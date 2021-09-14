Japan’s Nikkei 225 Returns to Bubble-Economy Level Seen in 1990

Naoto Hosoda and Komaki Ito
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Japanese stocks advanced for a third day, lifting the Nikkei 225 Stock Average to a level last seen during the nation’s bubble economy more than three decades ago.

The blue-chip gauge closed at 30,670.10 in Tokyo, surpassing this year’s previous peak in February to end at the highest since August 1990. KDDI Corp. and Fanuc Corp. were the largest contributors to the Nikkei’s 0.7% gain. Electronics makers and car companies gave the biggest boosts to the broader Topix, which advanced 1%.

Japan has been the world’s best-performing major stock market over the past two weeks amid hopes for new leadership, an acceleration of vaccinations and a reshuffle in the Nikkei 225 that will add heavyweights Nintendo Co., Keyence Corp. and Murata Manufacturing Co. Crucially, foreign money is returning, with JPMorgan, Baillie Gifford and BNP Paribas Asset Management among investors who say they’re becoming more positive on Japan.

“Global allocations to Japanese equities remain limited, suggesting room for investors to add exposure,” Goldman Sachs strategists including Christian Mueller-Glissmann wrote in a note. “The rebound in Japanese equities comes after a prolonged underperformance vs. the S&P 500 and other major indices since Q2.”

Hideyuki Ishiguro, a strategist at Nomura Asset Management Co. in Tokyo, said Japan’s progress against the pandemic has been supportive for the market. On Tuesday, Japan overtook the U.S. in the proportion of those of have received first doses of Covid-19 vaccine with 63.6% having received their first shot. More than 51% of Japan’s population is now fully vaccinated.

Japan Overtakes U.S. on Vaccination After Starting Months Later

“Japan’s vaccination rate has topped 50% and is on a similar level to that of the U.S.,” Ishiguro said. “Japanese equities had been showing unstable performance relative to U.S. and European equities because of political uncertainties and a delayed vaccination process but with the two factors having been resolved, investors’ moves to unwind their previous positions will continue.”

The Nikkei 225 is now up about 12% for the year, with the Topix up 17%. That compares with a 19% gain for the S&P 500 Index and 17% advance for the STOXX Europe 600 Index.

The rally in Japan’s equity market is lifting a broad spectrum of stocks. The share of Topix members trading above their 200-day moving averages has climbed to 74% -- the highest since April -- an indication of strong market breadth. “It’s good that the gains seen recently aren’t targeted to a narrow group,” Nomura Asset’s Ishiguro said.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. strategists led by Marko Kolanovic advise adding to Japanese stocks. The resignation of Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga paves the way for a stable ruling party, a scenario that the firm says has historically produced better equity returns, they wrote in a client note. Taro Kono, a popular candidate among foreign investors, is the favorite among the public to replace Suga as the leader of the ruling party, according to a poll by Nikkei and TV Tokyo.

Foreign investors bought a net 662.7 billion yen ($6 billion) worth of Japanese equities and futures in the week through Sept. 3, the day news unexpectedly broke that Suga would not seek for another term as LDP leader. It was the most in a single week since February.

(Updates throughout with closing prices.)

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Kakao Creates Fund, Exits Some Business As Korea Scrutiny Grows

    (Bloomberg) -- Kakao Corp. pledged 300 billion won ($256 million) to help smaller merchants and promised to get out of businesses that compete with mom-and-pop shops, responding to criticism from lawmakers about how Korea’s social media leader has evolved into “a symbol of greed.”The internet giant and its main subsidiaries will establish the fund over the next five years while it begins to exit certain businesses, Kakao said in a statement Tuesday. It will expand its overseas footprint, includi

  • BP's renewables boss Sanyal quits in surprise departure

    LONDON (Reuters) -OKBP's head of low carbon and natural gas Dev Sanyal will leave the energy company at the end of the year, BP said on Tuesday, an unexpected departure at a time when BP seeks to rapidly grow its renewables business and shift away from oil. Sanyal, who joined BP 32 years ago, will be replaced by Anja-Isabel Dotzenrath, who until recently was chief executive officer of RWE Renewables. Sanyal's departure comes 19 months after Bernard Looney took over as BP CEO with an ambitious strategy to turn the oil and gas company into a major renewables and power company.

