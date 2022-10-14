Japan’s Nikkei 225 Jumps Most Since March Amid Global Rebound

(Bloomberg) -- Japanese stocks jumped, on track for their first gain in five sessions, tracking a dramatic rebound in US peers despite a hot inflation reading.

The Nikkei 225 Stock Average rose as much as 3.3%, the biggest one-day advance in seven months, with Fast Retailing Co. the largest boost after a stronger-than-expected earnings report. Exporters were among the top drivers of the Topix, which was up 2.5%, as the yen fell to its lowest level in more than 30 years.

US equities rebounded Thursday after the Labor Department reported that the core consumer price index, which excludes food and energy, increased 6.6% from a year ago, the highest level since 1982. A gauge of Asia Pacific stocks gained as much as 2.5% on Friday.

While US inflation surged, “investors were actually expecting numbers to swing even higher,” said Shogo Maekawa, a strategist at JPMorgan Asset Management. “Economic indicators show that inflation will probably slow down over the next year, which should lead to the repurchase of stocks that were oversold.”

