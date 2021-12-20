Japan OKs record $317 B extra budget for COVID, economy

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
MARI YAMAGUCHI
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s parliament on Monday approved a record extra budget of nearly 36 trillion yen ($317 billion) for the fiscal year through March to help out pandemic-hit households and businesses.

The budget largely is to fund COVID-19 measures, including booster shot vaccines and oral medicines. It also includes cash payouts for families with children and a promotion campaign for the hard-hit tourism industry, which critics said are pork barrel giveaways.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said the supplementary budget is meant to revive an economy not yet fully recovered from the pandemic and to achieve stronger growth and a more equitable distribution of wealth under his “new capitalism” policy.

Under Kishida, the government has tightened border restrictions to help keep at bay cases of the fast-spreading omicron variant of the coronavirus, after managing to bring infection levels down sharply in the past few months.

The budget includes 100,000 yen ($880) payouts to households with children 18 or younger and a 2.5 million yen ($22,000) subsidy for businesses that suffered substantial losses of sales due to the pandemic. It also will pay to increase salaries of nurses and other caregivers.

It allocates 617 billion yen ($5.4 billion) for promoting semiconductor manufacturing inside Japan as the country moves to improve its economic security and counter shortages of the computer chips that are vital for a wide range of products. The budget will also fund promotion of tourism, sustainability and digitalization.

In response to growing concern about rising Chinese power and other strategic challenges, it includes about 773 billion ($6.8) dedicated to speeding up deployment of missile defense systems and other military preparedness.

Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Seiji Kihara told reporters Monday that the government plans to deliver planned measures promptly to the people to support “reconstruction of the pandemic-hit economy and the resumption of social and economic activity” after widespread public health precautions imposed to battle coronavirus outbreaks.

Japan’s government has insisted that it is managing to catch people infected with the omicron variant at the border, but experts have cautioned that it may be spreading locally.

The health ministry reported 14 omicron cases among arrivals at Japanese airports, bringing the known omicron cases to more than 80.

In Okinawa, a major cluster has been spreading at the U.S. Marine Corps base of Camp Hansen, where at least 180 Marines who recently transferred from the United States have been infected. It was not known if they included omicron cases.

Japan, a country of about 126 million, has reported about 1.73 million COVID-19 cases and 18,400 deaths since the pandemic began two years ago.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Japan parliament approves record extra budget to secure post-pandemic growth

    Japan's parliament on Monday approved the first extra budget of the 2021 fiscal year, with a record spending of $317 billion, to help the economy withstand the fallout of COVID-19, further straining the industrial world's heaviest debt burdens. It is the biggest supplementary budget the government has implemented ever. Japan's government issued three extra budgets in the last fiscal year.

  • Japan enacts record extra budget to boost virus-hit economy

    Japan's parliament enacted a record supplementary budget worth over $300 billion on Monday as part of measures to bolster the world's third largest economy as the pandemic threat drags on.

  • Chinese tennis star Peng denies sexual assault claims

    Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai has denied she made accusations of sexual assault against a former Chinese vice premier Zhang Gaoli.In a video interview published Sunday by a Singapore media outlet, Peng said that "I have never said or written that anyone has sexually assaulted me."She said that that a now-removed social media post she had made about it had been misunderstood.Peng's remarks were the first time she'd publicly addressed the matter on camera and were made on the sidelines of a cross-country skiing event that she had attended in Shanghai alongside athletes from various sports, including former NBA basketball star Yao Ming.After Peng's post online, she was absent from public view for three weeks.Her well-being became a matter of concern among the global tennis community and rights groups.And discussion of the scandal, which emerged as Beijing prepares to stage the Winter Olympics in February, has been heavily censored in China.In response to Sunday's interview, the Women's Tennis Association continued to call for an investigation into Peng's allegations and that "as we have consistently stated, these appearances do not alleviate or address the WTA's significant concerns about her well-being and ability to communicate without censorship or coercion."Earlier this month it had said it would suspend tournaments in China because of concerns over Peng's treatment and the safety of other players.

  • Boris Johnson and staff pictured with wine and cheese in Downing Street garden during first lockdown

    No 10 insists the picture ‘shows colleagues meeting in a place of work’

  • Here’s how NC’s first flu death and omicron COVID case could impact Christmas travel

    There has been an increase in flu cases over the past few weeks, according to one local doctor.

  • TikTok is opening 300 restaurants to deliver some of its most viral food trends like feta pasta and corn ribs across the US

    Customers will be able to place orders for TikTok Kitchen through Grubhub starting in March 2022.