  • U.S. SEC fines Guo Wengui-linked media firms for illegal securities offerings

    (Reuters) -Three media companies affiliated with Chinese businessman Guo Wengui have agreed to pay more than $539 million to settle U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) charges they illegally sold stock and digital assets to thousands of investors, the regulator said on Monday. The SEC charged New York-based GTV Media Group Inc and Saraca Media Group Inc and Phoenix-based Voice of Guo Media Inc with the illegal unregistered offering of GTV common stock. GTV and Saraca were also charged with the illegal unregistered offering of a digital asset security called G-Coins or G-Dollars.

  • Senate Democrats Target Apple, Warren Buffett With Stock Buyback Tax

    Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway would have paid a $600-million stock buyback tax under a new Democratic bill.

  • Danger Lurks for These 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    Interest rates are low, and that's bringing more fixed-income investors into the equity market. There are plenty of solid dividend payers out there, but some stocks are cruising for a bruising with their fundamentals relative to their payout levels.

  • GII to Buy Health Company as Part of $1 Billion Saudi Expansion

    (Bloomberg) -- Gulf Islamic Investments LLC, a financial services firm that oversees nearly $2 billion, is preparing for what could be its biggest deal yet as it looks to grow investments in Saudi Arabia and India and considers a listing in the next three years.GII, as the firm is known, plans to buy a stake in a Saudi health-care company for around $600 million, co-founder Mohammed Alhassan said in an interview, declining to give specific details. The goal is plow around $1 billion into the kin

  • Why is there a food emergency in Sri Lanka?

    With a weak economy and worsening Covid situation, a food emergency has been declared in the country.

  • UK employee numbers surge above pre-pandemic level

    Tuesday's data show continued recovery in Britain's job market as the government phases out its furlough support programme, which will finish on Sept. 30. Businesses reported more than 1 million vacancies in August - an all-time high - and the unemployment rate fell slightly to 4.6% in the three months to July, the Office for National Statistics said, in line with economists' expectations in a Reuters poll. "The latest data brought more signs that labour market slack is declining fast and that labour shortages are contributing to faster underlying pay growth," said Ruth Gregory, economist at Capital Economics.

  • Wall Street Sees Treasury With Debt Limit Break-Glass Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- The Treasury Department says it has no plan to sort through which payments it would make, and which U.S. government obligations it would set aside, once it exhausts measures to avoid breaching the federal debt limit. Wall Street sees it differently.In a worst-case scenario, the options of prioritizing payments on publicly held U.S. Treasuries, or delaying some debt-payment dates, are still technically on the table, some strategists are telling their clients.Treasuries -- the world

  • Fortescue sets up new mining pact with Aboriginal group

    Fortescue Metals Group has reached a deal with the Wintawari Guruma Aboriginal Corporation (WGAC) to oversee development of new mines at its Solomon Hub iron ore operations in Western Australia, the groups said in a statement. The pact comes as miners revise the way they negotiate with traditional land owners, following Rio Tinto's destruction of culturally and historically important rock shelters last year. The destruction cost Rio's chief executive and two senior leaders their jobs, sparked a public furore and a parliamentary inquiry set to deliver its findings next month.

  • Indonesia Aug exports, imports seen staying strong on resources boom: Reuters poll

    Southeast Asia's biggest economy has been enjoying an export boom on the back of robust commodity prices, allowing for a trade surplus every month since May of 2020. Some economists have said high commodity prices and a global economic recovery will likely allow resource-rich Indonesia to book big export earnings for the remainder of the year.

