federal Reserve should have moved quicker to raise rates as inflation hits the world economy.Most Read from BloombergRussia Seeks to Annex Occupied Ukraine as Invasion Goals ShiftCiti Trader Made Error Behind Flash Crash in Europe StocksUkraine Latest: Russia Seeks to Annex Occupied TerritoryAs Putin Gets Desperate, U.S. Should Remember Pearl HarborBiden’s Team Eyes $125,000 Income Cutoff for Student Loan Relief“We’re a little late,” the JPMorgan Chase & Co. c

  • Australian Bonds Rally as Rates Traders Pare Hike Bets After Fed

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergU.S. Forgives $6.8 Billion in Public Service Worker Student LoansFed Hikes Rates Half-Point as Powell Signals Similar Moves AheadRussia Seeks to Annex Occupied Ukraine as Invasion Goals ShiftIndia Wants Russia to Discount Its Oil to Below $70 a BarrelAs Putin Gets Desperate, U.S. Should Remember Pearl HarborAustralian bonds surged, sending short-end yields down at the fastest pace in six months, as a calmer-sounding Federal Reserve took the heat out of inve

  • Dollar slips before expected Fed rate hike

    The dollar fell to a one-week low against a basket of currencies on Wednesday after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell played down the prospect of a 75 basis point rate hike, even as he said the U.S. central bank will act aggressively to stamp out inflation. Powell said in a press conference following the Fed's policy statement that the U.S. central bank is not actively considering a 75 basis point increase, but that additional 50 basis point jumps should be on the table for the next couple of meetings. It came after the Fed raised its benchmark overnight interest rate by 50 basis points, the biggest increase in 22 years, in a widely expected decision.

  • Khloe Kardashian Says She "Almost Had a Heart Attack" on Met Gala 2022 Red Carpet

    Taking on those famous steps for the first time was quite the climb for Khloe Kardashian. The Good American founder shares how she felt making her debut appearance at the 2022 Met Gala on May 2.

  • Why Powell took 75-basis-point rate hike off the table, and other takeaways from the Fed press conference

    The Federal Reserve pushed up its benchmark interest rate by a half-percentage-point — the biggest move in over 20 years — and announced the kickoff date for unwinding its $9 trillion balance sheet on Wednesday. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell then talked with reporters for about an hour.

  • JD.com, Pinduoduo Added to Chinese Companies Facing Delisting in U.S.

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. regulators added more than 80 companies, including JD.com Inc., Pinduoduo Inc. and Bilibili Inc., to an expanding list of firms that face possible expulsion from American exchanges because of Beijing’s refusal to allow access to the businesses’ financial audits.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Forgives $6.8 Billion in Public Service Worker Student LoansFed Hikes Rates Half-Point as Powell Signals Similar Moves AheadRussia Seeks to Annex Occupied Ukraine as Invasion Goals ShiftInd

  • Will the Fed's 0.50% Rate Hike Make It Easier to Buy a Home?

    The fact that the Federal Reserve raises interest rates to slow down inflation is of little comfort to those of us attempting to buy a home. Without asking any of us how we felt about it, the Fed approved a rare 0.50% interest rate increase earlier today. While the Fed's action does not directly impact the rate at which mortgage lenders offer loans, it does play a huge role.

  • What happened to Elizabeth Holmes and Sunny Balwani? Where the shamed Theranos execs are today

    Where are Elizabeth Holmes and Sunny Balwani today?

  • Matt Gaetz Lashes Out At ‘Over-Educated’ Women Protesting For Abortion Rights

    The congressman from Florida and the Republican Party at large are using a familiar tactic to argue against freedom of choice: rampant sexism

  • Pope Francis Says NATO Started War in Ukraine by ‘Barking at Putin’s Door’

    Claudio Peri/Pool/ReutersROME—Since the beginning of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Pope Francis has floated the idea that he wants to take a trip to Kyiv to try to broker a ceasefire. But now he says he would prefer to go to Moscow to try to talk some sense into Vladimir Putin, who he has not outwardly condemned in the now nearly three-month-old war and only did so lightly in a lengthy interview with an Italian newspaper.“I feel that before going to Kyiv, I must go to Moscow,” he told Corriere D

  • U.S. Officials Warn of New Nightmare as Putin Hits Peak Desperation

    GettyIt is day 70 of Putin’s war in Ukraine, but at least in Russia, the war isn’t official just yet—Russian leadership has continued to tout the invasion as a “special military operation.”But that might all change on Victory Day, the day Russia celebrates the Soviet Union’s victory in World War II. Russian President Vladimir Putin is preparing to declare war against Ukraine on Victory Day, May 9, western and Ukrainian officials believe.Putin will be declaring a full mobilization for war on May

  • The Fed just raised rates by a half point. Here’s what financial advisers think you should do with your money

    Worried about how the latest Federal Reserve rate hike will impact you? Here’s what financial planners suggest you do with your cash.