  • Novavax expected to start delivering COVID-19 shots to EU in first quarter 2022 -EU source

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -Novavax is expected to start delivering its COVID-19 vaccines to the European Union in the first quarter of 2022, an EU source said, as experts for the region's drug regulator met on Monday to decide whether to approve the shot. The EU Commission had no immediate comment and the U.S. biotech company was not immediately available for comment. If approved, the two-dose vaccine, branded Nuvaxovid, would be the fifth coronavirus shot to be brought on to the EU market and arrives as the Omicron coronavirus variant spreads.

  • Jim Gaffigan on celebrating Jesus' birthday

    The comedian ponders the evolution of the holiday season, which started with one man's birth, and now involves indoor trees and door-to-door singers.

  • Chinese tennis star Peng denies she made accusation of sexual assault

    Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai said on Sunday that she had never accused anyone of sexually assaulting her, and that a social media post she had made early last month had been misunderstood. Peng's well-being became a matter of concern among the global tennis community and rights groups when she appeared to allege that a former Chinese vice premier, Zhang Gaoli, had sexually assaulted her in the past. "First, I need to stress one point that is extremely important, I have never said or written that anyone has sexually assaulted me, I have to clearly stress this point," Peng said in the video posted by Lianhe Zaobao, a Singapore media outlet.

  • New Moderna tests suggest its booster works to prevent omicron

    The Cambridge drugmaker said on Monday that lab tests show its booster shot of the Covid-19 vaccine increases neutralizing antibody levels against omicron approximately 37-fold compared to pre-boost levels.

  • Pictured: Boris Johnson, Carrie and No10 staff enjoying cheese and wine during lockdown gathering

    A photograph has emerged of an alleged Downing Street lockdown gathering that shows the Prime Minister and his wife in the garden of Number 10 enjoying cheese and wine with various members of staff.

  • The world's first octopus farm - should it go ahead?

    The world’s first commercial octopus farm is closer to becoming reality - but scientists are up in arms.

  • Why Trump appears deeply unnerved as Capitol attack investigation closes in

    Flurry of recent revelations raises the specter that the committee is swiftly heading towards an incriminating conclusion6 January panel will say if Trump committed crime – Kinzinger Donald Trump speaks during a farewell ceremony at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, on 20 January 2021. Photograph: REX/Shutterstock Donald Trump is increasingly agitated by the House select committee investigating the Capitol attack, according to sources familiar with the matter, and appears anxious he might be implica

  • Russians Have Suddenly Stopped Buying Putin’s Anti-American Propaganda

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyMOSCOW—It’s easy to see why President Vladimir Putin might have thought ratcheting up tensions on Ukraine’s border and blaming it all on NATO and the U.S. would rally his faltering support back home, but this time something different is happening.Most Russians aren’t buying it.Domestic propaganda levels have reached near-hysteria this year after anti-Putin protests swept the country following the attempted murder and imprisonment of oppo

  • Burlington, Vermont, decided to cut its police force 30 percent. Here’s what happened next.

    Burlington, Vt., decided to slash 30 percent of its police force by attrition. Since then, city leaders have been reckoning with the unintended consequences.

  • Washington State Sen. Doug Ericksen dead after battle with COVID

    The news came from a Saturday afternoon press release from the Washington Senate Republican Caucus.

  • Trump Played the Conspiracy Theory Hits at Bill O’Reilly ‘History Tour’ in Dallas

    Onstage and in the crowd, misinformation flew at the Texas stop of the History Tour

  • Jim Acosta Scolds Fox News for Capitol Riot Texts: ‘You’ve Been Busted on Your Bulls—’

    CNN host says release of texts "exposed what may have been a broad effort to overturn the 2020 election, and then deceive the public about that"

  • Michael Cohen Slams 'Stupid' Mark Meadows On MSNBC

    On Tuesday, the House voted to recommend criminal charges against Meadows for contempt of Congress.

  • Nebraska's quandary: Can it force more citizens to work?

    Even in normal times Nebraska has one of the lowest unemployment rates in the nation, with fewer than two million people and plenty of jobs to go around. Now Gov. Pete Ricketts, who frequently expounds on the value of work, is confronting an intriguing question: Can a governor force citizens to work, even if they apparently aren’t eager or able to do so? Ricketts is certainly trying every option imaginable to get Nebraskans into jobs, including requiring people to confer with job coaches before seeking unemployment benefits.