  • U.K. Payrolls Hit Pre-Pandemic Level With Record Vacancies

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.The number of workers on U.K. company payrolls climbed above its pre-pandemic level as vacancies hit a record high with companies battling staff shortages created by Brexit and lockdowns. The figures from the Office for National Statistics suggest the labor market remained buoyant over the summer even as a resurgence in virus cases and supply disruptions weighed heavily on overall econo

  • Airlines’ Debt Pile Hits $340 Billion as Covid Chokes Travel

    (Bloomberg) -- Airlines are piling on more debt as surging coronavirus cases force travelers to cancel plans and stay home. The industry’s outstanding debt has jumped 23% since 2020 to $340 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. So far this year, global air carriers have sold $63 billion in bonds and loans. It’s more evidence that the industry faces a bumpy road ahead, with many border restrictions still in place and the high-season of summer vacations in the U.S. and Europe coming to

  • Goldman Sees Limited Long-Term Damage From China’s Crackdowns

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s recent regulatory tightening will cause limited damage to the country’s long-term economic growth and investment prospects, although financial markets will likely remain volatile in the short term, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc.The crackdown on sectors from technology to after-school tutoring was intended to make the economy more equitable and productive in the long term, rather than to target private companies broadly, the investment bank said in a report Monday, c

  • Yes, we’re safer from terrorism because of intelligence reforms after 9/11. However…

    The mission of America’s intelligence professionals is to deliver timely, relevant, and unbiased information that includes warnings of impending threats to the nation.

  • Stock market news live updates: Dow gains 250+ points, or 0.8%, to end 5-session losing streak

    Stocks ended mixed on Monday, with the S&P 500 and Dow rising to end five-session losing streaks while the Nasdaq ended narrowly in the red.

  • Disgruntled China Evergrande investors crowd headquarters in protest

    SHENZHEN, China (Reuters) -Chaotic scenes erupted at the headquarters of cash-strapped developer China Evergrande Group on Monday, as roughly 100 disgruntled investors crowded its lobby to demand repayment of loans and financial products. Around midday, more than 60 uniformed security personnel formed a wall in front of the main entrances to the glistening tower in the southern boomtown of Shenzhen, where protesters shouted at company representatives. "A company as big as yours, how much money has been swindled from ordinary people?" a woman said to Du Liang, identified by staff as general manager and legal representative of Evergrande's wealth management division.

  • This crypto looking to solve the SEC crackdown is up 6,000% in 2021

    As regulatory pressure ramps up on crypto, one stablecoin is exploding for its distance from the traditional banking system.

  • JPMorgan: These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Could Soar at Least 50%

    It’s been a wild ride this past summer. Perhaps the least we can say of the macro situation is, at least it wasn’t as wild as 2020 – but 2021 has had its share headlines hitting the markets. One thing is clear, however: stocks have weathered the storm. The S&P 500 index is up 19% so far this year, and the NASDAQ has gained 17%. Looking at the macro situation for JPMorgan, strategist Marko Kolanovic notes the confused headwinds and tailwinds, and comes down firmly for the bulls. “The peak in acti

  • Czech gunmaker bets on riding Colt into new markets

    For Czech gun maker CZG-Ceska Zbrojovka Group, its recent acquisition of the Colt brand carries both the potential to become a major player in the global firearms market and the challenge of reviving the fortunes of a fabled U.S. name. Shares of CZG, which listed on the stock market last October, have surged 60% in Prague this year as investors welcomed solid revenue growth and the company's $222 million purchase of privately-held Colt Holding Company - a deal finalised in May that will make CZG a competitor for U.S. leaders such as Smith & Wesson and Sturm, Ruger & Company. Colt, with plants in the United States and Canada, will give CZG the capacity to expand production beyond its main factory in the Czech Republic and allow it to compete in U.S. military contracts because it will fulfil "Buy America" regulations requiring U.S. production.