Japan: Okinawa port turns blood red after beer factory leak

A port in Japan has turned blood red, alarming residents and prompting an apology from a beer factory.

Orion Breweries said a food colouring dye that had leaked into a river had caused the port to turn colour, adding that it posed no health risks.

However, it apologised for "causing enormous trouble and worry" to the residents of Nago city in Okinawa.

Some residents described the scarlet waters as "gruesome" on social media, while others said it looked "venomous".

Propylene glycol, which is used to absorb excess water, is "generally recognised as safe" for use in food, US health authorities say.

The leak, believed to have originated in one of the brewery's cooling systems, occurred on Tuesday, and was plugged at about 9:30 local time, Japanese media reported. It leaked into the river through the rain gutters.

Orion Breweries President Hajime Murano told Japanese media that the company was investigating how the leak had occurred, adding that they would take measures to prevent such an incident from happening again.

Aside from fishing, Nago is known for its pineapple farms.

Orion makes an eponymous lager that is known for its mild taste. That brew is also the signature beer of tropical Okinawa, which sets itself apart from the Japanese mainland.