Japan to offer up to $100 million in aid to help Indo-Pacific nations fight COVID

FILE PHOTO: Polish and Japanese foreign ministers attend a news conference in Warsaw
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Yoshimasa Hayashi
    Japanese politician

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan plans to extend up to $100 million in aid to developing countries in the Indo-Pacific region to help them better battle the COVID-19 pandemic, Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said on Friday.

Hayashi made the comment to reporters on the sidelines of a Group of Seven (G7) foreign ministers meeting in Germany, where discussion focused mostly on Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"We will also discuss COVID-19 response at working dinner tonight. I will unveil a plan to offer up to $100 million in aid mainly to the Indo-Pacific, with focus on vaccination data management, border control and disposal of infectious waste," he said.

At the meeting, G7 foreign ministers have reaffirmed their resolve to crank up pressure on Russia through measures including further sanctions to have Moscow halt its aggression and withdraw troops from Ukraine immediately, Hayashi also said.

Russia calls its action in Ukraine a "special military operation".

(Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by Alison Williams)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Two men dead, three injured in Deep Ellum shooting Friday morning, Dallas police say

    Shots were fired around 2 a.m. in the 2800 block of Elm Street. Responding officers found 5 men suffering from gunshot wounds when they arrived to the scene.

  • Biden urges world to renew COVID fight as U.S. nears 1 million deaths

    President Joe Biden appealed to world leaders on Thursday for a renewed international commitment to attacking COVID-19 as he led the U.S. in marking the approaching “tragic milestone” of 1 million deaths at home from the virus.

  • After first reported Covid cases, Kim Jong Un locks down North Korea

    Shown wearing a mask on state television for the first time since the start of the pandemic, Kim Jong Un meets with officials to declare a state of emergency. The Supreme Leader ordered Covid-19 lockdowns across the country after confirming the country's first-ever Covid cases.

  • Exclusive-Biden eyes new ways to bar China from scooping up U.S. data

    The Biden administration has drafted an executive order that would give the Department of Justice vast powers to stop foreign adversaries like China accessing Americans' personal data, according to a person familiar with the matter and excerpts seen by Reuters. The proposal, which is being reviewed by government agencies, would also direct the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to prevent federal funding from supporting the transfer of U.S. health data to foreign adversaries, according to the excerpts. The draft order reflects an effort by the administration to respond more aggressively to national security threats allegedly posed by Chinese companies that acquire reams of U.S. personal data, after failed bids by the Trump administration to bar Americans from using popular social media platforms TikTok and Wechat.

  • Pentagon tests high-power microwave systems against drones

    The Joint Counter-Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems Office has completed its third demonstration to look at capability that could fill identified gaps to defeat the growing drone threat around the world.

  • Alibaba lays off 40% of AliExpress Russia staff amid Ukraine war - Nikkei

    AliExpress Russia, a joint venture launched in 2019 by Alibaba and Russian partners, operates domestic and cross-border transactions. The company depends on cross-border sales for more than three-quarters of its business and has been slower to benefit from a pandemic-led ecommerce boom as supply chains adjust to new travel curbs.

  • Project Convergence 22 aims to have best-positioned force shoot first

    “We’re never going to fight as just a joint organization,” Army Brig. Gen. Jeth Rey, the director of the Network Cross-Functional Team, said this week. “We’re going to always have our coalition partners.”

  • Police: AR-15 with full magazine found inside student’s vehicle at West Allegheny High School

    A student of a local high school is facing multiple charges after police said they found a gun inside his vehicle.

  • 2 Supercharged Electric Vehicle Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond

    Electric vehicle (EV) stocks have been taking it on the chin during the recent market downturn. It plans to grow that move into Europe this year by entering the markets in Germany, the Netherlands, Sweden, and Denmark.

  • Shanghai doubles down on quarantine measures in Covid-19 fight

    As Shanghai’s Covid-19 cases continue to drop, the city has tightened its quarantine measures by not only sending the infected into central quarantine facilities, but also everyone who lives on the same floor of their apartment building. Authorities previously classified some residential areas as “preventive zones” and allowed residents to shop for essentials outside. But many of these areas have been locked down again as Shanghai seeks to reach “societal zero-Covid”.

  • Agreement on evacuation from Azovstal is being elaborated: critically injured are first priority - Iryna Vereshchuk

    Alyona Mazurenko - Friday, 13 May 2022, 00:05 The Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine, Iryna Vereshchuk, said that negotiations, with Turkey erving as mediator, have been underway in order to evacuate Ukrainian military personnel from Azovstal.

  • Biden is taking steps to address the worsening baby formula shortage — but it could be months before shelves are fully restocked

    The White House is working with retailers and manufacturers to boost baby formula supply as shortages continue to get worse.

  • AP PHOTOS: Amid Ukraine war, seeking moments of normalcy

    A young girl hugs a beloved scraggly gray stuffed cat at a reception center for the hundreds of civilians evacuated from a Mariupol steel works plant after weeks of bombardment by Russian forces. Nearby, a young man kisses his real gray cat, the eyes of both man and pet closed in relief at their escape. About 2,000 Ukrainian soldiers remained trapped this week in the tunnels of the Azovstal steel plant, including one service member of the Azov Special Forces Regiment who grimly posed for a photograph, the sleeve of his sweat shirt pulled back to reveal his missing left arm, blown off during the fighting against Russian forces.

  • How to Harvest Basil So You Can Enjoy This Delicious Herb All Season Long

    Get the most out of your basil plants with these simple tips.

  • US defense chief talks to Russian counterpart

    This is the first conversation between the two defense chiefs since Feb. 18, a week before the war started.

  • U.S. believes Russia plans to "engineer a more pliant population" in Ukraine, official says

    In the Thursday speech, OSCE Ambassador Michael Carpenter said the U.S. believes Russian forces have "relocated at least several thousand Ukrainians for processing" in so-called "filtration camps."

  • Minority Hindu Kashmiris protest killing of community member

    Hindus in Indian-controlled Kashmir staged protests on Friday, a day after assailants fatally shot a Hindu government employee in the disputed Muslim-majority region. Police blamed anti-India rebels for the killing of Rahul Bhat, a revenue clerk, inside an office complex in Chadoora town on Thursday. Scores of minority Hindus, locally known as Pandits, took to the streets in at least three places and blocked roads to demand that Bhat's killers be brought to justice.

  • A bridge too far for Russian invaders as whole battalion destroyed in failed river crossing mission

    Military experts agree that crossing any river in the middle of a conflict is not easy. But the Russian army’s attempt to build a pontoon over the Siverskyi Donets river was so catastrophically flawed that it ended with a significant portion of a battalion wiped out in the process.

  • Why Nio Bounced Back Big Today

    Entering the final day of trading this week, the stock of Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) had been down more than 12% just this week, and more than 25% over the past month. After rising more than 9% Friday morning, Nio American depositary shares (ADSs) were still up 7.1% as of 10:50 a.m. ET. There are fears the U.S.-listed ADSs could be delisted as the company joined a growing list of Chinese names that will be required to provide proof of meeting U.S. accounting and audit standards for three straight years.

  • WATCH: LaMelo and LiAngelo workout with NBA trainer Bone Collector

    Two of the three Ball brothers went head-to-head in workouts this week.